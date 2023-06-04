Restaurant review: New north Belfast pizzeria’s sourdough bases are a real delight

Sourdough option at Enzo’s has pizza my heart

I used to love hand-tossing my own pizza pies, not because I wanted to be a chef, I just kneaded the dough.

Although I was never destined for a career as a pizza tosser I’ve long since admired the iconic Italian staple and when a new joint opens up I’m always keen to try it.

There’s plenty of dough in pizza so stiff competition is baked in to the industry, particularly in Belfast which already has a number of established high-calibre outlets.

Enzo’s pizzeria quietly opened in north Belfast towards the back end of 2022 and I finally got a chance to check it out with my partner and toddler.

Situated on Duncairn Gardens, it’s a good distance from the nearby thoroughfares so the food is really going to have to pull customers in.

Enzo's, Duncairn Gardens

The space has a rustic and homely feel to it with a set-up that strikes a balance between a restaurant and a takeaway, all centred around the wood-fired oven just behind the counter.

The menu offers the classic range of pizzas we’ve all come to know over the years including a margherita, hawaiian, meat feast, veggie and so on.

A unique aspect of Enzo’s is they offer you the choice between regular pizza dough and sourdough as well as providing 12- and 16-inch whoppers.

Sourdough pizza is always superior, in my opinion, and I just had to try a 16-incher so we went for a quattro formaggio and the hot & spicy.

We also ordered a portion of their cheesy garlic bread and two lots of loaded fries in the hope our incredibly fussy toddler would eat something.

The dough is apparently made fresh on the premises each day and boy can you tell, it was incredible.

The sourdough bases were beautifully light and fluffy with a crispy crust while both pizzas were generously topped.

Quattro Formaggio with loaded fries at Enzo's

The hot & spicy came with plenty of pepperoni and fresh red onion as well as jalapenos and hunks of mozzarella, while the quattro formaggio was oozing with cheesy goodness including a punchy scattering of blue.

So enormous were the 16-inch portions we knew we’d have leftovers before we tucked in so made sure to leave space for the sides.

The loaded fries were tasty and came with a good amount of bacon, which is always good, although I would have preferred melted rather than fresh cheese over the top.

The cheesy garlic bread, served as a mini pizza, was bursting with strong garlic flavour so was definitely a winner for me.

Enzo’s is a ‘bring your own’ establishment and although we were driving and opted for softies, it was good to know we could pop down one date night with a bottle of wine if it ever took our fancy.

With enough leftovers for dinner the following night we left with full bellies and happy faces.

I’m also happy to report the pizza dough still had that ‘fresh out of the oven’ taste two days later after a few minutes in the air fryer, magnifico! We’ll definitely be back.

The food

Hot & spicy 16” £18.95

Quattro formaggio £16.95

Cheesy garlic bread £6

Loaded fries x2 £11.80

Garlic dip x2 £2

Soft drink x 2£2.80

Total £58.50

The rating