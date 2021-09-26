Wild Wanderers NI: taking a walk on the wild side

A growing network of women across Northern Ireland are coming together for outdoor activities and to forge new friendships

Orla Campbell (third from left) out walking with Wild Wanderers NI

Wild Wanderers NI, the Facebook group set up by Co Down woman Orla Campbell, is open to women of all ages who are looking to get outdoors, meet new friends and have lots of fun.

Orla, who is from Hilltown, felt inspired to create the online platform after watching a TikTok video of a lady in England reaching out for other women to join her for outdoor adventures.

Orla Campbell

She told the Sunday Life that after watching the video, she immediately joined the group to search for women from Northern Ireland.

“There were only seven ladies from here and so I decided to create Wild Wanderers NI for women living locally.

“I shared it on Facebook and slowly people joined, and the numbers grew,” Orla explained.

The group, which now has more than 1,600 members, held its first event back in June in the Mourne Mountains.

Speaking about the experience, Orla said: “I decided that climbing Slieve Meelmore in the Mournes would be a good way to kick things off.

“Funnily enough, only one lady showed up as well as me.

“So we climbed the mountain together and had an amazing day chatting together and getting to know each other.

“Although only one person showed up, it gave me so much happiness and fulfilment that we completed our hike and had a great day.

“She was brave to come and meet me and from that day on, I knew that the Wild Wanderers could grow to be something incredible for women wanting to get out of their comfort zones and meet like-minded women.”

Members of Wild Wanderers NI in Silent Valley Reservoir

Speaking about how the group has changed her own life, Orla admitted: “I went through a phase last year of feeling very alone and as though I was living in the twilight zone with everything that’s been happening. The world seemed to change and become very distant and cold due to the recurring lockdowns.

“Creating this group completely changed my mindset. It helped me and others realise as women how powerful we are together, physically and mentally.”

The ages of current members range from 18 up to 68.

Orla added that having so much diversity within the group is very important and really refreshing.

“The members are amazing, and we are all from very different walks of life.

“On the meet-ups you have the chance to connect with women you wouldn’t normally meet in your everyday life but through this group we have all came together and created such a friendly, welcoming tribe of adventurous women.”

The group now has over 1,600 members

Events over the summer included wild swimming in the Blue Lough in Annalong, the Gobbins Cliff Path on Islandmagee peninsula, a boat cruise in Ballycastle and sea swimming under the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.

Members have also enjoyed a two-night camping trip on the north coast with another similar trip organised for the end of this month.

“My main aim when creating Wild Wanderers was to show women how much stronger we are together and to provide a safe environment in order to do that.

“After every event I come home feeling so content and fulfilled.

“My motto in life is, ‘empowered women, empower women’ and I am 100 per cent certain Wild Wanderers has achieved this.”

Newry Wild Wanderer, Nicola Turley, who helps with the group’s admin tasks, said the group has changed her life “for the better”.

“I’ve met so many wonderful women of all ages and from all areas each with their own stories and experiences to share.

“I have faced many fears and been to places I otherwise wouldn’t have visited.”

Friendships have blossomed between members of Wild Wanderers NI

Nicola’s advice for anyone reading this article and wanting to get involved is to just “dive right in.”

“On our outings, when we are about to get into the water at a lake or a waterfall, we always ask the first person who braves it if the water is cold.

“The response to this question is always that it’s all right once you’re in and that goes for joining the group too, whether it’s making the first contact via Messenger on Facebook or attending your very first outing with us.

“It’s all right once you’re in and although it may seem daunting, just dive right in. You will be glad you did”.

Cliodhna Curley from Belfast has attended every outing with the Wild Wanderers and said she has met “new friends for life”.

Speaking about her personal experience she explained that it has really helped her on her personal journey in life. She said: “I have always considered myself a very ‘outdoorsy’ type of person and I love walking, hiking and swimming.

“I had always asked my friends to do activities involving the outdoors, but it never actually happened, so when I was introduced to this group, I jumped at the opportunity to join. And because of everything that has happened within the world this year, it made me feel very isolated and I just needed to get out there again and start doing things.”

The girls visited Silent Valley Reservoir

Explaining the importance of groups such as Wild Wanderers, she added: “There are no judgments and no drama.

“Just women who can let their hair down and be themselves in a comfortable environment.

“We are all women coming together to share stories and opinions and these are all respected.

“We are just a group of women living and loving life.”

A sense of belonging is what Aughnacloy woman Petra Magill has gained from the group.

The County Tyrone native is hopeful that more women from her home county will get involved too. “For me, it’s all about meeting like-minded people, making new friends and sharing experiences because life is hard and learning from other people is always a good thing.

“I think it’s important to keep an open mind and keep learning new things and this group offers that.

“It’s strange, but I feel a sense of belonging and I haven’t felt that in years.”

Founder Orla is asking readers to escape their comfort zone and join the Wild Wanderers.

“Come alone or bring a friend, it’s up to you. You can pick and choose an event that suits you on our Facebook page, or even create an event yourself.”

n To check out the NI based group search for Wild Wanderers NI on Facebook and request to join