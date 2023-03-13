The NI student boat builder on a voyage of discovery in Basque country

Orlagh indulging passion for all things maritime with Spanish apprenticeship

The view from the aft of the San Juan whale ship, Orlagh was working on the rub rails

Orlagh traces her love of boats back to a childhood spent on the shores of Strangford Lough

A student boat builder who grew up sailing on Strangford Lough has been creating a homage to Northern Ireland’s maritime heritage in Spain’s Basque Country.

Orlagh Thompson, from County Down, is building a traditional Foyle Punt at a prestigious boat building school.

She has spent the past three years at the Lance Lee International Boat Building School at Albaola, part of the Basque Maritime Heritage Association in Pasaia, which is a historic fishing community and commercial port.

The boats built at Albaola are usually from the Basque region, but Orlagh asked her teachers to allow her to build the Northern Irish boat as her final project. “Life here is wonderful,” says Orlagh. “It’s a great location for surfing, the landscapes are beautiful and the coastline is stunning.

“I love running in the hills, rowing in the morning before starting work, and cycling and surfing at weekends. I do feel lucky to have had this opportunity. I feel like I’ve learned a lot at Albaola; I have met a lot of wonderful and interesting people.

“I love the social side of life here too — everyone’s always drinking and eating outside, and they take their time and know how to enjoy life.”

Orlagh, who studied Spanish and Italian at University College Cork, has been involved with boats and sailing since childhood. She grew up in Portaferry and Castle Ward, and spent happy afternoons out fishing with her dad David Thompson, a keen sailor, and in dingies and toppers with the Strangford Sailing Club.

“I can’t really remember a time when I wasn’t involved with boats,” says Orlagh. “When I was little I remember dad going off on sailing trips to places like Iceland and Greenland.

“Growing up beside the lough, we had a wee fishing boat that we would go out in. I was always involved with boats and the sea.”

Her mother, Celia Spouncer, is treasurer of the Causeway Coast Maritime Heritage Group and Orlagh rowed currachs — a type of Irish boat with a wooden frame that has been used since Neolithic times — with the group.

“Currachs are like baskets covered with a fabric and painted with tar,” she explains. “They are prehistoric boats, they were once known as skin boats. They were some of the first boats that human fishing communities would have used.”

In 2003, aged just nine, she took part in a circumnavigation of Ireland with her parents in a 12-metre currach. Traditional boats from the Basque Country also took part in some of these voyages, which is how Orlagh first became aware of the boat building school.

She says she didn’t envisage a career in boat building, and after graduation worked as an English language teacher abroad.

“I spent some time volunteering at the maritime museum and boat building school in Albaola,” she remembers. “That’s when I realised I really enjoyed carpentry and working with wood.”

The Albaola boat building apprenticeships are offered to six apprentices each year and potential candidates are invited to spend a few weeks at the school to see if it’s the right place for them.

“The learning style is not conventional,” explains Orlagh (28). “The idea is that you learn by doing it and that you come with self-motivation, and try to solve as many things as you can on your own before asking for the guidance of an instructor.”

The course is free, although participants do have to pay a deposit which is refunded if they complete the three years. Students also do a ‘watch week’ every six weeks where they work for Albaola for a week, cleaning, painting and doing boat maintenance. Orlagh funded her stay in the Basque Country with support from her parents and by earning additional income working as an English teacher.

“I began at Albaola with very little knowledge about carpentry and very few practical skills,” she explains. “It has been a steep learning curve, I’ve learned to use hand tools, power tools, electric planes and circular saws, and also huge machines like the ban saw, table saw, lathe and joiner.

“I’m not only learning how to build traditional boats, I’ve also learned how to look at problems and find a way to solve them. That’s what boat building is really about.”

Albaola has given Orlagh a variety of different experiences. Students come from all over the world and are involved in a project to build a replica of the 16th century whaling ship, the San Juan, which is the only vessel in the world to have Unesco sponsorship for its restoration. During her time in the Basque Country, Orlagh has been involved in a number of boat builds, including a flat-bottomed river boat, creating masts and oars for an 18th century Patatxe (a vessel with two masts), and a 18-metre Txalupa (fishing vessel).

“I’m not the first student to ask to build a boat from their own country,” she says. “Most of the boats built here are Basque, so building some boats from different places allows students to see and learn different construction techniques.

“Building an Irish boat in Albaola will also help make and rekindle connections between Irish and Basque people that have a passion for their maritime heritage.”

The Foyle Punt evolved from the Donegal Punt and was once the workhorse of the fishing communities along Lough Foyle.

As part of her research for the build, Orlagh spent some time at McDonalds boatyard in Greencastle, and also visited the Inishowen Maritime Museum.

“A Foyle Punt is a small clinker fishing boat, just over 5m long,” explains Orlagh.

“They were used by local fishermen to catch herring, lobster, salmon and also to fetch seaweed to fertilise the land. They were also boats of leisure. Sailing and rowing regattas began at first to raise funds for the widows and children of a group of fishermen who had died at sea in a sudden storm.

“These regattas became hugely popular and many came from far around to take part and watch.”

Orlagh is due to graduate at the end of August and hopes to continue her career in traditional boat building. She would love to work in France or Costa Rica, or return to Ireland to building a Drontheim — a bigger traditional Irish fishing vessel.

“I have many ideas brewing,” she concludes. “I’d like to try to combine my love of carpentry, sustainable forestry and education. We’ll have to see where the wind takes me.”

Orlagh’s mum Celia adds: “We were really excited by Orlagh’s decision to go forward with a boat building apprenticeship in the Basque Country, where she is learning a trade in a different language, a trade which is dying out here in Ireland/Northern Ireland.

“She is strong, competent and skilled and the fact she is a woman is inspiring for other women to follow their dreams.”