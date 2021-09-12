Restaurant review: North Down's Coq o’ the walk

“Good, honest food” proclaims the menu of this stylish north Down brassiere at a four-star hotel on the edge of the Clandeboye Estate.

“No tricks, no flimflam,” it adds.

And certainly, my sirloin main course was right on the money for this description. A beautiful cut, perfectly cooked, as requested.

But while there may be no flimflam, there’s certainly plenty skill and flair going on in the kitchen, as you would expect from a venue which retired masterchef Nick Price, of Nick’s Warehouse fame, helped launch several years ago, replacing the Clanbrasserie.

Take my starter. Sea trout cured in dill ruby potato vodka with bloody Mary sorbet and avocado. Not something you’d whisk up at home, I’d wager, but a superbly crafted mix of flavours and textures. To be fair, I wasn’t quite sure at the first nibble of fish and sorbet, but it turned out to be a right little treat for the tastebuds.

My wife’s more conservative choice of Kilkeel crab salad with cucumber, lemon verbena and herb mayonnaise was deemed “refreshing” and, again, was another palate tickler ahead of the main event.

I’ve had a few disappointments ordering steaks lately. There was one at a well-known Bangor restaurant which was so tough and chewy I’m not sure I’d have given it to my cocker spaniel. He deserves better. Others were just overcooked.

But the Coq and Bull is renowned for its steaks, which come from Coyagh Farm in Tyrone.

The magnificent sirloin steak

Sure enough, my 12 oz char-grilled sirloin was cooked just exactly as I ordered it. Nicely charred on the outside but juicy medium-rare inside.

I had ordered garlic butter on the side (just in case it needed it), but happily it went to waste. No embellishments were needed for this mouth-watering prime cut, but the beef dripping chips were the perfect accompaniment, as were my sides of mushrooms and onions. If only all steaks were this good.

On first sight, my wife’s pan-fried spiced monkfish couldn’t quite compete with the show-stopping appeal of the sirloin, but she was impressed. It was nicely blackened on the outside but, like the sirloin, very succulent inside and served with a tasty combination of wilted greens, noodles and chilli jam. I’d still put £50 on her having the steak next though.

One surprise was there was no cheese board on offer in the ‘puds and ports’ menu. Puds are puds at this venue, it seems — dark chocolate mousse, honeycomb and white chocolate cheesecake, warm Armagh apple tart tatin — that sort of thing.

I plumped for the walnut cake with candied pecans, served with warm vanilla custard. I often skip dessert, but the cake and custard were a fitting finale to this very enjoyable meal — interesting starter, absolute stormer of a main course and an old-school classic to finish.

“We know what looks good and what tastes great”, claims the menu. No argument here.