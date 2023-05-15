Take a leap of faith at the Faithlegg

With incredible aromas, fine dining and relaxing rooms, the sumptuous Waterford hotel is a great place to get away from it all

The gorgeous colours on show at Mount Congreve House and Gardens

If luxury has a smell, the Faithlegg Hotel in Waterford has captured it — and I mean that quite literally.

From the second you walk in the front door to every time you turn down a corridor or sit down, every inch of the place is infused with the most incredible aroma.

Yet it never becomes overpowering as rich lavender and citrus scents follow you around the hotel.

It’s a good start when you are impressed from the second you arrive. It felt like a good sign of things to come, and it certainly was.

So where is this wonderful, sweet-smelling place?

Well, on the outskirts of Waterford — Ireland’s oldest city — sits the stunning four-star hotel, which in design takes you on a journey from the traditional and stately to the modern and colourful.

The Samuel Roberts room

Travelling from Belfast, the journey takes just over three hours, but the trip’s memory fades when you arrive.

Make a stop along the way and it won’t feel so bad. Just remember to pay the electronic toll.

An espresso martini cocktail and a Guinness on arrival helped the travelling fade even further into distant memory.

The staff could not do enough for us — they make you feel so welcome and your every need is catered for.

The rooms are as stunning as you would expect.

But the dramatic tall windows and ceilings had a real wow factor.

The Roseville Rooms Restaurant

The Samuel Roberts Room, where we stayed, is the textbook definition of luxury.

It was huge and came complete with a four-poster bed, fireplace and a view of the gardens.

Ladies, it even had a Dyson hairdryer, which to me felt like an added treat. I had never tried one before, but now it’s on my wishlist.

Peaceful piano music is piped around the venue and in your room, which adds to the luxurious feel.

Eating in the Faithlegg is an experience — and a fabulous one at that.

You can opt for more casual food in the bar area, called the Aylward Lounge.

While it may appear less formal, the food doesn’t differ in quality or choice.

There is a wide range of options. I went for a starter of prawns, followed by a main of steak and some red wine, which was perfect following a long day of travelling.

To finish it off, we added a cheeseboard for dessert, which was amazing.

The hotel's leisure suite includes a wonderful Jacuzzi

On the Saturday night, we ate in the Roseville Rooms Restaurant, which promises some of Waterford’s finest ingredients and creative dishes. It really was a treat for all the senses.

I opted for a starter of beef ravioli and then the salmon, followed by more cheese. There were lots of other desserts on offer, but it was so great the night before we had to have it again.

Breakfast in the Faithlegg is a beautiful start to the day.

Served in the Roseville Rooms Restaurant, we were lucky enough to get a window seat.

The menu is traditional, but instead of the usual process of going up to the buffet in hotels, you order and it’s brought to you.

You can choose from fry-ups, pancakes, variations of eggs and much more, with personal choice catered for.

A lovely touch is a little selection of croissants, yoghurts and granola to start you off.

One of the main attractions, which is part of a special deal at the Faithlegg, is the unbelievable Mount Congreve House and Gardens.

Situated in Kilmeaden, about 20 minutes away in the car, it’s officially recognised as one of The Great Gardens of the World.

The temple at Mount Congreve House and Gardens

There are three walking trails to pick from — the woodland garden walk, which takes roughly 55 minutes; the fragrant walk, which takes about 20 minutes; and the walled garden walk, which is 30 minutes long.

You can choose a guided tour or just explore yourself.

We opted to explore ourselves, and it was a real escape to nature.

The gardens are home to around 70 acres of intensively planted woodland, a four-acre walled garden and 16 kilometres of walkway.

They’re on a slight incline overlooking the River Suir, with a collection consisting of thousands of different trees, plants and shrubs.

There are many surprises and treasures along the way.

One of my favourite spots was the classical temple surrounded by rhododendron.

As well as being a plant lover’s heaven, it’s also a photographer’s paradise, the paths being lined with beautiful greenery and the most vivid array of flowers.

The collection features plants from every continent.

Salmon dinner in the Roseville Rooms Restaurant

Mount Congreve House, home to six generations of Congreves, was built in 1760 by the celebrated local architect John Roberts, who was also responsible for the magnificent design of the original Faithlegg mansion.

Everywhere you looked, there was something else to see.

The trails encourage you to relax — there are little canopy areas where you can lie down and spend a minute immersed in nature.

There is a beautiful gift shop and cafe too, to refuel after all the walking.

On the way back to the hotel, we stopped off for a stroll around Waterford city centre.

The walled city of Viking origin is renowned for its cut glass and architecture, which made for a fun walk around.

There were plenty of shops to cater for all your needs.

While there was lots to explore in the surrounding areas and plenty of nightlife too, we opted to see what the hotel had to offer on a Saturday night.

Claire's beef ravioli starter at the Roseville Rooms Restaurant

Make sure and try the Faithlegg Fizz, which was my preferred cocktail during the stay.

I enjoyed mine in the beautiful 1783 Whiskey and Cocktail Bar, which feels so unique and trendy with its modern colourful design.

There is live music and plenty of craic in a very welcoming and homely atmosphere where the drinks flow into the night.

On Sunday I explored the stunning spa and swimming pool.

Donning the dressing gown and slippers provided with the room, I made my way to the lift and down to the leisure complex.

There is a swimming pool, gym and a full spa with an extensive list of treatments on offer.

While I didn’t opt for a treatment, I did enjoy a lovely swim, followed by using the steam room and sauna.

I also enjoyed a dip in the most amazingly huge square Jacuzzi, which was the perfect way to say goodbye to the Faithlegg Hotel.

If you don’t want the experience to end just yet, you can do what we did and sit outside enjoying the sights and sounds one more time with a coffee before hitting the road for home.

Factfile

Combine two nights’ bed and breakfast and dinner on both evenings with a visit to the gorgeous Mount Congreve Gardens for prices starting from €449.

You will be able to head to the award-winning Roseville Rooms Restaurant on both nights, where you will get to feast on some of the best produce Ireland has to offer, cooked by executive chef Jenny Flynn and her team, with a hearty breakfast to enjoy the following morning.

The Mount Congreve Break at Faithlegg includes a two-night stay with breakfast each morning and dinner both nights and a visit to Mount Congreve. Prices start from €449. For more information, visit www.faithlegg.com or call 0035351 382000.