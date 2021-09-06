Restaurant Review: Perfect pizzas make Nico's Pizzeria one of Belfast’s top restaurants

Belfast’s pizza business is clearly booming judging by the number of restaurants and takeaways that have popped up across the city.

While some restaurants have not been so successful (Pizza Express closing at St Anne’s Square a prime example), it was clear that pizza takeaways enjoyed bumper business during the pandemic.

And judging by the crowds at places like Pizza Punks in the city centre there is still a huge demand for sit-in pizzerias.

I am not a huge fan of the aforementioned restaurant and am far more likely to be found devouring food from Reggie’s Pizza on University Road, Belfast Woodfired Pizza Company on the Lisburn Road or a little further afield at Fetta Nera pizza van in Carrickfergus . For takeaways my number one is Pizza Works on the Antrim Road (trust me try their Brooklyn pizza).

But recently I discovered a new restaurant that has won a pizza my heart (forgive me!). Nico’s Pizzeria on the Lisburn Road is one of the newer kids on the block but is serious challenger for some of the best pizzas in the city.

Nico's Pizzeria's piccante pizza

Kristian Nicolo and Stephen Toney, who co-own Nico's Pizza Pasta takeaway in south Belfast, opened the restaurant just two weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic struck last March.

It was during the lifting of one of the lockdowns that I first noticed it thanks to its large outdoor terrace area – something which probably helped Nico’s quickly win over a large customer base. How could we all forget those days we were only allowed to eat outside. Hopefully those are a thing of the past and we never have to return there, especially on those colder days.

Thankfully when I dined there recently it was so warm that we wanted to eat outside and we weren’t disappointed by the weather or the food.

The menu contains a wide selection of starters, pastas and pizzas alongside ciabatta dishes, burgers, loaded fries and desserts. I am keen to return to try some of their pasta specials.

We opted for a pizza each, both with a skinny base as these tend to be much crispier. I chose a chorizo one for myself and my son picked a piccante. The piccante just had the right kick of spice with salami, chicken, red onion, spicy mayo and Nico’s six spice mix. Like Colonel Sauders KFC recipe I am informed this spice mix is kept a closely guarded secret.

Nico's Pizzeria's parmesan fries

The chorizo pizza topped with some superb chorizo and chicken, to which I added an extra topping of garlic herb mushrooms, was another winner.

Both were cooked perfectly with golden, bubbly charred crust and light crispy dough with just the right crunch. The quality of the ingredients also shone through. It was clear that they were using quality chorizo and salami, which unfortunately is not something we can say for everywhere.

As a side dish we enjoyed some parmesan fries loaded with parmesan and garlic mayo. Those were quickly polished off.

Eating those pizzas in the sun brought back lovely memories of doing the same in Tuscany many years ago.

Little wonder that I later found out co-owner Mr Nicolo, who has lived in Belfast for the past two decades, grew up working in his father's restaurant in Reggio Calabria in southern Italy and that the restaurant uses his family recipes to this day.

Nico’s Pizzeria, 54 Lisburn Road, Belfast BT9 6AF

Tel: 028 90300192

THE BILL

Piccante pizza £13.70

Chorizo pizza £11.30

Garlic herb mushroom extra topping £1.20

Parmesan fries £5

Large Peroni £6.95

Beck’s non-alcoholic lager £3.25

TOTAL £41.40

RATINGS:

Service HHHH

Food HHHH

Decor HHHH

Vegetarian HHHH