‘This is not about us and racism ...it’s about celebrating who we are’

New ‘Bame’ support group out to raise awareness of their history and culture

INTERACTION: Stephanie Laird-Arnold with partner Anne Laird-Arnold, with their children Shai and Ina-Mai, founded the group which meets in Downpatrick

A Co Down woman has established a social group for families of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnicities (BAMEs) living in Northern Ireland to meet new people and celebrate their heritage, while providing an opportunity for children of mixed ethnicities to connect.

Stephanie Laird-Arnold is of Jamaican descent and originally from London but has been living in Killough in Co Down for the past six-and-a-half years with her wife Anne and their children, Ina-Mai (3) and Shai (7).

Her group is entitled ‘Jam ‘n’ Iré’ as a mixture of her children’s Jamaican and Irish heritage.

LEARNING CURVE: Ashley Leach and Isla

She told Sunday Life that her son Shai, who is of mixed ethnicity, has been questioning his own identity. Through this conversation, Stephanie was determined to do something positive for all children of mixed heritage living in Northern Ireland.

She wanted to create a safe space where they can meet, play and interact with other children that looked like them as a way to help celebrate their individuality.

“This statement was really difficult for me to hear,” Stephanie said.

“He was questioning himself and not wanting to look like himself, he wanted to look like everyone else, and this is the main reason I wanted to create this support and social group for other mixed-ethnicity families in the area, and further afield.

“I wanted Shai, and our daughter Ina-Mai, to see and meet other children who have dual heritage and know that they are not alone and that their mixed-ethnicity should be celebrated, not something to be ashamed of.”

Cameron Goodluck, Natasha Fitzsimons and baby Romari

Stephanie met her wife, Anne, who is originally from Killough, when they both worked in London, before moving over to Northern Ireland shortly after they had Shai.

“I grew up in London and it is much more multi-cultural than Northern Ireland,” she explained.

“That being said, London is the only place that I have ever experienced racism, when I was leaving school one day I was attacked and verbally abused.

“But when I moved to Northern Ireland, I was totally welcomed into the community here, no one questioned my race or that I looked different, but this support group is not about racism; it is more about educating and raising more awareness of our history and culture.”

Darren Ferguson, founder of charity Beyond Skin, has been helping Stephanie to spread the word of her group, which has now met twice in Downpatrick.

The work of Beyond Skin first began in January 2004 as a response to the rise in racism and sectarianism influenced by the legacy of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Elwen Watters, Simon and Miah attend the meeting in Downpatrick

Darren explained that, in that year, Belfast was named as the racist capital of Europe.

“Something needed to be done,” he said. “Northern Ireland needed to change, and fast, and that is when the idea of Beyond Skin came in.

“We are essentially ‘Creative Innovators in Peacebuilding’ using the arts as the dialogue to assist the development of a more peaceful, equal and intercultural society.”

He added that Stephanie’s group is something that is needed in communities all across Northern Ireland.

“I think it is just amazing what Stephanie is doing, getting families of all backgrounds and all ethnicities together in a relaxed setting, in a beautiful green space, with food, art and opportunities to play and mix with one another.”

Amita Ravikirana works alongside Beyond Skin to celebrate her Indian heritage through art and crafts.

She attended a recent Jam ‘n’ Iré meet-up with her daughter Miyathi to paint henna with some of the participants. “I think this group is great, as a way to celebrate different cultures, and my daughter loves it and learning new things and getting to know different people, she finds it so interesting and meeting other children of different ethnicities,” said Amita.

Stephanie originally thought of the idea for the group after her conversation with her son, when she was attending Life Change Changes Lives (LCCL) Pop Up Art in Downpatrick and designed a set of four chairs all depicting an image which celebrates black heritage.

She said that, through attending LCCL, it “reignited” her love of art and also helped to build up the confidence to start Jam ‘n’ Iré in light of the recent Black Lives Matter movement.

HERITAGE: Amita celebrates her Indian roots through art and crafts

Through displaying the chairs in the window of the charity’s Market Street premises in the town, she felt that it was helping to make a stand in solidarity with the movement.

“A lot of people still don’t understand this movement and why we have this,” Stephanie explained.

“Many people who are not of a BAME background feel that because they come from a different background, they can’t or should not be included, but that is not the case, they should be our allies and help make a difference with us, not excluded in this movement.

“We come from kings and queens in Africa, but there isn’t anything positive about that in the history books, it’s all about that horrific period in history when slavery was thought of as normal.

“I am probably in the most minority — I am black, I am a woman, and I am a lesbian — so if I can stand up and celebrate who I am through my art and through this support group then I hope to inspire others to do the same.”

She added that the support group will also be offering ideas and tips to parents of mixed-ethnicity children.

“There are little things like even learning how to handle black afro-Caribbean hair,” she said. “Our hair is genetically made to be curlier and thicker to protect from the heat of Africa, and there is a certain way to treat it and look after it, but that information isn’t known to everyone.”

Raissa Makougang, proprietor of hair salon House of 4C based on the Ormeau Road in Belfast, has been attending the Jam ‘n’ Iré sessions. She explains that she is of Cameroon heritage but currently lives in Belfast.

Her salon specialises in treating and styling afro-Caribbean hair, and hopes that through attending Stephanie’s group, she can share a range of hints and tips to parents struggling to understand how to handle this style of hair.

“Mixed heritage children need more representation here in Northern Ireland because it is becoming a lot more normalised,” she said. “Simple things like information around hair etc is not very well-known so I hope through this group I can help spread the word. Our hair is part of our identity, so it needs to be celebrated.”

Amita Ravikirana and daughter Niyathi

Natasha Fitzsimons, who is from Downpatrick but is living in Lisburn, has been attending Stephanie’s group with her partner Cameron ‘Lucky’ Goodluck and their nine-month-old son Romari.

“The population of mixed ethnicity children is growing in general right throughout Northern Ireland so it is great to have groups like this where they can feel a little less alone if they’re not used to seeing other children that look like them,” she said.

Cameron, who moved to Northern Ireland in 2009 from St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, added that it is great that the group is creating a “presence” for people of mixed heritage and the range of ethnicities living here. “We feel a part of something here, and it is a great feeling. I like living in Northern Ireland, even though you do feel like the minority here sometimes, but with this group it is setting a good example for future generations like my son.”

Ashley Leach, who is of Paraguayan heritage, grew up in New York, USA, and moved to Northern Ireland in 2016. She has two children, Christian (4) and Isla (10 months).

“I was adopted when I was younger and grew up in the US,” she explained.

“I didn’t know any Spanish, so I have always felt like I needed to embrace my Hispanic heritage more, and when I had mixed heritage children of my own, I realised how important it was to do that so that is why this group is great for the area.”

The group meet at Dunleath Park in Downpatrick on the first Sunday of every month. For more information you can follow Jam ‘n’ Iré on Facebook.