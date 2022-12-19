Ukrainian family living in Northern Ireland: ‘The Irish people are like us… kind, emotional and empathetic’

As they think of loved ones in their war-ravaged homeland, Lazarenkos say they’ve been welcomed with open arms in NI

The eldest child Victoria with the family in 2020 before heading to Lithuania to study

Christmas Eve in Kyiv last year. Maya with her parents Vasyl and Halyna Zheka and Maya’s two daughters Victoria and Anna

The Lazarenkos stayed with Con and Olive Ryan in Dublin when they first arrived in Ireland in March 2022, before moving north

As a Christian, just being able to celebrate Christmas is still quite new to Ukrainian refugee Maya Lazarenko and her family after years of living with communist rule.

Preparing to mark the occasion this year in Northern Ireland, many miles from their loved ones is bittersweet for the family.

Surrounded by new friends in their adopted community of Lisburn, Maya (40) says she, husband Volodymyr and their five children feel grateful to be experiencing how local people celebrate the season. They have already been invited to Christmas dinner in two local homes this month.

But thoughts of their homeland and the daily horrors of the war are never far from their mind.

Maya says: “We normally celebrate Christmas with our family: me, my husband and our children and also other people whom God sends to us.

“Last Christmas my parents and a Scottish girl joined us and we appreciated that very much.

“We are excited to see that local people celebrate Christmas very actively and start celebrating quite early, maybe a month in advance.

Maya with Victoria, Anna and family friend Maisie Rhodes in Kyiv last Christmas. Little did they know then war would soon upend their lives

“We feel homely here far away from home because people of Northern Ireland are incredibly welcoming, supportive and gentle.

“Of course, our hearts are not only here but also in Ukraine. We try to support the few families who struggle to survive in Ukraine during war and we are joyous to be able to help them.

“We pray for the protection of every soldier who fights for Ukraine and for the end of war before Christmas in order for families to unite on Christmas.”

This time last year the family celebrated Christmas knowing there was a threat from Russia but not for one moment could they have imagined the horrors that the New Year would bring.

Maya says: “Last Christmas Russian soldiers were already around Ukrainian borders but we did not think they would dare to fight with us.

“We thought Russia was just bluffing to manipulate the West. The war they actually started seems to be beyond comprehension and common sense.”

Ukrainian families including the Lazarenkos are welcomed by missionaries from Calvary Church, Ballina

Maya and Volodymyr ran an advertising business in Kiev which stopped when war broke out. The couple were fortunate to have savings but faced an agonising decision about whether to stay and help with the war effort or leave to protect their five children — Victoria (19), Benjamin (16), David (12), Anna (10) and Yan Lukas (3).

Maya explains: “It was the hardest decision. As Christian people we felt it was our duty to stay and help as we knew for sure that not everyone would evacuate and that many people would stay.

“We also felt it was our duty to protect our children. It was a hard decision and I couldn’t make it. My husband said he felt responsible for protecting our children from the threats.

“We decided we needed to take our children to a safer place and we evacuated to the west of Ukraine on the first day of the war.

“No one understood why the war started and we didn’t expect it. It was only when they hit the nuclear plant, we were shocked at how serious it was and we left Ukraine for Slovakia.

“We were lucky to meet a team of 12 Christian people who gave us refuge and support for several days. We were so stressed and shocked and not used to travel and it was only with their help we were able to leave and we got flights to Ireland.”

The family arrived in Dublin in March and stayed with a host family in Co Mayo for three months before moving to Northern Ireland.

They have all been overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers who have supported them every step of the way. Today they are renting a home in Lisburn thanks to help from their host family and have got jobs so that they can support themselves.

While it is hard for them to be separated from their parents and siblings who are still in Ukraine, they feel grateful to be here, knowing their children are safe.

Maya says: “Irish people are like Ukrainians; they are very kind and emotional and very generous and empathetic.

“My parents and my husband’s parents and my brother and friends didn’t want to evacuate and we do have some relatives who are fighting but praise God they are all alive.

“We don’t watch the news on TV as it is very hard. I just read the news, as emotionally it is easier. It is hard to realise how many people have died.

“People in Ukraine are not afraid to die and we are blessed to have such brave people who would die for freedom. We get strength and comfort from God and our faith.”

With her children settled in local schools, Maya is now working with Diversity Northern Ireland on a temporary contract as well as part-time as welfare adviser with Damask Outreach.

Her husband Volodymyr, who has a masters degree in engineering, is working temporarily in a warehouse while he attends English classes.

Christmas is a special time of the year and still something of a novelty after years of communist rule forced them as Christians to celebrate secretly.

Maya explains: “For 70 years the communists tried to kill these traditions and celebrations.

“When the communist regime fell, a lot of people converted to Christianity. Instead of Christmas people in Ukraine celebrated the New Year.

“As a family we started to build our own tradition of celebrating Christmas on December 24 about five years ago.

“In Ukraine it is different for each family and we don’t have the long tradition of Christmas that you do here. Now many people celebrate twice, on December 24 and 25 and also on January 6 and 7.”

Dates are not the only difference between how the two cultures mark the festive season.

“We will have small presents under the tree for each other but our main present will be a gift for someone who is lonely or poor or sick in hospital,” explains Maya.

“We don’t usually have turkey but we will this Christmas because it is the tradition here.

“On December 24 we are planning to sing songs of praise, to cook a tasty dinner, play some games and maybe watch Nativity Story together.”