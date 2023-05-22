Restaurant Review: Holywood’s Dirty Duck has it quacked with sea views and gorgeous grub

Holywood’s Dirty Duck is an institution known for its sea views, friendly service and reliably good grub.

The Dirty Duck 2-4 Kinnegar Rd, Holywood Tel: 028 9059 6666

As pleasing a destination on a grey, chilly day as it is at the peak of the summer, the restaurant has three areas for dining — the cosy downstairs pub, the upstairs restaurant with its panoramic windows, and the beer garden, which today is somewhat breezy.

We opt to eat upstairs and are swiftly seated by the window where we peruse the menu as we admire the view.

To say that the menu is vast would be an understatement. From pub grub staples to lighter bites and proper dinners that your dad would approve of, it’s all there.

The Squire's smoker

This is one eatery where you’ll definitely find something for everyone. Additionally, with pretty big portions, it’s unlikely you’ll go hungry here.

Service is pleasingly efficient, with lunch on the table 10 minutes after we order.

My friend’s Squire’s Smoker is huge, but not upsettingly so. It’s difficult to be angry at a massive pile of champ, topped with smoked haddock and a creamy leek sauce.

The fish is cooked perfectly and everything is properly seasoned.

Having ordered this before, my pal knew what to expect, and on a cool Wednesday lunchtime with a chill in the air, it went down a treat — and may have given this diner a cause of food FOMO.

In recent times, sriracha sauce has become the new sweet chilli sauce, and the pork tacos that arrive are somewhat drowning in it.

The main issue with the dish, however, lies elsewhere — the meat was described as pulled pork but comes in very large pieces which are difficult to manoeuvre into the soft taco shell and even harder still to eat.

Pulled pork tacos

The flavour is good, but some consideration could be given to how much of the dish is going to end up adorning people’s clothes.

A side salad ordered alongside this is tasty and full of rocket, red onion and parmesan with a satisfyingly crispy crouton. It looks utterly appealing and goes down well with the meatier part of the dish.

The Dirty Duck’s scampi is a firm favourite. However, the rising price of seafood means that the main course portion with chips and a tartare sauce comes in at £19.50 — a hefty sum for a lunch. As scampi goes though, it hits the spot: hot, crispy, lightly battered with plenty of ‘proper’ chips and a hefty dose of tartare sauce.

I’m not normally a fan of the aforementioned condiment, but a cautious taste test leads me to reaching for it throughout the meal. Pleasantly tangy, it cut through the scampi’s sweetness.

There were plenty of fishy morsels, with the generosity making a decent headway into the price (and yes, we would definitely order it again).

The team at the Dirty Duck is friendly and welcoming, and the upstairs restaurant quickly fills up despite it being a midweek mealtime. That says a lot about this establishment, named last week Best Gastropub at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The verdict

The Food

Squires smoker £17.50

Tacos £8.50

Scampi £19.50

Rocket salad £4.50

Soft drinks £5.60

Apple juice £3.10

Total £58.70

The rating