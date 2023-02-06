Sleepy Hollow: Newtownabbey eatery still the stuff of legend

No headless horsemen, but this quaint Newtownabbey spot has everything else going for it

IF there is a high-end restaurant outside of Belfast more consistent than Sleepy Hollow, then I have not eaten in it.

Sleepy Hollow 15 Kiln Road, Newtownabbey. Tel: 028 9083 8672

I visit the farm-turned-bistro on the Kiln Road in Newtownabbey a few times a year and have never had a bad experience.

Every meal, every time — it’s a solid eight out of 10, and sometimes higher.

It’s remarkable how it manages to maintain its standards.

And a winter feast there in the depths of a cold December reinforced all that is brilliant about Sleepy Hollow.

We ordered off the three courses for £35 menu, which was excellent value and included a selection of seven starters and eight mains.

First up was whipped goat’s cheese with caramelised fig, red onion and treacle marmalade, granola with date and walnut bread.

The cheese was light, packed full of flavour, and tastefully balanced with the sweet and sticky marmalade.

My companion went for the braised duck drum and bonbon.

Helping to cut through the rich meat was a potato tart, that took on a lot of its flavour, and some apple and red cabbage ketchup.

This was lick your lips fare, and the perfect antidote to the fog, rain and gloom outside.

Whipped goat's cheese starter at Sleepy Hollow

Mains were a seared sirloin steak, perfectly cooked, accompanied by a sage and roast chestnut butter, parmesan and rosemary fries.

There was a £5 supplement on this dish, but it was well worth the extra.

My companion had turkey served with ham glazed in honey and wholegrain mustard.

It was joined on the plate by a sage, apricot and smoked bacon stuffing with cranberry and orange relish.

Like the starters, the mains were faultless.

I spent a minute searching in vain for anything to complain about on the plates, before giving up and enjoying the food.

Desserts are probably my favourite part of a visit to Sleepy Hollow, as they are miniature, and you order two from a selection of around eight (or three if you think you have any room left).

Ours were two trifles packed with whiskey, custard, nutmeg infused cream and clementines, which brought a huge smile to the face; a sticky toffee pudding with spiced apple butterscotch, and a dark chocolate, beetroot and granola torte.

I cannot praise Sleepy Hollow highly enough for the quality of the dishes.

The biggest compliment I can pay is that it is a model of consistency for hungry diners.

The location is stunning, especially in the summer, with a view of rolling fields that stretch for miles, and the staff are knowledgeable and keen to offer suggestions.

One of our servers put me onto a cracking Leaping Lamb beer, which he insisted on me trying despite my misgivings.

It was light, hoppy and hugely enjoyable — just like my visit to what has to be one of the best restaurants outside the big boys in Belfast.

Well recommended.

The Food

Three course special x2 £70

Steak supplement £5

Drinks £23.80

TOTAL £98.80

THE RATING

Service ****

Food ****

Decor ****

Vegetarian ***