“When Taylor laughs, he lights up the room… I’ll do everything I can to protect him and keep him happy”

North Belfast mum Sharon Ross explains why her son really is ‘a wee miracle’

Every time she looks at her son Taylor McCleave, Sharon Ross can hardly believe the odds he has overcome.

The little boy from Ballysillan was born with a hole in his heart and one heart valve instead of two — meaning he needed open heart surgery at just four days old to save his life.

He was also born with a sixth finger on each hand, a rare condition called polydactyly.

Taylor fighting for his life in hospital

He has global developmental delay and autism and is tiny for his age. He still wears 18-month sized clothes.

But now aged three-and-a-half, Taylor is a thriving, happy boy who loves colourful toys and playing with his big brother Lucas (6).

Sharon says his survival was nothing short of a miracle.

The 41-year-old’s pregnancy with Taylor hadn’t been easy. After suffering with extreme morning sickness (hyperemesis gravidarum), her 20-week scan showed that her baby had a hole in his heart.

“That’s when my world just crumbled,” she says. “The doctors explained he might not survive and that his first 48 hours would be critical.

“He would have to be flown to London for open heart surgery. It was a lot to take in.”

Taylor McCleave was born with a hole in his heart

Sharon was on tenterhooks as Taylor was born by planned C-section at 38 weeks at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, with a full medical team waiting for him.

“The first thing the nurses told me was that he had six fingers on each hand,” she remembers. “I thought I must be on some really good gas and air.

“They passed him to me for literally a second before they whisked him away. I thought I’d dreamt it.”

Taylor was rushed to neonatal intensive care and within 12 hours his health had deteriorated further.

“There were about 15 to 20 medical team round his incubator,” says Sharon. “They said he was too ill to be flown to London, so they were going to transfer him to Dublin’s Our Lady Children’s Hospital instead.”

LITTLE FIGHTER: Sharon and Taylor

In Dublin, Sharon was allowed to carry her newborn baby down to theatre and stay with him until he was asleep.

“The next five-and-a-half hours were agony,” she says. “They rang me every hour with an update, and every time the phone went, I thought it was the call to say he’d died.

“When they opened him up, they realised he only had one heart valve, so they made him a second one by taking a vein out of his left arm. It’s incredible if you think about it.

“When I was finally allowed to see him in recovery he was covered in wires from head to toe.”

At eight weeks old, Taylor underwent further open heart surgery to drain a build-up of fluid on his heart.

Sharon Ross with son Taylor McCleave

After a long recovery, Sharon was so thankful to finally take her baby home that at first she didn’t realise he was missing his milestones.

“He was tiny, and he wasn’t doing the things that my first son, Lucas, had done,” she says.

“I thought it was just because of everything he’d been through, but eventually he was diagnosed with global developmental delay.”

Single mum Sharon thought her son was “perfect and gorgeous” just the way he was. But she found the reactions of other people hard to take.

“I’d be sitting at playgroup with him on my knee, while the other kids were playing, because he couldn’t walk or talk,” she says. “I’d see the other mums whispering or staring.

Taylor McCleave

“People were always asking to look at his hands too. Passers-by in the streets would stop and make comments about them.

“I just wanted to protect him. I knew he’d grow up differently, but I didn’t want him to be picked on or stared at.”

That’s why, when Taylor was two, Sharon made the decision to have the littlest finger on each of his hands removed.

“He was so young, I thought he’d never really even remember them,” she explains. “It seemed like the kindest thing to do.”

Taylor also started going to a special nursery for children with learning disabilities run by Mencap in Belfast and learned to take his first steps in a walking frame.

In winter 2020, Sharon was trying to think of ways to support her son, when her eyes fell on the cupboard under her stairs. “It was just used for storage and full of rubbish,” she says. “I started wondering if I could make it into a den for Taylor instead. His learning disabilities mean he’s very sensory and loves flickering lights.

HIS HAPPY PLACE: Taylor is his especially converted cubby hole under the stairs

“I think it comes from staring at all the machines in intensive care when he was a baby too.”

Sharon paid a local builder £350 to transform the cupboard into a “house” for her boys, complete with bricks, windows and a chimney. Inside she put their own TV, as well as twinkling lights and lava lamps.

Now Taylor and Lucas love hanging out in their very own house under the stairs. Taylor is still very small for his age — his mum says he is often mistaken for a toddler instead of a boy of almost four.

“When Taylor laughs, he lights up the room,” says Sharon. “I’ll do everything I can to protect him and keep him happy.”

He recently completed a charity walk on his frame to raise £3,270 for Mencap.

“The children’s centre has made such a difference to him,” she says. “All the children have different disabilities, so it’s really brought him out of his shell.

“His development is still around 18 months; he can’t walk unaided and struggles to feed. But thanks to the centre he’s hitting milestones now like sitting up and reaching for things. The staff at Mencap have become like a second family to us.

“He’s a different wee boy since he started there. We just wanted to do something to say thank you.”