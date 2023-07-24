SuperCup NI: Parents ready for 1,000 mile road trip as sons set to star for Co Tyrone

Mum and dad ready to cover 1,000 miles in next week while ferrying their sons to games

A proud mum and dad are gearing up to travel 1,000 miles in their car over the next week as two of their three sons take part in SuperCup NI.

“We reckon we’ve done over 3,000 miles in the last three months with trials, friendly matches and training, said Garry Dallas, from Coagh, Co Tyrone.

“It’ll be another 1,000 miles in week leading up to it and the week [itself], but they’re young and you do these things when you’re young. You don’t do them when you’re my age.”

Garry and wife Kathryn are used to driving sons Alfie (16) and Toby (14) to football training, but it’s now a family affair with their elder brother, grannies and uncles all being called in for taxi duties.

Alfie with dad Garry

Both parents, who have another son, Max, and daughter, Maisy, were of course very proud of Alfie and Toby being selected, but the amount of travelling is something they never anticipated.

“It’s bad enough one going, but when two are going different directions to different matches, it’s a lot,” admitted Garry, who usually finishes work early to get on the road with the boys to training or matches.

Alfie plays for Dungannon Swifts and Toby plays for Dungannon United Youth, though this is the first year they will be playing in SuperCup NI, formerly the NI Milk Cup, one of the world’s most renowned youth football tournaments.

The competition at both levels has grown in size and stature over the years, with teams travelling from all the world to compete.

Kathryn Dallas with son Alfie, premier manager Martin Gallagher and head coach Darren Crozier

Read more A SuperCup NI XI celebrating 40 years of the best young talent on our famous north coast

Alfie will participate in the premier team, having narrowly missed out on competing last year, with Toby joining the junior team.

“I come from a football family. I played for the Swifts and then my uncles, they run Coagh United Football Club. I know nothing else but football. That’s all that is in this house, football,” said Garry.

“It’s good for young fellas nowadays to get involved in sport. It gets them out of the house. Even the wee friendships, it’s good for them.

“Once you play football, the friends you make playing it, I think they’re there for ever. The fellas you played football with 25 years ago, you’re still friends with them and see them now and again. You’d be sociable out of it, which is great.”

Fans will have a feast of football action to enjoy later this summer as 64 teams from across the globe descend upon Northern Ireland.

Alfie playing for Dungannon Swifts

The brothers are competitive “big style”, explained Garry, both in their playing and with the teams they support (Alfie is a Leeds fan, Toby follows Arsenal).

“It’s a big achievement and it’s great to see them involved,” said Kathryn.

“They’re very proud to be representing Tyrone. It’s a big week for them to be down there and away from home. It just shows you what the life of a professional footballer is.”

Top of both brothers’ wishes is to play football professionally, but they have other career hopes.

“Alfie is talking about wanting to be a physio, while Alfie wants to be a joiner,” said Garry.

Toby playing for Dungannon United Youth

Read more Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis sends support to Rangers youngsters ahead of SuperCup NI bid

“But he wants to be a footballer first,” joked Kathryn.

“Toby’s a big fisherman. Him and his elder brother go fishing a lot. But Alfie, he’s all about football,” said Garry.

Kathryn said: “If they’re not playing football, they’re watching football.”

The family is constantly checking which child is going where, ensuring they have the right child in the right car going to the right place for the right time.

Sometimes, Alfie is dropped off at training sessions anything up to an hour before they start so the family can get Toby to his training too.

Garry added: “Alfie trains on a Monday and Wednesday night. Toby trains on a Tuesday and Thursday night. Alfie usually has a match on the Friday night, and Toby would have a match on the Saturday. So that’s it. It’s all football, but it’s good for them.”

Kathryn and Garry are hoping to get to every SuperCup NI match and will “definitely” be cheering on their sons from the sidelines.

For details on the matches at the tournament and tickets, visit www.supercupni.com