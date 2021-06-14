Stevey’s body canvas art is on the Monet

Belfast make-up artist recreates masterpieces on her own skin for Ulster Museum’s impressionist exhibition

The series of four paintings are part of a new campaign by the Ulster Museum to highlight its exhibition, Renoir and the New Era: Impressionist works from The Courtauld.

Stevey was delighted to collaborate with both the Ulster Museum and the prestigious Courtauld Gallery in London for the #UlsterMuseumChallenge – a social media campaign to promote the exhibition.

Her take on Monet’s Vase of Flowers

And ironically the assignment came just as the Belfast woman discovered a talent for painting on canvas during lockdown which led her to launch a new art business, Nnox Studios.

Her one-off abstract paintings which she started to “stave off boredom” during the pandemic, sold within hours of being posted on social media and Stevey is now fulfilling commissions alongside her work as a make-up artist. She has been taking social media by storm for some time now with her stunning creative make-up pictures, usually themed for special occasions, with Halloween being a speciality.

One of Stevey Lennox's Halloween transformations.

Her talent caught the eye of the Ulster Museum, one of her favourite childhood haunts. She explains what was involved in mirroring the art of some of history’s all-time greatest artists. “I was unbelievably over the moon to be asked to do the paintings. “I’ve been going to the Ulster Museum since I was a child, and it actually felt a bit surreal to be asked by them to do this. “It really did push me out of my comfort zone. I had to look at make-up in a different way as I was looking at everything back to front in a mirror. “It took hours of sitting and focusing and after each one I had to lie down with a face cloth over my eyes as they were so strained from having to look to the side for such a long period.

“Each painting was sketched out loosely onto clean skin then I did my make-up followed by the painting while looking into the mirror and checking the image on my phone for the details.” To recreate the clothes worn by the two figures in Renoir’s La Loge, Stevey and model Lee Clarke had to go topless. Incredibly his tuxedo and her gown are both painted straight onto their bodies. She says: “I am topless in that painting. I had to put surgical tape over my chest and then material tape on top of that to get the right shape. Lee is also topless; I painted his tux straight onto his body. “ Monet’s Vase of Flowers proved the most challenging and Stevey eventually achieved a mirror likeness on her neck and chest after four painstaking hours. She says: “I don’t ever want to paint a flower in my life again. “I only got it right on my third attempt.” She also recreated Renoir’s La Baigneuse assise which took five hours as she cleverly recreated the blanket using papier mache which she moulded straight onto the model using four layers of newspaper. Her final achievement was a beautiful reflection on her face of the famous Two Dancers on Stage painting by Edgar Degas, dating back to 1874.

Stevey Lennox and Marian on their wedding day

Stevey (30) who lives in Belfast with her wife of five years Marian Lennox Mackie, a paramedic, only trained to become a make-up artist when she was 20. Before that she had been working as a waitress in local bars and restaurants. It was her dad who asked her to pick a training course and offered to fund it. Make-up was always a hobby and so she opted to train as a professional and hasn’t looked back. Working from a studio at the side of her north Belfast home, her talent soon shone through, and she is booked solid for weddings, nights out, special occasions and has an impressive editorial portfolio. She made an instant impression on the fashion world when just two years after launching her business she was invited to work as a make-up artist at Paris Fashion Week for the brand Makeup Studio.

Two Dancers on a Stage and Stevey's version on her face

She has also headed up makeup teams at Belfast FashionWeek and the Miss Northern Ireland contest. A former Sunday Life Covergirl make-up artist, she travelled with our finalists to prepare them for their first modelling shoots. She has also travelled to London three times to work on models for local hair stylist Stephen Aiken in both Wella colour competitions and the British Hairdressing Awards. Another career highlight came in 2019 when she so impressed one of the directors of Game of Thrones that she was flown to Los Angeles to do her make-up for the Emmy Awards. Stevey recalls what has been a career highlight: “One of my brides recommended me and I was asked to do one of the director’s make-up for a special screening of the final season of the series here in Belfast. Then out of the blue I got a call in September 2019 asking me to go to LA. I couldn’t believe it!

Stevey Lennox recreates Renoir's La Loge painting, alongside model Lee Clarke

“She’s quite a private person which is why I don’t want to name her, but she was so lovely, she paid for me to stay in the hotel for an extra few nights and changed my flight home so that I could see a bit of LA while I was there. It was a brilliant experience.” When her work stopped suddenly during the first lockdown, Stevey made the most of her time at home by honing her DIY skills and redecorating every room in her house. She also decided to buy some canvases and started to paint, posting pictures of her creations on social media and was surprised when they were snapped up. It led her to set up her own art business during lockdown and now that she is back to work full time as a make-up artist, she continues to fulfil commissions for her paintings part-time. She says: “I loved every minute of lockdown, I won’t lie. I became like a professional cocktail maker belting out the cocktails at home and I renovated the house, decorating every room. “Our house is old, so nothing runs straight so it didn’t matter if my efforts were slightly off. I redecorated every room in the house and took all the doors of the kitchen cabinets off sanded them, primed and repainted them. “I also wanted to have a bit of fun and had a load of brushes sitting for my make-up, so I decided to order myself a few canvases. “Years and years ago when I was doing my GCSEs I loved art, but I hadn’t picked up a paint brush since then. “I just wanted to experiment, and I used acrylic pouring to create what would probably be described as abstract paintings and every one of them is different. “I surprised myself how much I enjoyed it. Make-up was my hobby before it became a job and after that I never had a hobby, so art is my new hobby.

EYE FOR DETAIL: Stevey Lennox at home with her dog

“I have been surprised that it has sold so well which led me to set up Nnox Studio and I now have commissions.” As life starts to return to normal, weddings which Stevey had booked, and which in some cases have been cancelled four times over the past year, are now set to take up most of her time for the foreseeable future. Her newest work for the Ulster Museum was created last month and is now trending online. The Renoir and the New Era: Impressionist works from The Courtauld launched at the Ulster Museum last November but due to lockdown the public haven’t been able to see it. Now open, Stevey says she will be among the first to visit. “I love the Ulster Museum anyway and I can’t wait to go and see the art which I now feel I know so well.”

You can follow Stevey on Instagram @steveylennox and on Facebook