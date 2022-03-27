Two new mums on their premature births, the support from Tiny Life charity, and the ‘angels’ of the maternity ward

COSY: Little Arthur in the land of nod

Getting a cuddle from mum Tammie and the rest of the family, dad Craig and siblings Cameron and Jasmine

NEW YEAR BABY: Arthur Jarvie came into this world just one hour into 2022

Bronagh Anderson and husband Tony from Cookstown with their daughter Beibhinn

EARLY ARRIVAL: Tammie Finlay with her partner, Craig Jarvie, and their son Arthur

Tammie Finlay’s baby Arthur had the honour of being the first baby born in 2022 at Belfast’s Ulster Hospital.

He put in a surprise appearance at 1.15am on New Year’s Day – despite the fact that he wasn’t actually due to arrive until February 9.

Tammie, from Newtownards, had been in hospital on Christmas Eve with stomach pains, leaving her partner Craig Jarvie (29) to set out the presents for her stepchildren Cameron (six) and Jasmine (five).

By Christmas Day she was back at home and cooking a turkey dinner with all the trimmings for 12 people – with a little help from her mum and Craig’s mum.

But on December 28 her waters broke. In hospital again, she was given a steroid injection and antibiotics, and sent home. Then, on New Year’s Eve, she went into labour.

“We’d been at my mum and dad’s for a curry that evening,” she laughs. “But I honestly didn’t have anything spicy — just a korma.

“They live in Stormont, so we had to drive past the Ulster Hospital to get home. I was having twinges and Craig asked if we needed to stop, but I said no.

“I remember looking at the dashboard clock and timing the pains. By the time we got home to Newtownards I knew we needed to call my parents to come look after the kids — and head straight back down the road again.”

In the Ulster Hospital, Tammie was already 4cm dilated and was taken straight through to the labour ward.

“At midnight there was another lady also in labour, so we didn’t know who would be first,” laughs the 27-year-old.

“We’d already chosen the name Arthur for a boy. It was my late granddad’s name, and funnily enough my waters had broken on what would have been his birthday. It felt like a sign.”

It turned out to be Tammie, and at 1.15am Arthur was born weighing 5lbs 2oz, despite being only 34 weeks and three days.

Tammie and Craig were able to enjoy a quick cuddle with their newborn before he was taken to the neonatal unit for a check-up and put on a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine to aid his breathing.

By January 5 the family was allowed to take their new arrival home, and with the exception of a couple of hospital visits for light therapy, and to treat jaundice, Arthur has been in excellent health for a premature baby.

She was supported by local charity Tiny Life, who provided a breast pump within 24 hours, and later baby massage classes.

Today will be extra special for Tammie, because as well as being Arthur’s first Mother’s Day, it will also be her first Mother’s Day in her and Craig’s new home, with his children from a previous relationship.

“It’s going to be a really special day, with us all being together,” she smiles. “We’ll just have a family day with all the kids and my fur baby — cockerspaniel Indie. I don’t think we’ll be having a curry though.”

Another new mum celebrating her first Mother’s Day after a dramatic birth is Bronagh Anderson from Cookstown.

Bronagh’s daughter Beibhinn was born on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 31 weeks, after Bronagh developed a 9-10cm blood clot in her uterus as a result of a placenta abruption.

BLESSED: Bronagh with husband Tony and baby Beibhinn

Thankfully, Bronagh (31) had already taken herself to hospital when she started bleeding.

“I’d woken up about 4am to let the dog out,” she says.

“By 5am I was feeling a bit sore. I Googled and thought it was probably Braxton Hicks, so I did all the things you’re supposed to do — had a bath, had a drink and some breakfast.

“I didn’t want to go to hospital if there was no need.”

Bronagh’s husband Tony (33), a plumber, was working away so by mid-morning she had called her sister and asked if she could take her to Antrim Area Hospital.

There a scan revealed a mass the size of the baby’s head attached to the inside of her uterus.

“It was a real shock because I’d only had a scan earlier that week,” says Bronagh. “They decided to keep me on the maternity ward over the weekend and do an MRI on Monday. We called Tony and he made his way home so he could bring a bag of my things to the hospital.

“But I’d only been on the maternity ward for half-an-hour when I went to the toilet and realised I was bleeding. From there everything happened really quickly.”

Doctors feared Bronagh’s baby was in distress, so she was given a general anaesthetic and rushed into theatre.

Baby Beibhinn was born by emergency C-section at 5.17pm, weighing 2lbs 14oz. She hadn’t been due until December 30.

ADORABLE: Bronagh with little Beibhinn

“They found out I’d had a placenta abruption and the mass they’d seen on the scan was a blood clot,” explains Bronagh.

“It was around 9-10cm. Thank goodness I’d already made my way to hospital — it doesn’t bear thinking about what would have happened if I’d still been at home.

“We both needed blood transfusions and Beibhinn was on CPAP to help her breathe. But she was incredibly strong, she did really well.”

Beibhinn was kept on the neonatal unit for six weeks and underwent another blood transfusion. The family’s goal was to have her home for Christmas and in the end, she was discharged on December 14, a day before Tony’s birthday and two days before the couple’s wedding anniversary.

She needed a further blood transfusion in January, but otherwise has been thriving. She has also been supported by Tiny Life and the staff at the neonatal unit, who Bronagh describes as “like little angels”.

She adds: “It’s also made us realise how important donating blood is. Her granny and other family members have given blood since as a way of saying thank you.”

Bronagh says she’ll be celebrating this first Mother’s Day with Tony and Beibhinn and going to see her grannies too.

“It’ll be a special day,” she smiles. “I’m just so thankful we’re getting to see it. Someone was definitely watching over us that day.”

Visit www.tinylife.org.uk