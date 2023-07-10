The Vamps explain why Dalfest will be a ‘challenge’ for band

Family-friendly festival returns to Glenarm Castle next weekend

Dubbed one of Northern Ireland’s ‘most popular family friendly festivals’, Randox Presents Camp Dalfest is back at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim with a star-studded line-up on July 15 and 16. As well as The Vamps, Blue, Sam Ryder, KT Tunstall, Brooke Scullion and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be among the acts performing.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is heading to Dalfest at Glenarm

The 29-year-old guitarist told Showbiz Life: “In some ways playing a festival is more scary because often, if you’re one name on a big bill, obviously not everyone’s there just to see you. But in other ways, it’s a really nice opportunity and challenge. And actually, Irish crowds are really, really welcoming so we’ve never had it in Ireland, but sometimes we’ve played festivals in other countries where people maybe aren’t familiar with as many songs as The Vamps fans or have perceptions or prejudice of the sort of band. But by the end of the set, we tend to win a lot of them over. I quite liked that challenge.”

James McVey of The Vamps onstage

James is particularly excited to play Dalfest with his bandmates Bradley Simpson, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans because they are getting to stay an extra night in Northern Ireland rather than rushing off.

He added: “I like the fact that a lot of the summer shows like the backstage is really chill and vibey and you end up meeting loads of people. When the sun is shining, it’s the ultimate thing because you can sit in the sun and have a drink and then go on stage and do it. So I prefer festivals in many ways to an indoor shows.

“Often with these things some you have to go back home to London straight afterwards because there’s always something else on but I think we’re staying the night of the show. My friend is staying with us for three weeks so he’s going to come over for that show. We will have a few drinks and enjoy some of the stuff I’ve never seen before.”

Meanwhile fans of The Vamps will be relieved to hear that despite being together for a decade they have no plans to take a break and are working on new music.

He added: “It’s 10 years as the band. We toured from November last year through and we are still going on a world tour. And that’s to celebrate 10 years. We’re going to start doing our sixth album as well next year, so we are really busy. I think people get confused with The Vamps, they’re like, ‘you’ve been doing it for 10 years, you’ve had five albums, why are you still doing it?’ And the short answer is that we really enjoy it and get on really, really well.”

*Camp Dalfest will also include a kids mini festival of entertainment, including a Diaper Derby, TikTok Party, McDonald’s Fun Football, Gaming Grotto and the famous Raver Tots with child-friendly music and dance. Plus, a special appearance from global YouTube sensation Blippi.

■ Check out www.campdalfest.com