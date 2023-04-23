‘There will be scary moments’: Yoga instructor Jen on solo paddleboard challenge around Irish coastline

Brave mum circumnavigating island solo on a paddleboard

A Co Antrim mum has been making waves on a mammoth solo challenge to circumnavigate the Irish coastline on a paddleboard.

Yoga instructor Jennifer Greenlees battled strong currents and navigated busy shipping lanes to become the first person to paddleboard around Northern Ireland last year.

Now she’s on a new adventure to mark her 50th birthday, which she celebrated in February.

While she is alone in the water for most of her challenge, husband Richard and six-year-old son Jack, following by car, are never far behind.

“When I started this, I had no intention of paddling the whole way around [the island]. I wasn’t even sure it would be possible,’’ said Jennifer.

“When I finished my last challenge from Bangor to Dublin, I felt I was on a roll and wanted to continue.

“I convinced my husband, Richard, who I share my birthday with, that paddling down the east coast would be fun.

“Richard and Jack follow me. They enjoy the scenery and exploring new places while I love being in the sea.

“Crossing the big shipping lanes in Dublin Bay was nerve-racking. Those big ships come flying by. You don’t want to be in their way.”

Jennifer in Belfast Lough

So far this year she has paddled from Killiney in south Dublin to Bray, then onto Wicklow and further south to Arklow, covering around 16 to 20 miles a day.

A somewhat unusual sight standing alone on a 12-foot board in the open sea with just a paddle and her arms to propel her, Jennifer had to take precautions against emergency coastguard callouts by concerned members of the public.

She said: “I was away [from home] for 17 years. I lived in America for 12 of those. When I came home in 2012, paddleboarding was still new. When I went out, people would stop, stare and point at me.

Husband Richard and son Jack follow close behind Jennifer in a car — © Alexandra Barfoot

“One day I went out training to paddle from Portrush to Portstewart. I stopped at the Strand in Portstewart and had a sandwich. When I went to paddle back, it was starting to get dark. I saw all these people on top of the cliff in fluorescent jackets, and I remember thinking, ‘I didn’t realise fluorescent had come back into fashion’.

“Then I got to see people on the beach with binoculars and realised they were looking at me. I was two miles out from the coast, and because I had sat down on my board people thought I was in trouble.

“Now I call the coastguard any time I go out so that they know I am there. They ask a lot of questions about my estimated time of arrival and make sure they have my phone number and my husband’s phone number.”

Jennifer with son Jack

Jennifer meticulously researches the weather and currents before every leg of her challenge, and for notoriously choppy stretches of water she will be accompanied by a rescue boat.

She said: “There will be lots of scary moments, no matter how well I prepare.

“On my first long-distance paddle, I had a rescue boat and headed off thinking I was totally fine because it was with me, not knowing it had run into trouble behind me and I was on my own. You always have to be on alert.”

Jennifer paddles into Belfast marina

Jennifer, who plans to tackle the more demanding west coast this summer, hopes to raise £5,000 for the RNLI.

She said: “I love being out in the sea and I love paddleboarding.

“I know I have taken it to an extreme level by paddling around Ireland, but the views and the things I have seen along the way have been amazing.”

To donate, search for Jennifer’s full name on justgiving.com