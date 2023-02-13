Retired Wrightbus worker becomes foster carer at 64 after being inspired by daughter

No cruises of golf breaks for Wrightbus worker who has been inspired to take in children by work of his foster carer daughter

Retirement for most people is planning long holidays away in the sunshine — but for one Co Antrim man and his wife, they will be opening their home and their hearts to foster children.

Norman Stephens recently stepped down from his job at bus manufacturer Wrightbus after spending more than 30 years at the company.

Now the 64-year-old, along with his wife Sharon — who have three grown-up children and live in Cullybackey — will be taking in youngsters in need of guardianship after being inspired by their daughter, Rosemary, who is a foster carer along will her husband.

“My daughter has been a foster carer for just over three years now with Kindercare Fostering which is a very good agency, and we have just seen children come in, like a blank canvas and then two years down the line, you’ve never seen happier children,” Norman explains.

“We just thought, I’m going to retire, so why don’t we do fostering so that we can give back to the community.”

Norman, who joined Wrightbus in 1989 and held a number of roles including a painter and quality inspector during his time there, says his work colleagues and friends were initially surprised by his answer.

“They couldn’t believe it. When I told them that I was retiring, they asked me: ‘Any plans? Any holidays?’ I told them that I was planning on fostering and I was more shocked, because they then said that it was amazing.

“I was taken aback. And the rest of the family are over the moon.”

One family member who is delighted at the couple’s decision is, of course, Rosemary, who is currently caring for two foster children and her four sons. “She thinks it’s great because we’ll be able to spend more time together,” reveals Norman.

“Between us, we’re going to have a good, big family.”

Norman Stephens joined Wrightbus in 1989

Kindercare Fostering has been operating here for more than 20 years and is a non-profit-making, independent fostering agency that covers all of Northern Ireland. Working in partnership with health and social care trusts across Northern Ireland, the agency aims to provide loving, safe foster homes for vulnerable children and young people.

According to the Fostering Network a total of 3,008 children were living with foster families last March — with roughly the same number of foster homes — stressing a need for more people to sign up to agencies.

Norman’s wife Sharon is full of praise for Kindercare, adding: “We saw the change that Rosemary had made in children’s lives. (And) there are a huge number of children out there desperate for foster carers and they can’t get enough carers. I would say to anyone who is interested to go to an agency like Kindercare and they may find out that it’s not as scary as they think.

“We thought that maybe we were too old and it was just for younger people like Rosemary but there’s no limits, anyone can apply.”

Wrightbus held a special presentation for Norman in honour of his retirement and manager Robert Gibb thanked him for his loyal service and wished him well for the future.

“Known as ‘Captain’ by the underbody paint squad, Norman certainly lives up to the name with the support he gives to management and every member of the team,” says Robert.

“He is the ‘wee’ man who leaves big shoes to fill. He deserves every joy in his retirement — we wish him well for the next chapter of his life and thank him for everything he has done in the years he has spent in Wrightbus.”

Reflecting on his career Norman says: “Over the years I’ve been given lots of support and training to enable me to develop both personally and professionally.

“I made lots of great friends over the years and also made lots of great memories.”

Now focusing on being a foster parent, the Co Antrim man is looking forward to welcoming foster children into his home.

“It feels like the perfect next stage in my life after a successful and fulfilling career with Wrightbus,” he adds.

“I now get to find success and a sense of fulfilment in a completely different way, helping children and young people who really need it.

“I made lots of great friends over the years and also made lots of great memories. We’re starting a new chapter and we’re going down a new road.”