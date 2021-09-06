Visit magical Madeira and be blown away by wine, whales, walks and waterfalls on beautiful volcanic island

For my wife’s 40th birthday I took her to an orchard and we stood there gazing at the fruit-laden trees for half an hour – apparently it wasn’t the Apple watch she was expecting.

To make it up to her I decided to take her away for a week somewhere new, exciting and where neither of us had been before.

It proved to be one of my best decisions EVER as we have now found our all-time favourite summer holiday destination.

Although it’s part of Portugal, the island of Madeira is closer to Africa than it is to Europe so you’re near enough guaranteed sunshine.

It’s often compared to Hawaii for its volcanic landscapes, botanical wonders and incredible rugged coastlines.

With more Europe’s “Leading Island Destination” awards than you can shake a stick at, it’s no surprise it’s polularity has errupted in recent years.

We arrived late on a Friday evening but luckily our first hotel was just 20 minutes away near Funchal.

Views from the cable car above Funchal

The island’s airport was renamed in early 2017 to honour Madeira’s homegrown football legend, Christiano Ronaldo.

This Manchester United superstar was born in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood of Funchal and as we drove along our driver with airport transfer company Madeiralimo (www.madeiralimo.com/pt) was kind enough to show us the modest house where the superstar grew up.

Even Ronaldo would be happy with the newly-renovated 4-star Hotel Baía Azul. It’s truly an excellent choice for families and has a superb sun deck overlooking the Atlantic.

We were on the 11th floor in a lovely fresh and modern room with great views of the bay and the brilliant outside swimming pool below.

It also has an indoor pool, a spa and a good gym if you feel the urge to burn off those holiday calories.

We ate breakfast and dinners in the hotel’s Atlantic Restaurant for three nights and the food was excellent.

Of course should you opt to eat out in Funchal the hotel offers a regular courtesy bus service to take you the 3km into town.

It would have been the easiest thing in the world to relax at the hotel and enjoy the sun but we decided to book a trip with island activity specialists, Madeira Adventure Kingdom (www.madeira-adventure-kingdom.com).

The natural pools of Porto Moniz

Outside the capital Funchal, the island’s peaks and ravines are pretty much deserted leaving them free for hiking, climbing and mountain biking.

I could claim that my six-year-old son was with us and that was the reason why I didn’t choose to go canyoning where you swim, jump and do rappels in small waterfalls.

But the truth is, I’m at an age now where the candles cost more than the birthday cake so I much preferred a slightly less strenuous levada walk to ease me into my holiday.

Castanheiro Boutique Hotel

The “levadas” are extraordinary irrigation systems built in the 16th century to distribute water from the north coast to the south coast. Currently, there is around 2500 km of Levadas on the island so you’ll never be short of choice.

They have provided irrigation to southern plantations of sugarcane, banana trees and vineyards in the past and offer a brilliant way to see some rural parts of Madeira.

I’d also recommend booking a Jeep Tour with Safari Madeira (www.safarimadeira.com).

We joined a Madeira west island tour and it was an unforgettable experience.

As well as visiting Câmara de Lobos, the fishing village made famous by Winston Churchill’s paintings, the tour takes you to Ponta do Sol and heads out to Canhas, through the agricultural paths, where you’ll surrounded by banana plantations.

With several stops on the way, including the Cascata dos Anjos waterfall (my son’s favourite) and the slightly frightening Cabo Girao Skywalk, the safari takes you through the Laurissilva Natural Park before ending up at one of the most amazing places on the island.

Noah Frazer at the Cascata dos Anjos waterfall

Levada walks are a great way of seeing rural Madeira

Porto Moniz natural swimming pools are incredible lava-rock tidal pools on the north-western tip of Madeira.

As it’s sea water it can be a bit a chilly, but on a hot day it’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. For just a 1.50 euro entry fee, this is the best value fun you’ll ever have on holiday.

A change of hotel mid-way through the week brought us into the centre of Funchal.

Castanheiro Boutique Hotel is based in one the city’s most historic areas – just a stone’s throw from the Palace of Jesuits.

The Castanheiro was converted from five heritage buildings dating from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries and that contributes to the wonderfully relaxed atmosphere.

It offers 81 rooms, an achingly cool rooftop lap pool with panoramic views over the bay as well one of the best restaurants in the city.

We ate in numerous places during our stay but the Tipografia Mediterranean Restaurant was hands down the BEST. The Stewed Black Pork Cheek with cabernet sauvignon sauce and chickpeas still makes me feel hungry just thinking about it.

The hotel is also close to Funchal’s Old Town which is packed with colourful buildings, intricate architecture, charming shops and bars where you can enjoy a poncha, the traditional alcoholic drink of the island.

Made from strong sugar cane brandy, honey, sugar, and either orange juice or lemon juice, one will make you smile, three will make you dance, and five will probably make you forget your own name.

It’s also just a short walk to the Monte Cable Car from the hotel which offers incredible views of the city and from there it’s easy to get to the magnificent Madeira Botanical Gardens.

Hotel Baía Azul

Even if you don’t have green fingers you can’t help but be impressed by the colourful floral displays and an impressive array of flora.

Funchal Marina is also close by so we decided to book a Dolphin & Whale Watching trip with Rota dos Cetáceos (www.rota-dos-cetaceos.pt) – a company dedicated to the observation of dolphins and whales in the sea around Madeira.

I’ve seen dolphins many times on trips away but I’ll be honest, I was absolutely blown away when we spent an hour with a dozen pilot whales swimming along side the boat.

The team on the high-speed rib were wonderfully well-informed about the sealife of Madeira and I was so impressed that they stopped several times to collect discarded plastic bottles from the otherwise pristine Atlantic waters.

You would probably realise by looking at me that when I visit a new city I love to book a food or wine tour.

In Funchal I was lucky enough to combine both with Discovering Madeira (www.discoveringmadeira.com).

The three-hour walking tour takes you to parts of Funchal that you probably would never find on your own and lets you eat and drink like a true Madeiran.

Nine food and drink stops are included but for me the highlight was the visit to Blandy’s.

Madeira wine manufacturer, Blandy's

The Blandy family is unique in being the only family of all the original founders of the Madeira wine trade to still own and manage their own original wine company.

Madeira is one of the few wines that hasn’t changed since it became popular 300 years ago and trust me, it tastes so much better when it’s drunk in Funchal.

FACTFILE

There are no direct flights to Madeira from Northern Ireland but don’t let that put you off. I flew to Glasgow with easyjet (www.easyjet.com) and from there flew to Funchal with Jet2 (www.jet2.com). The total price for both return flights came in at about £550.

The 4-star Hotel Baia Azul is a great place to stay if you have children. The hotel faces the sea and a lovely promenade walk will take you into the centre of Funchal in about 40 minutes. The food is great and it provides nightly entertainment on a stunning sun deck.

The Castanheiro Boutique Hotel (www.castanheiroboutiquehotel.com) is based in the city centre and is ideally placed to walk to Funchal’s many attractions. There are loads of great restaurants nearby but definitely book their Tipografia Mediterranean Restaurant for dinner - it’s outstanding.

For more information on Madeira head to www.visitmadeira.pt and www.madeiraallyear.com