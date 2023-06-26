Restaurant review: Small plates, big flavours in Derry

Spanish escapism never tasted so good at El Tapas Grá in the Maiden City

Having heard good things about El Tapas Grá, I was looking forward to checking it out.

On arrival, we were seated promptly, presented with the menu, and our drinks order taken — all in record time. A good start.

According to the menu, the name El Tapas Grá is a play on words: ‘grá’ which means love in Irish and ‘tapas’ which refers, of course, to small plates or appetisers in Spanish cuisine, hence the restaurant’s motto ‘love of small plates’.

Diners can choose from the nibbles section, la charcuterie, tapas de vegetables, tapas de mariscos, tapas de carne, sides, and desserts.

It’s suggested two diners order five to six dishes between them to share.

After a lengthy discussion — there were just so many options — my dining partner and I decided on three items each to begin with.

Menus remain on the table throughout the meal, which eliminates any concerns about not having ordered enough food.

We opted for the homemade hummus with charred flatbread, crispy calamari, pil pil prawns, buttermilk fried chicken, patatas bravas with tomato romesco and aioli, and manchego mac n cheese.

The calamari arrived first, a generous portion drizzled in creamy lemon aioli atop a bed of pickled slaw.

The crispy batter was melt-in-your-mouth delicious, and the tender calamari was mild and almost sweet in flavour.

The macaroni cheese dish was hearty, warming and packed full of flavour. The gooey cheesy goodness was topped with burnt onion crumb.

Served in a miniature cast-iron saucepan, the pil pil prawns were served with a dollop of sauce on top and toasted bread on the side.

Manchego mac n cheese at El Tapas Grá

The rich garlic, chilli and red pepper sauce perfectly complemented the fresh juicy prawns and we adored it.

One aspect I rated about the dining experience, was that food left the kitchen as and when it was cooked. I enjoyed that surprise element of different dishes arriving throughout the course of the evening and I thoroughly enjoyed each and every one.

Prawn pil pil at El Tapas Grá

For dessert, we shared the traditional Basque cheesecake which was sensational (sorry if you’re jealous).

The baked cheesecake was light and fluffy with crème caramel-style bittersweet notes.

It was presented on a swirl of tangy cherry sauce, the top was lightly scorched to perfection and it tasted every bit as good as it appeared.

Basque cheesecake at El Tapas Grá

Located at 7 Waterloo Place, the restaurant is bang in the centre of Derry, conveniently located next to Waterloo Street which is home to a number of popular pubs and bars if you’re planning on making an evening of it.

You could also pop upstairs for a nightcap to its sister bar, cocktail and tapas lounge, The Dirty Spaniard.

Top tip: I parked in the nearby off-street car park at William Street.

I suggest you don’t do that unless you plan to leave before 10pm as that’s when the car park barrier comes down for the night.

The food

Hummus £6

Calamari £8

Pil pil prawns £7.50

Fried chicken £7.50

Bravas £5

Mac n cheese £6.50

Cheesecake £6.50

Drinks £5.60

Total £52.60

​The rating