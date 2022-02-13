They call it puppy love… when your passion for all things canine is at core of doggy-based business ventures

Pampering your pooch on Valentine’s has never been easier as we talk to three businesswomen whose passion for all things canine is at the heart of their doggy-based ventures

Amy Olphert with one of her springers, Riley. She has turned her affection for dogs into a thriving business

Valentine’s Day can be a nice opportunity to show our love with thoughtful gifts. And why not share the sentiment with our furry friends and include them in the fun? From pampering sessions to heart-shaped treats, there’s plenty of local options to spoil your dog this Valentine’s Day.

Derry-based dog groomer Amy Olphert from Highmoor Hounds has put together a Valentine’s gift set for dogs including her own range of natural, handmade pampering products alongside some popular canine treats like doggie popcorn and heart-shaped biscuits.

“Before I was a dog groomer, I would have always bought my dogs wee gifts,” says Amy.

“I used to buy them a love-heart cake, I wouldn’t just have bought them any random thing, it would have been Valentine’s themed.”

Amy says that when her Christmas gift boxes sold out last year, she did some research to find out if there is indeed a demand for Valentine’s gifts for dogs.

In a survey on her social media page, a majority of respondents (60%) said yes, they do like to buy Valentine’s gifts for their pets.

“This year I’m doing a Valentine’s box that has see-through love hearts on both sides, and it is filled with my own soap, paw balm, a spray bottle of perfume and food treats.”

Amy loves to spoil her springer Riley

Dog lover Amy creates her very own range of luxury, hand-crafted grooming products for dogs — all made with natural, plant-based ingredients without the harsh chemicals often found in commercial brands.

“I have my own product range out — my own natural soap and natural paw balm just for dogs. I went over to England to do the course and learn how to make all the soaps. I had found the dogs’ coats being damaged with all the chemicals in the (commercial) shampoo, so I wanted to find a shampoo or soap that was natural.”

Some of the doggy treats Amy makes

For Amy and her fiancé Cathal, their two springers, Riley (4) and Rhea (1) are family.

“I would be completely lost without them. You can’t leave them. One of mine, the four-year-old, has separation anxiety. If I go away, he can only stay with my mum, and he won’t eat when I’m away.”

The 25-year-old gave up her previous job in customer service at a car dealers to set up her thriving grooming business so she could be around her dogs.

Amy loves grooming dogs and treating them to pampering sessions — whether it be a luxury mud bath or an oatmeal and blueberry facial.

“I love it. Love it so much. I always wanted a job with dogs, and I could never be a vet, but I knew I always wanted to do something with dogs. I didn’t know what so then when he had that separation anxiety, I started to look into it a bit more.”

Naomi Thompson from Dogsbody NI

County Antrim mum-of-two Naomi Thompson is pursuing her own passion for dogs with her business, Dogsbody NI.

She originally started out providing a dog walking service and doggy day-care, but soon branched out by creating a range of holistic handmade grooming products. Her bath bombs are proving popular for dog lovers ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Antibacterial balm from Dogsbody NI

“The bath bombs are popular because they’re in the heart shape. Maybe not just as popular as the Christmas gifts, but definitely I’ve found a lot of people would do some fun Valentine’s things and spoil their dogs.

“Some people would be quite interested in a little selection — a hamper or box put together. I do nice organic handmade shampoo and that’s great along with the bathing bombs.

“I do a really good antibacterial balm for paws and calming spritz which is great. And I do accessories as well, so some people might go for a nice red bandana for Valentine’s.”

Family pets Boswell and Honour were the main inspiration behind Naomi’s decision to create natural, organic grooming products for dogs.

“The grooming range came into play when I couldn’t find anything for my own animals which wasn’t full of chemicals.”

Dog lover Naomi is also a qualified Bach Animal Practitioner, the only one in Northern Ireland.

This means that she is trained to create her own treatments for animals with emotional problems such as fear and anxiety, using a mix of flower essences tailored to their specific needs.

“If an animal has any negative emotions, maybe gone through some trauma or very fearful of going to the vets or there was a lot of stress, I would tailor a bottle of Bach flower remedies specifically for that animal — could be any animal from a goldfish to a dog.”

To really get those tails wagging for Valentine’s Day, alongside the pampering you can never go far wrong with a food treat for your four-legged companion. And if your dog has a taste for the finer things in life, then look no further than BARK-elicous in Co Antrim.

Toni with her hubby Mark, daughter Amelia-Rose and dog Maggie

Self-confessed “dog fanatic” Toni McCorry set up her bakery around two years ago offering artisan chocolates (using carob — a non-toxic alternative to cocoa and safe for dogs) and a variety of home-baked doggie biscuits.

The mum-of-one lives in Derriaghy with her husband Mark, young daughter Amelia-Rose and their two pet dogs, Maggie (6) and Bear (3). When Maggie was diagnosed with hip and elbow ectasia, it motivated her to start creating her own doggie snacks.

“With her condition, I just found it really difficult to find treats that both had good ingredients but also weren’t fattening for her.

“So I started making them myself, and I was bringing them round just to the dog parks when I was taking her out. And all the other dogs were loving them as well. So I just decided I would branch out and do it properly.

Barkelicious brand rep Astro with Toni’s Valentine gift set

“Everything comes straight from my kitchen. The chocolates are carob or milk-based, so carob is the dog-safe equivalent to cocoa which is toxic for dogs.

“It’s all just natural flavourings, so usually freeze-dried fruits or rose hip water. Just to keep a healthy element to them as well because they’re more of a luxury treat for dogs rather than an everyday treat.

“They came about because we always joked that Maggie being chocolate brown thinks chocolates are for her.

“She was terrible for begging and I always felt bad that I couldn’t give her anything with her condition. So I designed these to be a healthy alternative for her. So when we sit down to have a chocolate together, she can join in as well.

“We’ve always included them with pretty much everything — birthdays, Christmas, Halloween. They’ve always been part of all our celebrations.”

Toni has seen an increase in demand for sharing celebrations with your pets, especially last year when we were in lockdown for Valentine’s Day.

“There was a very big demand and I think part of that was to do with Covid. There’s always been people that have seen dogs as part of the family, but especially with lockdown, and staying in with them, they’ve become so much more part of your day.

“We’re coming away from that period where people thought of dogs as property where they sat outside. You don’t see dogs outside half as much anymore. You see them being in and part of the family.”