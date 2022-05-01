Two women, one goal: to complete the marathon

The event, now in its 40th year, will see thousands on Belfast’s streets, among them, a runner diagnosed with cancer in 2020, and another who ‘hit the wall’ during her last attempt four years ago

A cancer diagnosis turned what was simply a means of keeping fit into a personal challenge for Co Down woman Estelle Allen.

Now she’s set to join thousands today as she hopes to complete her first Belfast City Marathon.

Also among the many people pounding the city’s roads will be veteran runner Julie Beattie, who is back at the marathon after a four-year break.

Mum-of-two Julie, from Portadown, has two big hopes for today: that the temperature doesn’t soar and that she gets round the marathon course without being sick!

Last time Julie took part in the event, in 2018, the sun blazed and the mercury hit 18C, leaving her sick and severely dehydrated.

This time out, though, she hopes to be better prepared and will be depending on jam sandwiches to keep her glucose levels up.

Both ladies are elated to be given the chance to push themselves to the limit to complete the 26.2-mile race and took time out of their busy training schedules to share why it means so much to them.

Incredibly, Estelle (54), a civil servant, ran the length of Britain in 2020 in a steady virtual race while undergoing treatment for cancer.

The inspirational Waringstown woman, who is married to William (53) and has one daughter, Katie (19), says running got her through the toughest battle of her life, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2020.

While undergoing chemotherapy she signed up for an 854-mile virtual Land’s End to John O’Groat’s ultramarathon.

“It’s a shock when you are told you have cancer. I went home and had a good cry and then tried to work out how to tell my husband and daughter.

“Before my diagnosis I would have run on and off for a number of years, but it was just social running and not huge distances.

“I think a cancer diagnosis puts things into perspective and afterwards I really felt that I had been given a second chance.

“I think you try to be normal, or want to prove to yourself you are still strong, which is why I decided to challenge myself.”

This determined attitude saw her walk a mile just two days after breast surgery. She gradually built up her strength and by week four could attempt her first run.

She says: “I just needed to get moving and feel that buzz you get from running.”

While battling for her life against cancer she got on the treadmill to take on the biggest challenge of her life.

She explains: “When I started my chemotherapy in September 2020, it really floored me. When you are used to just being able to go and do, and suddenly you can’t, it left me struggling mentally.

“Some of my running group had signed up for the virtual Lands’ End to John O’Groats challenge and I wanted to do it as well, so I hit the button and signed up — 874 miles over five months.

“It really helped to get me through my treatment. I wanted to challenge myself. I could have just sat in the corner, but what would that have achieved?

“I mostly walked it. You could see online a map of where you were and when I saw others in the group ahead of me it really spurred me on.

“The last three rounds of chemo had different side-effects and took me off my feet for days.

“Pushing myself to do the challenge really helped mentally to make me feel half normal.

“Your confidence takes a real knock and, in the end, the challenge wasn’t as tough as the days lying in bed after treatment. I finished it in the middle of February (2021) after starting radiotherapy.”

A member of the Craigavon Lakers running club, Estelle has watched fellow runners complete the Belfast City Marathon but admits she never had a desire to do it until now.

“It was never on my ‘to-do’ list until after my cancer diagnosis. Now I can’t wait to go and I will be aiming to try to enjoy it as best I can.

“If I get round and collapse halfway, I will just think, ‘So what? At least I gave it a go.’ It will be a great personal achievement to finish it.

“I know by the end of it I will be hurting, but I have two friends, Ruth Cousins and Joanne O’Neill, who are also doing it for the first time with me and hopefully we can help get each other over the line.”

The finishing line is something seasoned runner Julie Beattie (53) also hopes to reach.

A fitness instructor, she is married to Colin (58) and has two children, Georgia (21) and Harvey (19).

Julie ran for fitness in her 20s but stopped for a number of years, before taking it up again six years ago with Parkruns.

She has steadily built up her fitness, from 5km to 10km runs, then to half marathons, marathons and even some ultramarathons.

She first ran the Belfast City Marathon in 2018 but remembers it as a “horrible experience”.

She recalls: “The temperature was incredible and I didn’t have enough fluids with me and started being sick at around 18 miles.

“When I finished, I had to get some treatment for dehydration from St John Ambulance.

“This year I have trained a lot better and I know how to take fluids on board and I feel well prepared.

“It took me a while to figure it out but what works best for me is jam sandwiches.

“I will cut them into one-inch squares and bring four of them — they will keep my glucose levels up. I will also carry water and Lucozade.”

Julie’s best marathon time stands at four hours 11 minutes, which she hopes to improve today by running with a four-hour race pacer.

She adds: “Natalie Bowbanks, who is the four-hour pacer, is actually a friend of mine and that also helped me to (decide) to do it this year.

“I am comfortable running with Natalie, so it will be good to run with that pacer group, as it can be long and lonely doing it on your own.”

After months of training in all weathers, Julie is confident that she will finally banish her bad memories with this marathon.

“All the work you put in beforehand, which nobody really sees, and the sacrifices you make to train are all worthwhile when you cross the finishing line.

“I just want to get across it without being sick and go and get my T-shirt and an ice cream!”