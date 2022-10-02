‘Someone has lost a loved one, we never forget that’: The PSNI unit investigating fatal crashes in Northern Ireland

They are the police unit charged with one of the force's most harrowing jobs: investigating fatal accidents – and breaking the news to the families

A death on the road is always a tragedy. That sudden loss of life and the grief it leaves behind is never far from the minds of the police officers who investigate the aftermath.

Behind the metal fencing of a police station in Lisburn, a small team of officers is responsible for looking into every death that happens on Northern Ireland’s roads.

The PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) operates 24/7, 365 days a year, with those involved often being called from their beds to attend crash scenes.

Investigations can be painstaking as officers comb every inch of the road looking for paint scuffs and tiny flecks of glass, creating reconstructions, liaising with forensic scientists and interviewing witnesses.

But the team says it never loses sight of the human loss and the families they are trying to help. Detective sergeant Wayne Campbell is a family liaison co-ordinator who works exclusively with the bereaved families of road victims. He says: “I would like people to know this isn’t just a job for us. A person has died and someone has lost a loved one — we never forget that.

“We can’t take away their pain or bring someone back, but we can try to give them dignity in death and help them find some answers and closure.”

DS Wayne Campbell, family liaison co-ordinator at PSNI Ravernet Road, Lisburn

Whenever there’s a death on a public road the team is immediately called. It could involve a car, bike, motorbike or pedestrian, and that call could come at any time of day or night.

“Very often it’s a call in the middle of the night,” says sergeant Amanda McIvor. “Often we’re out there in our waterproofs, crawling along the road with a headtorch or in ditches. We get out to crash scenes as fast as we can. Local police will have secured the scene for us so we can then start gathering evidence.”

There are six sergeants and 15 constables in the unit. Investigations can take months or even years and the team gathers for regular case conferences to keep everyone up to date.

It takes a great deal of empathy because people who find themselves at the centre of a fatal crash investigation may never have been involved with the police before.

Constable Jena Gillespie (CIU)

Investigations fall into two main categories, says constable Jena Gillespie. She explains: “Obviously we are trying to determine fault — what, or who, caused the crash, and that could turn into a criminal investigation where we gather evidence for the Public Prosecution Service.

“But sometimes the crash wasn’t caused by a criminal action. However, all our cases are presented to the coroner.

“Investigations can be very lengthy and we go into a lot of detail. No stone is left unturned. Whatever the cause, we want to do our best for the families, so they have as many answers as possible regarding what happened to their loved one.”

The Collision Investigation Unit team is made up of one inspector, seven sergeants, 15 constables and administrative support staff. It relies on a lot of communication and careful co-ordination, working alongside family liaison officers and outside agencies like Forensic Science NI.

As well as analysing the crash scene at length, often looking for the smallest pieces of debris that could hold vital clues, witnesses are interviewed, vehicles may be assessed for mechanical faults, and the officers work with mappers and photographers. Constable Gillespie says “every scene is different” and they never assume anything.

Meanwhile, family liaison officers try to keep families as up to date as they can. DS Campbell adds: “The investigating officers may also need information from the families, such as when their loved one left the house, or other details that might be vital to the case. We have to ask those questions while at the same time supporting them through the shock of grief. Cases where children have died are horrific.”

Officers also have to wait for post-mortem results, which may see organs being sent away for analysis, forensic reports and more. Everything is looked at from the lighting and weather conditions to mobile phone records, CCTV and dash-cam footage.

In Northern Ireland there were 50 deaths on the roads in 2021, and there have been 33 so far this year, up to September 20.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor (CIU)

Sergeant McIvor says the majority of cases the team are involved in feature some element of “the fatal four” — speeding, drink/drugs, mobile phones and people not wearing seatbelts. There may also be more than one factor, such as a driver who has been drinking and another who is driving over the speed limit.

“People don’t consider velocity,” says Constable Gillespie. “When you take the combined speeds and weights of two vehicles the results can be catastrophic.”

The team all agree that the safe alcohol limit for driving should be zero, and that mobile phones are a deadly distraction. Sergeant McIvor adds: “That call or text is never worth the moment of distraction while you look at your phone. It can wait, or if it’s so important, pull over and deal with it.”

There’s also a fifth variable — a momentary loss of concentration that most drivers experience occasionally, taking their eyes off the road for a second, or “that feeling of arriving at your destination and not remembering the journey”, says Sergeant McIvor.

“Complacency is dangerous,” Constable Gillespie warns. “You don’t have to be driving along a strange road; many crashes happen on roads people drive every day. Familiarity means they go into autopilot.”

The team says it’s a privilege to do their job, but it can take its toll and they never forget any of their cases.

Constable Gillespie says: “We’re very aware that nobody sets out on their journey, maybe to work or to the shops, expecting to be involved in a crash.”

Sergeant McIvor adds: “It’s the personal details that get to us — the dinner on the front seat that will never get eaten; the belongings families ask us to find and return from the cars. It’s a reminder that life can change in an instant.”