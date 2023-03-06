The Rabbit food review: An experience that will impress the whole family

Relative newcomer on the scene gets balance between food and service just right

Upon opening in 2021, The Rabbit Hotel was described to me as the country’s most “Instagrammable” spa – an accolade which immediately filled me with horror as I simply could not envisage a scenario where I would ever want to be captured on camera in my swimming togs.

But, safe in the knowledge that I would not need to wear my cossie to the restaurant, we set off for lunch.

As we pull up to The Rabbit, it is apparent that I have hit upon something that will impress the whole family.

Child's pasta dish at The Rabbit

We stroll through a fairy-lit garden, complete with giant rabbit, into the cosiest bar and restaurant. Attentive and friendly staff members are immediately on hand to seat us and explain the menu, which has an Italian-American influence.

Children eat for £10.95 which includes a choice of main courses, ice-cream and a bottled juice drink. “Is your pasta nice?” enquiries the tiny connoisseur. “Oh yes, it’s delicious,” smiles our server, “AND it comes with bread.”

Meanwhile, another server is discussing Pokémon with child-the-elder, who orders sausage and chips (side of gravy please).

Himself goes for an 8oz fillet steak with garlic butter and salad, while I choose the marinated lamb rump skewer with harissa yoghurt and pitta bread.

As we wait for our food we take in the warm, comfortable surroundings which have just enough quirky touches (taxidermy fox with binoculars anyone?) to amuse without going all Changing Rooms on a theme.

Lamb skewer with pitta at The Rabbit

Our meals arrive and with beautifully presented, generous portions for all, we get stuck in. The lamb is mouth-wateringly good; tender and pink in the middle with the perfect amount of mild spice and char on the outside. The homemade pitta is crispy and fluffy, and is accompanied by a lip-smacking salad which includes pickled red onion, pomegranate seeds, and green olives.

The husband’s steak is cooked medium rare as requested and comes with a tomato and fennel salad, which he declares to be very good. Ordering a fillet steak is an investment but in this case it has paid off. In my opinion, it’s not as good as my lamb and I give him a bit. To do so nearly killed me.

What can you say about tomato pasta, and sausage and chips? Well, a lot if you’re my two children but, in this instance, they’re too busy eating. There is a slight moan about the gravy. It is not Bisto. This problem clearly lies at our door — not The Rabbit’s.

Plates cleared away, vanilla ice-cream cones land, with an additional bowl of ice-cream. I order an apple and blackberry crumble which comes with custard and ice-cream. It is well-spiced, hearty and well-deserved by me, whose brilliant idea it was to come here.

Do I have to find something tiny to complain about in this lovely experience? My custard was a little on the thin side and the fruit within the crumble was a little watery. That’s it — that’s all I’ve got. This was wonderful — I can’t wait to go back.

Apple and blackberry crumble at The Rabbit

The food

2 x kids’ meals, including drink and dessert £21.90

Lamb skewer £24

Fillet steak £33

Chips £3.95

Red wine gravy £2

Apple/blackberry crumble £8

Tea £3.05

Total £99.20

The rating

Service *****

Food ****

Decor *****

Vegetarian ****

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat 882 Antrim Rd, Templepatrick. Tel: 028 9443 2984