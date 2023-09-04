Travel review: Dolomites the new king of the mountains

Foodie skiers well catered for at hotel in heart of the Italian Alps

Having only skied once in my entire life — and that was more than 20 years ago — it shouldn’t be a surprise that a return to the slopes filled me with a little trepidation.

But food is definitely the way to my heart, and Italian cuisine is right up there at the top of my favourites, so a trip to the Unesco-protected Italian Dolomites made the perfect spot for a gourmet food lover and wannabe skier.

Our destination was the Alta Badia region, which is made up of 130km of slopes over six villages, Corvara, Colfosco, San Cassiano, Badia, La Villa and La Val. Dotted throughout are gastronomic delights to suit all tastes.

The hotel's sauna

The traditional South Tyrolean family-owned Hotel Sassongher in Corvara is the perfect base from which to explore the area, which is a winter wonderland in the colder months and a haven for hiking, rock climbing and even sky running in the summer.

Since 1938 the chalet-style hotel has been owned by the Pescosta family and there is a real family feel to the hotel, with staff making you feel right at home. The Pescostas’ love for Ladin and South Tyrolean culture is evident across the property, with family heirlooms on display at the five-star hotel. As you walk through the door you will see a mix of classic and contemporary, with wood-panelled walls, antique Tyrolean cupboards and chests, collections of Victorian dolls and oriental rugs.

‘Legami’ in Italian means connections, ties, bonds and harmony between and among people, places, memories, and values. This is key to the ethos of Hotel Sassongher.

The outdoor hot tub

The 50-bedroom hotel offers so many things to do outside skiing and a sanctuary for you to rest your weary legs after a day on the slopes. Amenities include reception and lounge rooms, a piano bar and a reading room.

Fine dining takes place in the evening in three ‘Stuben’ snug-style, Alpine wood-panelled parlours.

For starters, you are free to eat your way across a buffet of antipasti, before choosing the second and third courses from the menu.

The menu boasts a wide variety of local delicacies, from homemade pastas and risottos to steamed fish, lamb steaks and locally hunted game. Each and every night I made sure to try one of their pastas and not one disappointed.

One of the bedrooms

The sumptuous ragu of slow-cooked beef in a rich red wine and tomato sauce with great fat ribbons of home-made pappardelle was a real treat. Proper Italian food at its very best — and the service matched it. Expect starched white tablecloths, plate hoods and waiters in tails.

Leave room for the dessert buffet, which is a feast for the eyes as well as the stomach. The table contains favourites such as apple strudel, black-forest gateau, tiramisu, fresh fruit salads and cheeses.

Return to the dining room for a rich continental breakfast buffet, with cooked dishes such as eggs benedict and omelettes also on offer. I was egg-cited (forgive the pun) to discover the omelettes to be among the best I have ever tasted.

And you definitely work up an appetite thanks to all that hard work on the pistes. I opted for a ski instructor for three days, and this should be top of the list for everyone who is a beginner or returning skier.

Lamb cutlets

A ski day begins in the hotel’s basement ski storage room where you can store your equipment (we hired ours at a local store arranged through the hotel).

The hotel shuttle bus will drop you off at the ski lifts, where the school is based, and as you progress you can catch gondolas further up the mountain to higher runs.

Alta Badia is a perfect area for beginners due it its many easy runs, with a range of excellent nursery slopes progressing to gentle, wide blues where you can perfect your skills. More challenging intermediate terrain can be found there too, with the Dolomiti Superski area, including the famous Gran Risa World Cup run at La Villa.

Ragu of slow-cooked beef in a rich red wine and tomato sauce

While eating well is all part of the pleasure of a ski break, I also think the apres-ski is also a fun, fantastic part of the whole experience, so great bars in a resort is a must. Corvara has several where you will be welcomed like one of the locals, especially the very lively L’Murin, where a party was in full swing when we walked in at 4pm.

Make sure to return to the piano bar in Hotel Sassongher for a nightcap (try one of their exquisite cocktails — I loved the Bloody Mary) with a little bit of a singsong as the pianist plays.

After a busy day, the huge, four-poster bed in the Alpine style bedrooms will guarantee you a good night’s sleep.

Cable cars take you up the mountain

Rooms are a mix of knotty pine furniture, including a seating area, and wooden ceilings, with classic checks and floral prints evident throughout. They also have large windows and rustic wooden balconies that overlook Corvara and the mountains beyond. You could easily sit there with a glass of wine admiring the heavenly scenery.

Ski holidays may seem somewhat hectic, but they should also be about relaxation, so once you kick off the ski boots (the most uncomfortable shoewear ever in my opinion), head to the hotel spa.

You can cool off in the indoor pool, with its view onto the sculpted mountains and manicured valleys, or warm up in the saunas or hot tub on the roof. There even is a two-person sauna re-modelled from an old cable car. Beauty treatments and massages are also available in the wellness centre.

The Dolomites in the summer

For me, the best way to recharge the batteries was the heated outdoor whirlpool, where you can lie back and relax as you take in the bright blue skies and white snowy peaks.

If you fancy a skiing holiday against the backdrop of some of the most stunning mountains in the world and the finest wines and gourmet food around, the Italian Dolomites should be on your bucket-list.

As I was delighted to discover, it is so easy to feel right at home in Hotel Sassongher in the heart of the Italian Alps.

Skiers testing their skills on a run

Travel factfile

The Hotel Sassongher offers Comfort Rooms from €300 per night, based on two adults sharing on a half-board basis. Book at sassongher.it/en.

The nearest international airports are Innsbruck (84 miles) and Venice Marco Polo (105 miles).

We flew to Venice with Ryanair from Dublin and then took a car to Corvara.