Rusty Saddle: Wholesome hearty pub grub in Belfast city centre

Wholesome and hearty pub grub staples at old city centre favourite

21 Howard Street, Belfast, Tel: 02890 323313

As much as I love high-end restaurants that conjure up cutting-edge food, I often prefer a plate of tasty carbs simply to get me through the day.

Luckily Northern Ireland is filled with brilliant bars and bistros offering just that — cuisine sniffed at by snobs but which is embraced by the masses.

A Saturday night foray into the centre of Belfast, a once well-trodden trip that I haven’t made in years, led me to the Rusty Saddle and pub grub heaven.

We hadn’t intended to go there, but a lack of 6pm tables at two nearby bars took us to its Howard Street home.

I can remember the Rusty Saddle from my university days in the late 1990s during its first Washington incarnation.

It has changed its name a few times since, but still holds that sense of nostalgia. Pints were drank there, laughs were had there, and now fantastic food has been devoured there.

The menu is filled with standard bar staples — burgers, steak, chicken goujons, fish and chips. These are simple dishes, but treated with love they are real tasty, and that’s the reason you find them in so many restaurants.

Starters for us were a portion of chilli nachos and a charcuterie board, allowing the missus and I to share.

Both dishes were huge and packed full of flavour. The mince resting on top of the tortilla chips was beautifully balanced, walking that fine line between spicy and hot. It came with a guacamole and sour cream that ensured the heat never became too intense. The charcuterie board was another winner, coming with serrano ham, salami and various breads.

The real stars of the show however, were the salty black olive tapenade and wonderfully sweet beetroot hummus. I’m not usually a fan of the root vegetable but served this way had me converted.

The simplicity of the food rolled into our main orders of a peppered chicken stack, and a portion of chicken goujons with skinny fries.

The former was served with a smooth colcannon mash, vegetables, ham crisps and peppercorn sauce, while the latter came with skinny fries, salad and a spicy chilli mayo.

Both were first class and exactly what we were after. The care with which the ingredients were handled bounced off the plates, and chef Jenny Caulfield deserves a big pat on the back for that. Absolutely stuffed, there was unfortunately no room for dessert, with the menu including cheesecake, chocolate fudge cake, carrot cake and a cheese board.

I was seriously impressed with the Rusty Saddle, with the service also deserving praise.

It must be tempting for bars to pack as many punters in as possible at the minute to make up for a lack of trade during the pandemic.

However the Rusty Saddle has erred on the side of caution, making sure tables are well-spaced, something that makes it feel like a safe space in these uncertain times.

The Food

Chilli nachos£6.50

Charcuterie board£6.50

Chicken goujons£13.50

Peppered chicken stack £13.50

Drinks£40.60

TOTAL£79.60