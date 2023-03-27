Review: Derry restaurant offers a comfortable experience… but mediocre food

When I get fabulous food or superb service I find it so satisfying to describe it in every delightful detail, and the lasting memories from these experiences are excellent.

But when I get really awful food or shockingly bad service I find it somewhat therapeutic to pour out all my anger.

What I really struggle with is the melancholy of mediocrity. I could never aim to leave a restaurant saying “it was OK, I suppose”, that is hardly what any of us strive for.

Sadly that sums up my most recent dining experience at The Embankment in Derry.

There seemed to be quite a reduced menu for Sunday dining with a fairly small number of basic bistro dishes.

Whilst I would have liked a bit more choice, we were out for a family dinner, and with three picky children I don’t mind basic, provided it is basic done well.

To start I got a seafood chowder, and to be fair it was brimming with salmon, cod and mussels, all of which were cooked well.

The soup itself was a bit too thin, but nothing to complain about.

The other four decided to share two portions of garlic bread although what was presented was very difficult to share.

The plates of garlic bread were a dramatic depiction of the effects of inflation, with two of the thinnest triangular slivers of bread imaginable and a smattering of salad. I hadn’t realised bread had become such a luxurious commodity.

Then on each plate was quite a substantial pot of garlic mayonnaise; presumably this was to be drank as some form of chaser as there was not enough of anything else on the plate for it to be eaten with.

My main was also uninspiring.

A simple chicken burger was delivered with one edge of the breaded chicken burnt black. What concerned me most about this was that someone in the kitchen had decided to still send this out with one end clearly cremated.

The chicken was topped with some glue like fluorescent cheese slice and a number of other toppings.

There was a pot of sauce on the side which was supposed to be a peppered sauce but it was inedible.

The best way I could describe it was average take away food served on someone else’s plate.

The three kid’s meals had a similar chip shop vibe.

The other main was a chicken escalope in a wonderful white wine sauce.

It was a better effort but again it had been totally burnt on one edge; perhaps it was some odd trademark of this restaurant, although it was more likely to be a lack of attention.

The food certainly wasn’t amazing but we did eat most of it apart from the burnt bits and the venue was quite nice and fairly comfortable.

Service was reasonable. We did have to ask for everything like cutlery, condiments and drinks but they all came quickly after our prompts.

So to sum up, it was OK, I suppose.

Chicken escalope in The Embankment, Derry

The Bill

• Seafood Chowder — £5.95

• Garlic Bread — £3.95

• Cheese Garlic Bread — £4.45

• Three Kid’s Meals — £17.85

• Chicken Burger — £12.95

• Chicken Escalope — £14.95

• 3 Soft Drinks — £13.80

TOTAL £73.90

The Rating