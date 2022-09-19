The joy of fostering: Newry mums join forces for new podcast to help tackle desperate need for more carers

Amid shortage of carers, two NI mums tell new podcast how opening up their homes to kids in need has enriched their lives

Two Newry mums have joined forces for a new podcast to talk about opening up their homes to foster kids in an effort to tackle the "desperate" need for more carers.

Ciara Heaney and Bronagh Galloghly feature on the Voices of Fostering podcast series which explores how fostering can transform the loves of young people and carers for the better.

More than 260 foster families are needed across Northern Ireland due to the increasing numbers of kids in the care system, according to the Fostering Network.

Bronagh says she decided to find out more about fostering when she realised she was suffering from "empty nest" syndrome!

“My own children are now adults with children of their own. I loved being a full-time mum and it left a huge void in my life when I couldn’t do that anymore," she explains.

"I knew something had to give as I was starting to buy clothes for the dog!"

After making the decision as a couple to open up their home, Bronagh says she has no regrets becoming a foster parent.

“My husband and I just thought we have a lovely home which we could making much more use of so we made the phone call to our local fostering team and we’ve never looked back. I love every minute of it and I would encourage other people to do the same.”

Fostering wasn't something Ciara had thought of doing until her daughter, who's a social worker, mentioned the need for foster carers here.

Back in 2008, there was a total of 2,433 children in the Northern Ireland care system - and currently there are more than 3,500 children currently being looked after outside of their birth families - of these, almost 82% are in foster care.

Ciara says: “We have five birth children, two of which still live at home, six grandchildren and a cousin also lives with us, so it was a busy house. We now look after two other young people and have come to be very passionate about fostering.

“My oldest daughter is a social worker but I had never really heard a lot about fostering. My daughter came home one evening and said, “Mum, there’s a great need for foster carers, would you not give it a shot?”

Ciara adds: “My husband and I discussed it and made the phone call. The first step was the hardest part, but since then we have been guided all the way through. I would recommend fostering to anyone.”

Ciara with her husband Brendan

The podcast, made by health authorities, seeks to find out what attracts people to fostering, the benefits it brings as well as the impact it has on families, while also highlighting some of the challenges which can come with looking after young people.

Hosted by Melanie Coffey, senior manager for fostering and adoption in the Southern Trust area, and Fionnuala McAtamney, consultant lead psychologist, each episode deals with a different aspect of fostering.

“We desperately need more foster carers to come forward, but we know and appreciate that it can be a big decision," stresses Melanie.

“The best advocates for fostering are the people who are doing it every day, therefore this new podcast can be a really valuable tool for us to recruit more foster carers.

“It lets listeners hear what motivates people to become foster carers, the process they go through to become registered and the ongoing training and support they receive. We also hear from family members as the impact on them is something prospective foster carers must consider."

She adds: “We also don’t want to shy away from some of the challenges which exist for carers, but we feel by talking about them openly, then people can be fully informed to make decisions.

“Another thing we regularly hear is that people’s family circumstances make them think they aren’t eligible to become foster carers. But with different types of fostering, it is highly likely you will find something which suits.

“Our HSC NI Foster Care Community is made up of a rich mix of people including couples, single foster carers, parent and adult children who foster together, and foster carers from ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community."

To listen to episode one of ‘Voices of Fostering’, visit https://soundcloud.com/voices-of-fostering/voices-of-fostering-ep-1

If you are interested in hearing more about becoming a foster carer, call HSC NI Foster Care on 0800 0720 137 or visit adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net