Tyrone mum on setting up 48-hour race and taking on gruelling darkness challenge

Full-time carer’s 48-hour race drawing elite athletes from across the world to Co Tyrone

Ultra-marathon runners from across the world will converge on Tyrone next month for Ireland’s first official 48-hour non-stop endurance race set up by a local mum.

Jill McCann (44), from Omagh, took on an informal version of the T48 challenge for charity last year, clocking up 192 miles over two days and nights, running in strong winds and heavy rain.

Now, with sponsorship from PK Chimney Sweep and backing from NI Athletics, more than 60 runners will be vying to become the first winner of an event set to become an official part of the endurance race calendar.

Jill is known throughout the local running scene as “the runner with the tattoos” because of her love of body art.

She is a full-time carer for her daughter, Caoimhe (15), who has special needs, and is also a single mum to Tamara (27), Nicola (21) and nine-year-old Rose.

Jill is thrilled that after months of hard work she is ready to launch Ireland’s first official 48-hour running event at the Youth Sport Omagh track on March 10.

She said: “The interest has been incredible. We have people coming from all over the UK and Ireland. One is even coming from America.

“I’m delighted to have some of the Ireland team’s top runners taking part, including Ed McGroarty, Louise Smart and Nicole Duffy.

“There are not many runners who can do 48 hours, so the event will also have a 12 and a 24-hour race.”

Jill McCann being presented with an award

Ultra-marathons have become part of Jill’s life. As well as tackling more than 200 regular marathons, she has taken on punishing events including running from Belfast to Dublin and back.

She also regularly competes for Ireland in the four nations Last Man Standing tournament.

In her first attempt at the challenge in 2020, she ran for an incredible 33 hours and was the last woman standing, breaking the record for the best time for a woman in Ireland.

During last year’s challenge, which involved running a 4.2-mile loop for 32 hours, she was devastated to break her arm and leg in a number of falls.

It took almost nine months for the damage to heal, and she only recently returned to training.

Her first big event this year will be The Tunnel — a 200-mile non-stop run in darkness in Bath, considered one of the toughest endurance races in the world.

The challenge’s website describes it as a “mind-bending test of extreme endurance and sensory deprivation”.

Only a hardy few take dare to take on The Tunnel, which involves running back and forward on a one-mile stretch of underground road for 200 miles.

No headphones, no walking sticks and no form of outside support are allowed.

Jill said: “It has been an awful year not being able to run. I am only now trying to get back to it.

“The Tunnel is huge — only 13 people have completed it. I haven’t been able to prepare the way I would have liked because of my injury, but I’m going to give it a go.

“I will need all the luck I can get to finish it. If I don’t, I will go back and try again next year.”

For more information about the T48 challenge or to sign up as a competitor, visit Eventbrite.