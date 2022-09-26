Swim with dolphins and stroll along with flamingos at Discovery Cove, before launching your family down thrilling water rides at Aquatica

Fabulous fun in Orlando, Florida

It was the pink version of the Dawn Patrol. An unexpected early morning stroll behind a flamboyance of flamingos.

These magnificent wading birds out for their daily constitutional in an oasis of serenity.

They didn’t seem to mind sharing their habitat, accustomed to a few hours of public attention each day.

Happy to be the warm-up act ahead of magical adventures in a tropical paradise.

Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida is an ideal escape from the bustling and overwhelming surroundings of the Disney and Universal theme parks just a few miles away.

The first impressions, when entering the rather luxurious reception area, are of a grand private members country club.

It appears you will be led out to an immaculate 18-hole golf course.

However, the rather lavish furnishings are simply a sign of the VIP experience you will enjoy during your day at the all-inclusive Discovery Cove resort and instead of a golf course, you’ll find an animal haven — with a range of different pools and beaches.

Reservations are essential as the resort limits the number of guests each day to maximise enjoyment in terms of short queues, while it’s an early start with check-in between 7-8.30am and the park having a strict closing time of 5pm.

It’s well worth upgrading to a cabana, set on one of many beaches, to enjoy the benefits of a refrigerator for soft and alcoholic drinks, private changing facilities, your own small section of sand for the kids to play in and the assistance of a member of staff. We found John most helpful and attentive throughout, going above and beyond the call of duty.

Freshly cooked breakfast and lunch, served in the main restaurant, is part of the package including snacks and drinks, but on this occasion the cuisine and cocktails take second fiddle to the wonderment of the Cove.

After picking up your wetsuit or vest and snorkel equipment, immerse yourself in the Grand Reef and swim alongside thousands of tropical fish and rays as you avoid the rocks and navigate your way round their ravine.

Over at the Freshwater Oasis, there’s a chance to get up close with some otters and marmosets, while enjoying the incredibly clear and refreshing water and rainforest features.

Then, indulge in your surroundings as you become lost in time at the Wind-Away river with the steady current leading you on a relaxing journey through waterfalls and even underwater caves.

For a chance to enjoy a cocktail at a pristine white beach, head over to Serenity Bay for the truly tropical vibe and take a dip in the 85-degree pool.

But the highlight of the day has to be the dolphin interaction in the huge lagoon.

There’s a fascinating educational class to start with, detailing all about the dolphins — their history, family, likes and dislikes.

It’s as though you know everything about them before you venture into their cold water to meet them.

The instructors are quite rightly overly protective of their charges and the dolphins, Roxy, Lester and Capricorn respond in kind.

They only interact with the public a short time each day with play, training and lots of fish high on their agenda.

The dolphins performed all their tricks, made sure to splash everyone with their big tail, and were only too happy to take each individual member of the group on a short ride. The trainers make sure you know exactly where and how to hold on to the dolphins for their comfort. In return you get a fabulous picture and memories to last a lifetime.

For added excitement and if you are brave enough, Discovery Cove offers you the chance to dive in and swim around with 20 different types of shark — including blacktip reef, nurse, zebra and bonnethead sharks — in their enclosure.

The dolphin and shark experiences are extra to your park ticket, but certainly worth the added expense.

Despite the early start, the day goes in incredibly quickly and it will certainly go down as a highlight of your trip to Orlando.

For a more exhilarating experience take another day out of your busy holiday schedule and head to Aquatica water park.

These parks are all just a short distance apart, which means if you staying in one of the Disney resorts, it takes around 20 minutes to half an hour to reach either Discovery Cove or Aquatica. I found Uber the easiest and most convenient mode of travel outside the shuttle buses.

Aquatica, out of all the water parks in Orlando, was easily my favourite simply for the fact the family rides are plentiful, thrilling and seem to have an efficient queuing system.

With adrenaline-hyped seven-year twins in tow, the faster, more exciting rides the better for them and it’s so much more fun if you can do them as a duo or in a four-seated raft.

The KareKare Curl sends a raft of four or five people plunging down a 50ft drop, before rising high and curling round a full 35ft before crashing back down to the bottom. It’s over in a matter of seconds but a frenetic ride, especially if you go down backwards!

Walhalla Wave sends you down a six-storey maze of twists and turns before returning to daylight while Ray Rush greets you with water jets before launching you into three different spheres which are equally exciting.

Beside Ray Rush is Riptide Race which allows two teams of two to challenge each other side by side in a long and navigating ride, full of unexpected turns and drops.

Whanau Way is another double-tube ride with a choice of four different speeds and they just get the nod ahead of Omaka Rocka, which sends riders high up the walls at speed.

To get to Tassie’s Twisters you actually have go through the lazy river before the big climb to the top and then a drop into a giant bowl.

For a break from the rides, venture over to Roa’s Rapids for a fast-paced journey around the park, take on the wave machine in the side-by-side pools or relax at a more tranquil pace around Loggerhead Lane.

The only ride we missed out on, due to time being against us, was the new Reef Plunge which takes you through a 330 feet translucent tube, with plenty of twists and turns before going through a natural underwater habitat filled with Commerson’s dolphins and leopard sharks.

If you prefer to remain largely dry at a park and want to try something away from Disney and Universal, SeaWorld remains an option.

It’s a huge park with various lands, including Antarctica where you get to meet five different species of penguins in their own freezing conditions.

Sesame Street Land is captivating for young children while throughout the park, there are plenty of thrill-seeking rides but unlike Disney and Universal they are largely for older children, well above seven years of age.

However, Journey to Atlantis, which once again is likely to get you extremely wet, is an old favourite and despite challengers from various parks, remains the best water ride in Orlando due to its decent length and almighty plunge at the end.

All three parks have their own unique style with Discovery Cove sending you to a place of tranquillity while Aquatica is about high-octane fun.

Just don’t miss your alarm for the pink Dawn Patrol.

Factfile

■ How to get there: Aer Lingus operate regular flights from Dublin to Orlando International Airport — www.aerlingus.com

■ Where to stay: The Swan Hotel is a beautiful and modern resort with all the amenities you could ever wish and need. It is the perfect base to enjoy the delights of Orlando.

For best rates and special offers visit — www.swandolphin.com

■ What to do: Discovery Cove is a tropical oasis

■ Aquatica is the best water park in Orlando.

■ SeaWorld — rides and adventures

For full details and best rates visit www.seaworldparks.co.uk/