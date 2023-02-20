Whites Beer Hall review: City centre dining that will bring joy to your week

Wonderful Whites takes the work lunch up a notch or two

The newest addition to Whites is the Beer Hall opening out onto High Street

Ahead of the Belfast Restaurant Week stampede, myself and a friend hot-footed it to Whites Beer Hall for a three-course lunch menu that brought joy to our week (take that, Marie Kondo).

Firstly, the service was exceptional. Our waiter Christian was warm, friendly and knowledgeable about the food, offering recommendations. Secondly, the attention to detail was charming: a coupe of Prosecco served with a marigold floating in its centre; a citrusy mocktail whipped up in minutes for the non-drinker.

Thirdly, the atmosphere was striking — real fire, cosy booths and comfortable seating. It does not feel like you’re sitting in the city centre.

Scampi starter at Whites Beer Hall

Starting things off my guest opts for the creamy garlic mushroom bruschetta with leeks. The bruschetta itself has a nice char and crispness that keeps its bite even with the generous creamy sauce.

The sautéed leeks add a depth to the dish and with every bite of the beautifully cooked mushrooms adds an umami richness. The only quibble is the mustard could have taken it up a notch.

I had the Portavogie scampi and it was easily one of the best versions of this dish. The batter was light, melt-in-mouth delicate which didn’t cling around the scampi. I’d have eaten all their stock.

For main course, I ordered the club sandwich which came with chips and a small salad. It is a substantial, tasty affair. Generously packed with chicken, bacon and salad, it felt a fancier verison of our usual run-of-the-mill lunchtime sandwich. Almost too much to eat in one sitting... but I managed it.

Mushroom bruschetta at Whites Beer Hall

My friend opts for a main-size portion of the crispy salt and chili squid. The dish arrives beautifully presented — and it’s not often that the spicy coating has a distinct flavour but the kitchen team has really nailed a complexity with the various spices used.

With it is an Asian-inspired salad that has enough tang to cut through the saltiness of the squid. The spicy mayo has a lovely creaminess — as well as a bit of a kick in the hotness stakes. The only thing needed to make it perfect was a larger portion size — as well as the option of a side dish to be included as part of the meal.

Crispy salt and chili squid at Whites

In any event, it left room for dessert, and my guest decides on the brownie with a scoop of Draynes Farm vanilla ice-cream.

The consistency of the brownie was something between firm and squidgy. With my guest preferring a more fudge-like brownie, it didn’t quite hit the spot, but it was a fine way to end a three-course meal that had five-star service.

I had the sticky toffee pudding, as recommended by Christian. I was not disappointed. A sizable square of piping hot pudding was served in a butterscotch coloured lake of sweet toffee sauce with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream. This is city centre dining with a culinary edge. There is no doubt that we’ll be making a reappearance.

Sticky toffee pudding at Whites Beer Hall

Whites Beer Hall will be offering lunch for £10 during Belfast Restaurant Week (February 20-26). Quote ‘Belfast Restaurant Week’ when booking.

The Food

Mushroom bruschetta £7.50

Portavogie scampi £8

Club sandwich £14.50

Squid main meal £14

Sticky toffee pudding £7

Chocolate brownie £7

Tea for two £4.80

Soft drinks £5.40

Mocktail £3

Prosecco £7

TOTAL £78,20

The rating

Service *****

Food ****

Decor *****

Vegetarian ****

Whites Beer Hall 18 High Street, Belfast. Tel: 028 9031 2582