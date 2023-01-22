‘There’ll be tears’ as Maggie Muff dons her leopard print for one last hurrah

Hope Street writer Leesa Harker set to bring curtain down on her coarse comic creation after 10 years with final run at Mac

Saying goodbye to Maggie Muff will be a “bittersweet moment”, Belfast playwright Leesa Harker has admitted.

She is bringing her foul-mouthed comic creation to the stage for a final time in a run of shows at The Mac.

Maggie Muff — Yer Ma is the fourth in a series of plays created by the mother-of-two and author, and it sees our unlikely heroine tackle single motherhood with her seven-year-old daughter, Prosecco.

Fans of the previous instalments — 50 Shades of Red, White and Blue, Dirty Dancin’ in le Shebeen, and Maggie’s Feg Run — will know that Maggie is also dealing with Billy being behind bars for the biggest “feg run heist” in history.

The character, played by the critically acclaimed actor Caroline Curran, has won a huge number of fans since making her debut in 2013.

Now ready for Maggie to put away her trademark leopard-print outfits for the final time, Leesa said she expected tears to be shed when the curtain comes down at the last show on February 12.

“It’s sad, but it’s time. So much has changed in a decade. I’ve changed as a person and as a writer,” she said.

“Maggie says quite a lot of things that aren’t politically correct, and comedy these days is very PC.”

Asked if her creation might fall foul of cancel culture, Leesa laughed and said it would only be an issue with people who were unfamiliar with the character.

“Maggie has a big following, but I think it might a problem with those who don’t really know the plays,” she explained.

“Maggie is so vulgar and out there, but she’s honest. If I were to sit down and write Maggie Muff plays today, they would be very different.”

Without giving too much away, Leesa said fans could expect tears and a “geg fest”. “Maggie does get her happy ending though,” she added.

Over the past 10 years, the playwright has noticed that more men have become fans of her creation.

“I’m sure in the beginning they were brought kicking and screaming, but both women and men love Maggie,” she said.

“They love that she’s real and she doesn’t give a s**t... the idea of not complaining and putting a smile on, Maggie just doesn’t do any of that. She’s tough, but she also has a heart.”

While Leesa has no plans to return to plays in the immediate future, she’s putting her skills to use in the BBC series Hope Street, which is based in the fictional Port Devine and filmed in Donaghadee.

She was credited as a script editor in the second series but will be stepping into a full scriptwriter role for the third.

“I was on set for filming for 11 weeks, which was brilliant and horrendous at the same time,” she said.

Hope Street has won worldwide recognition, becoming a hit in the US, with fans captivated by the north Down scenery. “We really showcase the beauty of Port Devine, or Donaghadee as we know it. There were cruise ships of Americans coming down and saying, ‘Oh my God, it’s Port Devine’,” Leesa said.

“The coffee shops are absolutely delighted and are selling flasks with ‘Port Devine’ on them.

“It was 11-hour days (on set), but I learned so much. It underlined the feeling that I’ve always wanted to work in TV. It’s so hard to get into.”

Leesa thought TV bosses would be knocking on her door after the success of Maggie Muff, but she was in for a shock.

“It doesn’t work like that. You’re on the bottom rung of the ladder like everyone else,” she said.

“It’s taken a long time to get my break in TV, but now I’ve got it.”

Leesa came close to making her breakthrough a few years ago when she met up with the Catastrophe star and Bad Sisters actor and writer Sharon Horgan.

“She was interested in making Maggie into a sitcom. It was just as Derry Girls was coming out. The BBC got cold feet,” she said.

“They were really up for it and ready to commission me to do it, but they said they needed to wait and see how Derry Girls plays out.”

Leesa can see that her idea for a female-led comedy set in the 1990s was too similar to the series.

“I understood (why the decision had been made) when I watched the first series of Derry Girls, but I don’t see why more shows can’t be made here — we’re so funny as a people,” she said.

What the Maggie Muff plays and Derry Girls have in common are their funny but realistic depictions of working-class life, and Leesa believes more needs to be done to foster talent in this community.

“There’s always been working-class west Belfast theatre, but that only appeals to certain people. That’s the reason why a lot of people didn’t go to the theatre before my plays. I’m that demographic — I’m the one who never went to the theatre until I wrote my plays.

“There’s more to Belfast than west Belfast. That seems to be where all the plays come from.

“I’m not sure what initiative needs to be started, but something needs to be done because there’s stories from all over.”

Leesa is currently working on two feature film scripts — a thriller and a horror set on Rathlin Island.

“The thing about me is that I love horror. I loved reading Stephen King when I was growing up,” she said.

When the first Maggie play was released in January 2013, Belfast was in the grip of the loyalist flag protests, and Leesa can remember cars on fire and road barricades.

“It was snowing, the police were about and we thought that no one was going to come, but they did — in their droves,” she said.

A decade later, the protests have faded, but the discord remains.

“One of the saddest things is a joke I wrote four years ago about Stormont, saying ‘the sinks are dry’, meaning there was no one there because Sinn Fein had walked out. Now the joke still works because the DUP have walked out,” Leesa said.

“Some things change and some things don’t, which is a bit depressing.”

Reflecting on the impact of Maggie Muff, the playwright recalled that following the debut, standing-only tickets were sold because of huge demand.

She added: “To have one character dominate the theatre scene here for 10 years is amazing.”

Maggie — Yer Ma runs at The Mac between January 25 and February 12. For tickets and further information, visit themaclive.com