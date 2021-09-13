Travel: London always has something new to offer

Get treated like royalty, literally, at Brown’s Hotel — an old haunt of rulers and writers alike

Having ditched my usual summer holiday abroad I decided to visit what has to be my favourite city closer to home. Every time I travel to London I find something new and exciting to see or do, particularly in the world of hospitality and this time was no different. My base for my recent city stay was the oldest hotel in London, Brown’s, a property which dates back to 1837 and has countless claims to fame. A quintessential English hotel, it is steeped in history when you consider Alexander Graham Bell made the first ever UK telephone call from it and some of the most famous books in the world originated there. The Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling was a frequent visitor (there is now a suite named after him) and spent his honeymoon there while crime writer Agatha Christie stayed many times and is believed to have based her book, At Bertram’s Hotel, on Brown’s Hotel. Stephen King was also a guest and while there wrote the beginning of a story that later became the hit novel Misery. If that isn’t enough history several world leaders were also fans. Napoleon III stayed there when he had to flee France after the Franco-Prussian War as did two former US presidents; Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt while Queen Victoria was also a regular visitor. But Brown’s, which is owned by Rocco Forte, is not resting on the laurels of its past as my recent stay confirmed. This is a charming five-star hotel that is far from stuffy and dated, thanks to touches such as the Olga Polizzi interiors which mix period pieces with contemporary style, a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Adam Byatt, a three-treatment room spa and a 24-hour gym. Personifying the refined sophistication of modern British luxury, this hotel really has the wow factor from the moment the doormen in their top hats welcome you in.

Brown's Hotel in Mayfair

Located in the heart of Mayfair, the hotel is within walking distance of shopping streets such as Bond Street, Oxford Street and Regent Street as well as several London landmarks like Buckingham Palace and the theatres. If you prefer something more chilled and don’t want to venture far, Green Park and Hyde Park are within walking distance — the perfect spots for a picnic (which hotel staff are happy to organise). Even though I had so much to see and do in London I probably spent more time in my spacious room at Brown’s than I have in a hotel for many years. It really did feel so homely — albeit a lot more luxurious than mine! With contemporary decor, white marbled bathrooms and plush king-sized beds which just swallow you up I can guarantee you will fall in love with them. And you will need a good rest after you enjoy the fantastic food at the hotel’s Charlie’s restaurant.

Charlie's restaurant

With a focus on classic British dishes with a present-day twist, these are complemented by influences from across Europe. My mouth is watering just thinking of some of the dishes I sampled but my top recommendations would be the superb salad of Cornish lobster with crab and heirloom tomatoes and a braise of brill with tomatoes, lavender and coco beans (yes the coco works perfectly). Everything was flawless, as was the exceptional cooked English breakfast with tea and coffee in silver teapots the next morning.

Calamari and lobster croquettes at Burger and Lobster

Famed restaurant critic Tom Parker-Bowles rightly summed up Charlie’s as ‘confident, classic, seasonal cooking, with dishes to please every whim’. Even if you are not staying at the hotel make a dinner reservation — you won’t be disappointed. Service was exceptional in the restaurant, and indeed right throughout Brown’s, and it is clear that each and every member of staff are so passionate about where they work.

Cornish lobster salad in Charlie's was a hit

Grab a pre or post-dinner cocktail at Donovan Bar, which is named after celebrity photographer Terence Donovan and has a 1830s stained-glass window as its centrepiece. I intend to return to sample the hotel’s afternoon tea in the Drawing Room, which Queen Victoria herself sampled there. During my visit to London I also enjoyed an excellent lunch at the Burger and Lobster chain. I had never been before but the premise is that the restaurants focus on just two quality ingredients: tender Nebraskan beef and wild Canadian lobster, both of which I love. And boy do they do it well and at very reasonable prices — a full lobster and fries with sides comes in at £20. With nine locations across London I visited its premises at Oxford Circus. My meal highlights included the lobster croquettes with Grana Padano cheese and herb dip, calamari with chilli, lime and chilli mayo dip and the lobster and fries with lemon and garlic butter. Everything was cooked perfectly.

DISTINGUISHED: The exclusive Brown’s Hotel mixes the old with the new

Their cocktails are also worth trying, particularly the Lobster Martini (their version of a Pornstar Martini) or Pink Gin Spritz with Big Smoke rhubarb and pink lemonade gin. My only problem was I did stuff myself which made the trek around the nearby shops on Oxford Street more difficult. But I managed it and the 10-minute walk back to Brown’s Hotel to put my feet up in the lap of luxury. On the way check out the upmarket Fortnum & Mason department store which is a foodie heaven down the street from Brown’s. Specialising in gourmet foods and having created iconic foods such as the Scotch Egg, it began with William Fortnum who was the footman to Queen Anne.

HISTORIC: Sophistication comes as standard in a hotel which has hosted many of the world’s rich and famous

Known as the grocer to the royal family, in its 314-year heritage it has served 12 monarchs, and holds two Royal warrants — one from The Queen and the other from The Prince of Wales. The Queen reportedly enjoys a cup of their Earl Grey tea each morning. As many of us aren’t really splashing out on foreign holidays at the moment it is worth investigating what we have closer to home and spoiling yourself for at least a few days. After my stay at Brown’s I can easily see what former prime minister Winston Churchill meant when he said: “When I come to London I do not stay in hotels, I go to Brown’s.”

FACTFILE:

Brown’s Hotel,

Albemarle Street,

Mayfair,

London W1S 4BP

Tel: 020 74936020

Email: reservations.browns@roccofortehotels.com

Website: www.roccofortehotels.com

Room rates start at £480 for an executive room based on double occupancy.

-Burger and Lobster – www.burgerandlobster.com

- I flew with easyJet to London Gatwick from Belfast City. The route operates seven days a week with fares available from £22.99 per person (one-way, including taxes and based on two people on the same booking).