Restoring iconic Bangor family home has been a labour of love

Trinity Manse in Ballyholme, Bangor, which is owned and has been lovingly restored by Brenda and Nick Moffett

This iconic Co Down home has enjoyed different chapters in a long and colourful life and for its current owners, restoring every room to its former glory has been a labour of love for the past 14 years.

In homage to its history, every stick of furniture has been carefully sourced through second hand shops, salvagers and auctions to compliment the elegant period architecture.

Formerly a manse for Trinity Church, this handsome detached home sits in the sought-after Ballyholme area of Bangor and if it was on the market now it would set you back around £700,000.

The kitchen has such a homely feel

But owners Brenda and Nick Moffett have no intentions of parting with it as they found their dream forever home when they moved in 14 years ago.

The couple share the property with their two teenage sons Finn (18) and Jack (13).

While they are passionate about the interior, Brenda stresses that the house is first and foremost a cosy and welcoming family home.

One of the grand bedrooms

She explains: “Our first home was a rundown property in Belfast which we spent seven years doing up. It also had a lot of old character and we restored it.

“We believe this house found us. We were looking to move during the property boom and we kept getting outbid on properties.

“Then we got a call from the estate agent to say there was a house that hadn’t been put on the market yet and he arranged for us to view it.

“The elderly father of the couple who owned it showed us round and then told the agent they had the right people to buy it so it was like it was meant to be. It never went on the market.

“We feel like we are custodians of the house and everything we have done since we moved in has been done sympathetically.”

Still known locally as the manse, the house which dates back to 1919, is a spacious family home with five bedrooms, master with en suite, a family bathroom, living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, ground floor cloakroom and utility.

Brenda is proud of the fact that 90 per cent of the furnishings were bought second hand from auctions and places like eBay and Facebook Marketplace.

The beautiful interior

She says: “We love the Victorian and Edwardian eras and our main hobby is interiors and antiques.

“Nick would do a lot of the work himself and we have restored a lot of pieces we have bought.

“We usually have an idea of the exact style of furniture we want and we will do without until we find it.

“We still have no bedside tables because we know what we want and anytime they have come up for sale they are too expensive, so we are still looking.

The living room

“We spent years searching for the fireplace in the living room. It is very unique.

“It has stained glass windows on each side of it and is a ‘step-into’ fireplace with quite ornate carving.

“The floorboards in the hall and dining room were bought from Wilson’s salvage yard and were reclaimed from the dining room of Royal Ascot.

“We are bargain hunters and we are not afraid to buy stuff that needs fixed up. We are certainly not rolling in it and it has taken us 14 years to do the house up one room at a time.

“We have just started renovations on the kitchen and then we will be looking at the hall. When we finally finish it will be time to start all over again!”

Another favourite find is the glass fronted art deco drinks cabinet in the living room. Bought from Facebook Marketplace for a bargain £50, it is lined with silk.

The gorgeous decor

The glorious 10-seater dining room table is Victorian and was snapped up in a local auction.

The carefully chosen pieces which adorn every room may perfectly capture the grandeur of the era when the house was built but for Brenda and Nick, the spaces only come alive when they are truly lived in and enjoyed.

Brenda adds: “It is a privilege to live in such a beautiful house.

“We are big entertainers and love to have family, friends and the neighbours round at Christmas time and in the summer for barbeques so we open the doors to a lot of people.

“But it is first and foremost a family home which we will continue to enjoy for as long as we can.”