Route 66: A journey to the soul of America

Bussing the length of the iconic road stretching from Chicago to LA was the holiday of a lifetime

Noel and Heather at the start of their trip in Chicago

You can’t get your kicks anymore. Not on Route 66, anyway. Because, largely, the iconic trans-American highway of legend doesn’t exist in its entirety anymore.

You can, however, still travel along huge chunks of it and visit the small towns it helped to create. But a lot of the time you will be looking at it from Interstate 55.

Having recently retired, my wife Heather and I decided to do all 2,600 miles of it, but by coach, rather than the DIY method of car.

We had both been in America before and I had once managed to get lost inside a single county, never mind a state.

Which is where the Travel Department came in, with a tailor-made trip of just over two weeks from Chicago all the way to Los Angeles, with St Louis, Oklahoma, the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas in between.

This was an odyssey. The fact that both of us are 66 this year — sorry for the reveal, Heather — was coincidental: honestly. We had been knocked off course by Covid and that thing where life happens while you are busy making other plans.

But finally, we flew from Dublin on what we reckoned could be the holiday of a lifetime, albeit with the danger of numb bum syndrome from sitting so long on a bus.

It never proved so. There were one or two long stretches but the itinerary took in some of those small towns, museums, the odd shopping stop and other attractions.

We were the token Northerners in a bus full of 26 other Irish folk, from all over the island, but by day four we had gelled.

The dancing fountains of The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada

We took off from Dublin and eight hours later landed in the only part of the continent we had already been to — Chicago. And two days of going back, even to the famous free zoo, was no hardship.

An hour after arriving at our hotel we were lying on the small beach beside monstrous Lake Michigan, and it was midnight by our body clocks. Next day one of the many ‘mini’ guides booked for specific places, Linda, a former NBC producer, led our city trip including a walk through Millennium Park, the Cultural Center with its Faberge dome, Navy Pier and the official starting point for Route 66.

Noel and Heather at the end of Route 66 in Santa Monica

In a summer of weird weather worldwide, a lot of our first week was wet, and Chicago seemed to have swapped wind for the liquid stuff, followed on the initial few days by a few of what the ubiquitous weather channels were calling “pop up” storms, a spectacular one of which we watched from our hotel window in Oklahoma.

The reason for the success of the trip — and it was a huge success — was due in no small measure to our guide and our driver.

Guide David, from Savannah in Georgia, exuded the southern charm of a William Faulkner novel and brought calm and order to the potential chaos of each day.

Sandia Peak Tramway in the hills of Albuquerque

At the massive arch in St Louis the rest of the group went back to the bus without a couple of us, but David told us in 25 years he had never lost a person, or a suitcase.

Next day we were lost somewhere in the backwoods searching for one of the many roadside homages made up of memorabilia connected to the route.

“I said I had never lost luggage or a person,” David explained “I never said I hadn’t lost a bus.”

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City

We also felt safe in the hands of our driver James, a man’s man also from down Savannah way but originally further north, who exuded what it is to be cool at every given moment and became an integral part of the group. He got that bus in and out of some tight spots.

Elderly men sit in chairs outside the historic Ambler/Becker petrol station, as if awaiting visitors which back in the day they wouldn’t have had to, as we encounter the small towns spawned by Route 66 itself including Joliet, Springfield, Cuba, Lebanon and Joplin, all with murals, cafes and memorabilia.

One of our guests — an Eagles fan — has a special request so before long we are standing on a corner (Standin’ on the Corner Park) in Winslow, Arizona, which actually has a corner commemorating the song Take It Easy, such a fine sight to see.

But with so much to do there are instances where time is tight — only 10 minutes for the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, for example.

Standin' on the Corner Park, a tribute to The Eagles, in Winslow, Arizona

The eating was incredible. Breakfasts are included but for other meals you are on your own. American portions remain so disproportionate though, you probably won’t need more than one meal a day.

At Lamberts near Branson, they bring you food while you’re waiting for your food, and then again while you’re eating it. A bell rings and a guy comes out with a huge tray of hot, fresh bread rolls. If you want one, you put your hand up and he’ll throw it to you — right across the entire restaurant. I got one in the back of the head.

Abraham Lincoln's grave inside the rotunda of Lincoln's Tomb, in Springfield, Illinois

We were never too far from a museum, it seemed, and took in Abraham Lincoln’s house and tomb in Springfield, the Will Rogers centre en route to Oklahoma which also has the National Cowboy and Western Heritage museum, with a fantastic recreation of a western town called Prosperity Junction — and, of course, the Route 66 Museum in Clinton.

Day nine and we’re 10,000ft above Albuquerque in a cable car visiting the Sandia mountains where there is still snow, looking down on the birds flying below us. Something eye-opening seemed to happen every day, and what to say about the cities? Each of them left a mark, 600 feet up inside the arch of St Louis, swaying in the wind: the canal area bursting with music in Oklahoma; the strong aromas of the old Mexican quarter of Albuquerque and above all, many cities within the city of LA.

The gateway bridge to St Louis, Missouri

The only disappointment, for me, was Las Vegas, which I had expected to lap up. Too loud, too brash, too in your face, streets where the car is king and pedestrians get abandoned to the endless escalators — though Heather wouldn’t agree. We got lost inside the huge Bellagio hotel with its dancing fountains, and Caesars Palace from where Tom Jones challenged King Elvis for years.

It’s the little things I will remember, like the afternoon we were back on a section of the original road which is entirely made out of bricks, with some wag quipping “get your bricks on Route 66”.

I would be kicking myself if we hadn’t gone.

The McAdams paid to travel with the Travel Department. Their Route 66 holiday involved nine hotels from start to finish, mostly for two nights, including Chicago, Branson, St Louis, Oklahoma, Amarillo, Albuquerque, Flagstaff, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

