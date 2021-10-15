The Ned in London is so gorgeous you don’t want to leave it

When Martin Breen holidayed in London, his accommodation was good, he didn’t need to leave

I love the glitz and glamour of the big Las Vegas hotels and I have now discovered that you can find that much closer to home.

The location is The Ned in London, a luxury and classy London hotel which boasts 17 bars and 10 restaurants, 250 bedrooms channelling 1920s and 1930s design, a range of men’s and women’s grooming services and Ned’s Club where members have access to a rooftop pool, gym, spa, hammam and late-night lounge bar in the bank’s original vault.

It has so much to do that you would never feel the need to stray beyond its doors during a stay.

A bedroom at The Ned hotel

There really is nowhere else like it in the UK or Ireland.

A former bank dating back to 1924, it has to be the hippest hotel I have stayed in. Being a fan of Netflix show Money Heist I was particularly taken by its underground Vault Bar (a members only area).

Once the entrance to a multi-room bank vault, with deposits of more than £335m, it is now a cosy club space with the original vault bar and walls lined with 3,800 original steel safety deposit boxes. The 25-tonne door was used as inspiration for the vault in the 1964 James Bond film, Goldfinger.

The Ned was the brainchild of Nick Jones, founder of the Soho House empire and is named after the original building’s architect, Sir Edwin Lutyens. The former Midland Bank HQ, the listed building retains many of its stunning features including double height wrought iron windows, a series of bank tellers’ counters and 92 African verdite-covered columns. This adds real character to this very unique hotel.

It is so centrally located with nearby tourist hot spots including St Paul’s Cathedral and the nearby Bank tube station will have you at all the shops and London’s top attractions within minutes.

After walking through the grand entrance you will be blown away by the vast space and various bars and restaurants before you in the historic 3,000 square metre former banking hall — a feast for any foodie’s eyes. There is a real buzz about the place and this vibe is evident as soon as you walk in.

The Parlour at The Ned

Hotel guests get access to the spa, all the public restaurants and the gym when they book direct with The Ned. However only members have access to the Vault bar and also the rooftop bar, which has its own outdoor heated swimming pool and amazing views over the London skyline.

The afternoon we arrived, as the sun was shining, we walked around the local area and tucked into a lovely gin afternoon tea at The Happenstance in the shadows of St Paul’s Cathedral. Leading cocktail bar Drake & Morgan has partnered with Sipsmith Gin to launch the ultimate afternoon tea experience for gin and cake lovers — I am both! It is available in seven different locations across London but The Happenstance is within walking distance of The Ned.

First you start with a gin and tonic before being served either a Gin Hot Chocolate cocktail, or a French 75 or Clover Club (I opted for a delicious Clover Club). Then a loaded afternoon tea stand brings you a mountain of savoury and sweet treats including mini fish & chips, Brick Lane salt beef bagels, mini toad in the hole, traditional scones with clotted cream and jam, hot chocolate brownie and strawberries and cream. Everything was delicious and was good value for only £49.95 for two.

There are so many bars and restaurants to explore in The Ned including Malibu Kitchen (Californian food such as superfood salads, flatbreads, juices and smoothies); Electric Bar & Diner; the Nickel Bar which features American staples and classic cocktails; Kaia — a modern Asian-Pacific-inspired restaurant specialising in healthy “bowl” food, and Lutyens Grill — an international steakhouse.

For dinner we tried The Ned’s newest offering, The Parlour, which sits on the lower ground floor. An intimate jazz and cabaret bar, you can enjoy your dinner and cocktails while listening to a jazz band. With jewel-toned velvet club chairs, burl oak veneer tables and Maison Jansen-style brass palm shaped lamps you can clearly see how it has been inspired by Art Deco 1930’s jazz clubs.

My meal — scallops with pickled red onion, fennel and jalapeño and chicken kiev with black truffle and spinach was absolutely flawless.

The Ned's Spa

The flavours worked wonderfully together and showed real skill in the kitchen. I also ordered one skewer from the Yakitori selection, the Tsukune which comprised of chicken mince, soy and egg. It was equally excellent.

I was too full for dessert but the sharing Baked Alaska with chocolate and salted caramel looked amazing. Service was excellent as it was throughout the hotel.

Don’t forget to check out their creative cocktail menu. My recommendation would be The Gypsy Rose, which mixes Bombay Sapphire Gin, Champagne, hibiscus and citrus.

Even if not staying in The Ned make sure to check out their bars and restaurants as there is something to cater for all tastes and food specialties across the world.

Afterwards I retired to my bedroom which had the same cosy and cool feel as the rest of the hotel. Channelling 1920s glamour expect vintage style curtains, hand-knotted rugs, velvet armchairs, an old wireless radio, fine china tea-set and chandeliers.

The beds were so comfortable with lots of pillows and luxurious crisp white bedding and the bathrooms are decadent in black and white marble and tiles, with a rainforest shower, Cowshed toiletries and lots of essentials in little packed drawstring bags.

You can also avail of Ned’s Club Spa which includes a 20 metre marble-clad pool, a steam room, sauna and hammam. Eight treatment rooms provide a variety of indulgent treatments from signature facials and hair services, to massages, manicures and pedicures.

In the ladies changing area you’ll find Ned’s Parlour, a hairdressing salon while in the men’s changing area there’s Ned’s Barbershop, a classic, speakeasy-style barbershop offering everything from a haircut to a traditional wet shave or facial.

Everything at The Ned shows such attention to detail.

The only problem you will have is not wanting to leave.