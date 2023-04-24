‘This is my reality. This is how I show up to the world’: Woman who survived horrific fire as a child challenging perceptions in charity role

Melanie Grimsley has worn many hats during her life. Now, in her new role, she just wants to see differences normalised

Melanie Grimsley on her graduation day with husband Ray Maxwell and sons Will (left) and Leo Higgins

A mum and law graduate from Holywood, who survived a horrific fire as a child, is speaking out to raise awareness of ‘visible differences’.

Melanie Grimsley (36) was just a toddler when a blaze engulfed her mother’s car in Enniskillen in 1988, killing her sister Amanda (2) and leaving her with third-degree burns.

The paralegal has spent her life living up to her status as “a survivor” — gaining a first class honours degree, parenting two boys, visiting acid attack survivors in India and publishing a book, Beauty For Ashes, about her journey.

Melanie recently completed a masters in law and access to justice, writing her dissertation on visible differences.

She is also an advocate for charity Changing Faces, which supports those who have a visible difference to the face, hands, or body.

And for the first time she has revealed how her own battle with PTSD — triggered by a lockdown visit to Specsavers — has made her rethink mental health.

“For years I wanted to be invisible,” she says.

“I’ve spent my life trying to see what I can do despite my burns.

“Now I want to see what I can achieve because of them.

“I want to challenge perceptions of scars. There’s so much pressure on people — especially women — to have Botox and fillers, to look perfect, but where does that leave people like me?

“This is my reality. This is how I show up to the world.

“When my sons catch me fussing in front of the mirror before we leave the house, they always say, ‘Shut up, mum, you’re beautiful’.”

Melanie was injured in Enniskillen in April 1988.

Her mum had nipped into a shop to buy milk, leaving her two daughters in the car outside with the windows ajar.

The cause of the blaze was never discovered.

Melanie’s mum heard a commotion and ran out of the shop to find her car on fire and her toddlers trapped inside.

There was a huge rescue effort, with passers-by risking their own lives to save the girls.

Melanie was pulled out with third degree burns to her face, head, chest, arms and hands, and rushed to hospital. Tragically, her sister Amanda perished.

“People in Enniskillen still remember that day,” says Melanie.

“When I go home to visit family, people still stop me to tell me where they were the day of the fire, or how they’re so happy to see me doing well.

“I know they remember Amanda too. She’s always in my thoughts and I try to carry her with me wherever I go.

“Whenever I visit a new city I find the cathedral and light a candle for my sister. I’ve lit candles for Amanda all over the world, in places like Rome, Delhi and Paris.

“I still feel her loss. We went out together one day and she never came home.”

Melanie Grimsley after graduating with a master's in law

Despite her many successes, Melanie was still struggling with the trauma of what happened to her as a child, and two years ago it caught up with her.

“I’d been playing the role of the survivor for decades, but you can’t outrun your ghosts,” she says.

“I still don’t like to look at fire and I don’t like to feel trapped.

“Whenever I go somewhere new I’m always on the look-out for the nearest emergency exit, just in case.”

Melanie was waiting for an eye test in Specsavers in October 2020 when she was engulfed by what she now knows was her first panic attack.

She explains: “Covid restrictions were still tight and everyone around me was wearing masks and gloves.

“The staff had clear visors and plastic aprons.

“Suddenly I wasn’t in the opticians anymore.

“I was back to being a terrified four-year-old, screaming in an operating theatre as masked nurses held me down.

“I don’t remember the fire, I was too young, but some of my first memories are of being in hospital, and the pain and fear of all those skin grafts and surgeries.”

Melanie Grimsley on her graduation day with husband Ray Maxwell and sons Will (left) and Leo Higgins

Melanie’s anxiety spiralled and six months later she was diagnosed with PTSD.

“My councillor explained that even though I’d been too young to remember the car fire, I had still lived through it and my body still remembered the trauma,” she says.

“As small children we look for safety, and I was only two years old when I learned that the world was a dangerous place.”

As she worked on her mental health, Melanie became a motivational speaker, giving talks about her journey, resilience and wellbeing.

She was supported by her second husband, Ray Maxwell (53), and her sons Will (15) and Leo (13).

In 2022, she graduated with a master’s degree in law at Ulster University’s Belfast campus having already gained a first-class undergraduate degree in the same subject at the Magee campus in Derry seven years ago.

She now practises “celebrating small wins” to give herself a boost.

Melanie Grimsley with her sons Will (left) and Leo

Melanie wants to use her profile to change societal perceptions of visible differences and scars.

She explains: “The scars on my face aren’t a functional disability — but they do affect how I’m able to live my life because of the way other people react to them.”

She admits that she would love to be invisible just for one day, to see what it would be like to be able to walk down the street without strangers looking at her.

Now teenagers, her sons are also conscious of people staring at their mum and feel protective of her.

Melanie says: “I can’t even walk down the street or go into a supermarket without someone staring.

“Every day it’s an effort to walk out of the door.

“I never know what reactions I’m going to get. It requires constant bravery.

“Sometimes I’ll be in a coffee shop and a child will be really staring at me, and I know that they’re only young and don’t know any better, but their parents should.”

Melanie says she now tries to tackle people’s reactions head-on by making eye contact and smiling.

“I give them my biggest smile,” she says.

“It’s the easiest way of establishing a human connection.

“I want to remind people that visible differences are beautiful too and people who look a little different should be treated the same as everybody else.”

For more information on the work that Changing Faces does, see www.changingfaces.org.uk/