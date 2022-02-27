‘We ended up here after fleeing racism in Europe, so us Jews know how refugees feel… diversity is good’

Our differences make us human, say activists behind new campaign urging people to speak out against prejudice

Njambi Njoroge says her experiences here have been largely positive

A campaign working to embrace diversity and end hate is launching a drive urging the Northern Irish public to speak out against prejudice.

Launching at an event on Monday titled We Are Here, the Unite Against Hate pledge has been developed in collaboration with the black and minority ethnic, LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities.

“There has been a Jewish community here for some 160 years,” explains Michael Black (72), chairman of the Belfast Jewish Community, who is participating in the initiative.

“Thankfully, discrimination is more or less a thing of the past for us. However, our community has witnessed some awful incidents in recent times, such as the desecration of our cemetery by a mob and the removal of the Herzog plaque.

“I feel sad that there is so much ignorance and angry that those who hate us prey on that ignorance. I worry that future generations could, if people don’t stand up, see history repeat itself.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl will address Monday’s event where individuals will discuss their experiences of prejudice, discrimination and racism.

Michael, who says the Jewish community is an integral part of the wider community, explains that while Northern Ireland is becoming more accepting of diversity, there’s still a way to go.

“Social media has allowed a small number of people with skewed views to promote their prejudices. Empty vessels make the most noise,” he adds.

“Most of our families ended up here after fleeing persecution in eastern Europe, so we, of all people, can sympathise with refugees. Diversity is a good thing and should be supported.”

University student and photographer Njambi Njoroge, who is also participating in the initiative, says furthering the message lies in “human beings being able to connect with their differences”.

Njambi (22) grew up in Portadown. Her father is Kenyan, and her mother is from Northern Ireland.

“One of the first experiences of racial discrimination that I witnessed was playing with a girl who lived on my street,” she reveals.

“All of a sudden, my dad walked out the door to get us in because it was getting late in the evening. This girl that I had just been playing with, she was a bit older than me. She started screaming at my dad, screaming in his face.

“It was the first time I’d seen someone be racist to my dad. I didn’t actually know exactly what that meant at the time. I just thought, ‘How could you be playing with me?’

“It just made me feel extremely confused because, first of all, that was just my father and I didn’t see a problem with his skin colour. I grew up in Portadown, a small town, and I thought it was amazing that not everyone looked the same.”

Fortunately, the photographer, who hopes to develop an exhibition based on cultural identity, believes Northern Ireland is becoming more progressive.

“There’s a lot more diversity. Whenever I was growing up in Portadown, my dad was the only black person I knew in Portadown,” explains Njambi.

“It is important to remark that despite there still being problems, generally most of my experience here has been positive.

“I wouldn’t reduce my whole experience of Northern Ireland to the racist encounters I’ve had because I’ve had people that have not looked at me any differently. If they do, they accept and admire the differences as well, and are interested to learn more about Kenyan culture.”

Njambi, who appeared in the Black and Northern Irish documentary, believes “variety is a beautiful thing” and gets her resilient outlook from her father.

“My father always told me that him being Kenyan was something to be proud of, that it wasn’t something to be ashamed of, and he never apologised for it,” she recalls.

Moreover, she feels it important not to point the finger at one group within Northern Ireland.

“My mother is white, and I was raised around people who are white as well,” she says.

“I don’t have any hostility towards them but (feel) both can be accepting of each other. I don’t like to see hostility on either side because even as a mixed person, one thing that happened a lot whenever I was growing up is not just rejection by people that were white but also people that are black because I was too white.

“I think it’s also important to point out that we also have our own biases all the time. For example, we could see a group of teenagers walking down the road and think, ‘Oh, they’re just messing about, or they’re just doing this’, and not actually know what kind of backgrounds they come from.

“You might see a Muslim lady on the bus and think, ‘Oh my goodness, I have nothing in common with her’. You have your own biases all the time.

“Or I could even be the only mixed person in the room and make the assumption that people won’t accept me or that people look at me at a certain way, which is also another bias about Caucasian people that you can have.”

The Unite Against Hate Pledge is sponsored by the Executive Office’s Central Good Relations Funding programme. To sign the pledge, visit http://uniteagainsthate.org.uk/pledge