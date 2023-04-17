Thatched cottage restoration earns Tyrone couple tourism gong

Idyllic lakeside property in Belleek lovingly restored by husband and wife team

A Tyrone couple who rescued and restored a tumbled down Irish cottage as a labour of love during lockdown are stunned to find it has become the toast of the local tourism market.

Keenaghan Cottage in Belleek has just been named the island of Ireland’s only five-star traditional self-catering thatched cottage as well as picking up the 2022 Best Self-Catering Accommodation award in the Tourism NI Giant Spirit Awards.

In its first year it has attracted visitors from all over the world and has even been a hit with local celebrities after country music heart-throb Derek Ryan used it as the backdrop for one of his music videos.

The success marks the culmination of six months of painstaking work to restore the rundown building to its original glory by Tyrone husband and wife team Lisa and Owen McWilliams.

While remaining true to the origins of the property, the couple also created a welcoming and comfortable home-from-home for guests in what is their first foray into tourism.

Lisa McWilliams of Keenaghan Cottage

Lisa says: “The five-star status was a complete shock; never did we think it could even be an option, but it’s heart-warming to have achieved it. We just did our best with every detail of the restoration to ensure it was kept to as high a standard as possible and one which we would wish for ourselves. The fact that Owen is a bit of a perfectionist might also have helped.”

Lisa and Owen, who run McWilliams Joinery in their home town of Fintona, have shared a lifelong passion for antiques and heritage. They were surprised to discover that long before they met, each had known and admired Keenaghan Cottage as a child.

Lisa explains: “Owen and I have lived in Tyrone all our lives. We can both fondly remember passing this little thatched cottage as we went on our summer holidays to Donegal as kids with our families, not knowing that some day we would meet, marry and then own the same little cottage.

“We bought it a number of years back, but it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that we, along with our three teenage children, had the opportunity of restoring it.

“We have always had a shared love and appreciation for all things old and our traditional thatched cottages are no exception.

“We see them as a precious part of our architectural heritage and feel they should be protected at all cost. Our ancestors thought long and hard to ensure these cottages were built in just the right location and at just the right angle to protect them from the elements so that they would be as sustainable as possible to rear their families.

“This is why we feel the unspoilt scenic topography of Keenaghan Cottage with Keenaghan Abbey in front and the unspoilt Donegal Mountains in the background are just as precious as the cottage itself.”

Ten years of neglect had left the cottage in a very poor state. The original thatched roof had rotted, exposing the inside to the ravages of the elements. Coming from a construction background, the couple felt more equipped than most to take on the project and carry out a lot of the work themselves.

Before Lisa could lavish love on the interior, the roof had to be re-thatched and new windows, doors and flooring installed along with a heating and water system. Their son Tommy (19), a carpenter in the family business, was keen to get hands-on helping to repair the roof alongside master-thatcher Ciaran Agnew from Ahogill.

Inside the renovated Keenaghan Cottage

Lisa (44) says: “Thatching too I’m afraid is a dying trade, but Tommy has taken an interest and now helps Ciaran out on other roofs throughout Ireland and is adding another string to his bow.”

The entire project was approached with the integrity of the original building in mind, as Lisa explains: “The restoration of any old building is not for the fainthearted.

“They are no easy task with modern techniques often working in contrast to traditional methods, for example, using horse hair in the lime mortar plaster to help bind it.

“I will never forget the day this arrived in the post. I opened it to find a bag of black horse hair and had no idea what it was for.

“The thatch was sagging and leaking and weeds and ivy were working their way into every crevice, it left almost everything having to be restored or replaced. But we had a clear vision from the start and it turned out to be a complete labour of love.

“We have been attending local auctions and house clearances since before we were married so we picked up a lot of the furniture and decorative pieces in local and online auctions in keeping with the heritage and character of the property.”

When the building work was complete Lisa couldn’t wait to get started on the interior. She wanted to be true to the history of the building while also creating spaces of comfort for paying guests.

Inside the renovated Keenaghan Cottage

“I have always had a love for homemaking and creating a welcoming space. The decorating was carried out with the help of our daughters Molly (17) and Jane (16), and their cousin Conor and his mum Kelly.

“The living room really stands up to its name and is the hub of the home with a welcoming wood-burning stove on a bad day to the traditional half-door bringing the outside in on a good day.

“The wooden floors were put down by our son Tommy and the wooden coat rack he made in the living room is still my favourite piece.”

Keenaghan Cottage is located on the edge of Keenaghan Lough in Belleek

Lisa admits: “The end result has been just overwhelming. We have guests now from every corner of the world. Our Irish American guests are still our most popular. The icing on the cake was the recent award for Best Self-Catering Accommodation in Northern Ireland.

“We are truly grateful to everyone who has helped and supported us along this journey of ‘isolation restoration’ and we are just delighted that we have been able to breathe new life into one of Ireland’s most vulnerable properties.

“Irish thatched cottages are iconic the world over but unfortunately they are in rapid decline.

“We see them as the places that reared the large hard-working families that often emigrated and helped build the rest of the world. We owe it to these people to protect their old homesteads for the generations to come. Once they are gone, they are gone, we cannot bring them back.”

The couple enjoyed the project so much that they have now bought a second cottage which they are currently restoring, adds Lisa.

“We have brought it right back to the bare stone walls and after rewiring, plumbing, replacing the windows and doors, along with reinforcing the roof, we are now in the process of lime mortar plastering, using all the old traditional methods — including the horse hair!”

For info on Keenaghan Cottage which is set on the edge of Keenaghan Lough in Belleek, Co Fermanagh, go to www.keenaghancottage.com