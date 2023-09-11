The gift of life a fitting legacy for family man Greg

Lee-Anne picking up pieces after husband’s untimely death as she joins dragon boat race to raise funds for air ambulance

Greg out walking in lockdown 2020 with Jasmine on his back

Greg working on their new house just days before his death in February 2021

Greg Schmitz using the back massager machine in the week running up to his death

When Lee-Anne Schmitz’s husband began complaining of back pain as they worked to renovate their new Lisburn home, they assumed he’d pulled a muscle.

But just days later Greg suffered a cardiac arrest in the couple’s bedroom and a horrified Lee-Anne watched him “dying in front of my eyes”.

Greg was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital, but on February 28, 2021, the decision was made to switch off his life-support and donate some of his organs.

He was just 42 years old.

The Schmitz family

His pancreas, kidneys and liver were given to three transplant recipients and Lee-Anne has since received a letter from one of them, thanking her for the incredible gift and expressing sorrow for her loss.

Now the mum-of-two is preparing to take part in a dragon boat race on the Lagan, in Belfast, in September.

In doing so, Lee-Anne hopes to raise money for HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) — Northern Ireland’s air ambulance team who initially battled to save Greg’s life.

“All the medical staff who helped Greg were incredible,” says Lee-Anne (43).

“We found out he had a tear in his aortic valve, which is the main valve to the heart. That’s what was causing his back pain.”

Greg Schmitz with his children Dylan and Jasmine

Lee-Anne and Greg met when they were both living and working in London in 2014, but after marrying in July 2017 and having their two children, Dylan (7) and Jasmine (4), they moved back to Lee-Anne’s native Northern Ireland to be closer to her family.

“We moved just before the first Covid lockdown and initially we rented,” she says. “It turned out to be a really idyllic summer, a special time for us.

“After the bustle of London the kids love all the outdoor space.

“I was working from home while Greg often took them out for walks. Dylan was always whizzing around, he had so much energy, and Jasmine would be tucked into a baby backpack on Greg’s back.”

Lee-Anne and Greg

That autumn, trained plumber Greg set up his own business, Handy Home Improvements NI.

“He was fit, active and healthy,” remembers Lee-Anne. I would never have dreamed there could be anything wrong.”

It was Greg’s handyman background that led the couple to buy a “bit of a doer-upper” in Lisburn in February 2021, and as soon as they got the keys, they began working on renovations, supported by family.

So when Greg complained of a pain in his mid-back, between his shoulder blades, they assumed he’d pulled a muscle, and a friend lent them a back massager machine to use in the evenings.

Greg Schmitz using the back massager machine in the week running up to his death

One Thursday — February 25 — Greg and Lee-Anne were at the house, stripping wallpaper after work, and Lee-Anne told her husband to go home ahead of her because he was struggling again with back pain.

“By the time I got home, late evening, him and Dylan were curled up in bed together fast asleep,” says Lee-Anne.

“He’d been working so hard, I assumed he just needed a good night’s rest.”

But the following morning Greg was up and pacing the bedroom, agitated and again complaining of back pain. He tried using the massager again, before lying back down in bed.

“I’d taken Dylan downstairs to play,” says Lee-Anne.

“I nipped up to check on Greg, and when I saw he was lying down, I lay next to him, gave him a kiss on the cheek and told him to just rest.”

Greg working on their new house just days before his death in February 2021

Lee-Anne went to take Jasmine downstairs but then she heard a “horrible gasping sound”.

“I raced back into the bedroom and that was it — I could see that Greg was dying right in front of me,” she says.

“I called 999 and was told to drag him onto the floor and start CPR.

“He was like a dead weight, and as I was moving him Jasmine, who I’d been carrying, reached out her hand to touch his cheek and said ‘Daddy’.”

Paramedics and a doctor from HEMS arrived and worked on Greg, before taking him to hospital.

They managed to restart his heart but the damage was done. Greg’s brain had been starved of oxygen for too long.

The Schmitz family making a snowman, winter 2020

At home that night, Lee-Anne had the horrific job of explaining to Dylan that his daddy wouldn’t be coming home.

“I told him daddy was going to heaven,” she says.

“Dylan asked if he’d be with the bird, because we’d seen a dead bird on one of our walks that week and I’d explained about heaven to him.

“He was just too young to understand.”

On Sunday, February 28, tests confirmed Greg was officially braindead and Lee-Anne made the brave decision to allow his kidneys, pancreas and liver to be harvested for donation. She says it gave her some comfort in the terrible months that followed, as she moved into their new home without her husband.

Lee-Anne and Greg, summer 2020, with Jasmine and Dylan

A post-mortem examination found that incredibly, Greg had already suffered a heart attack in the months or years leading up to his death, but had likely dismissed the pain and soldiered on. A tear to the aortic valve is usually caused by some inherent weakness or genetic predisposition. Almost two years to the day after losing her husband, Lee-Anne received a letter from the organ transplant service — a thank you from one of the men who’d received Greg’s pancreas and heart.

The man explained he had a wife and children, and had undergone three failed transplant attempts before Greg’s gift saved his life.

The letter says: “There’s not a day goes by when I don’t think about my donor and how fortunate I am.

“This also comes with a sadness when I think about his loved ones.”

Lee-Anne and Greg Schmitz, Christmas 2019, with Dylan and baby Jasmine

Determined to put his mind at ease, Lee-Anne wrote back: “Everything about my husband was good, he was the nicest man you could meet and had the kindest, most gentle soul. I love hearing that you think about him, and that a part of him lives on in you.”

“I’ve kept these letters safe and will show them to Dylan and Jasmine when they’re old enough to understand the incredible gift their daddy gave,” she says.

“It’ll never bring Greg back, but at least I know it’s been able to stop another family suffering.”

Lee-Anne and a team from Diageo, in Belfast where she works, will take on the Dragon Boat Challenge on Friday, September 15, at River’s Edge. They are hoping to raise at least £1,500 to support the work of HEMS.

To support them, visit Lee-Anne Schmitz’s page on JustGiving. For more information on organ donation, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk