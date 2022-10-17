Woman who suffered suspected ‘silent' heart attack: ‘Learn from my story and get checked out’

Bangor woman who suffered suspected ‘silent’ heart attack urges people to go for blood pressure test

A Bangor woman who overhauled her health only to discover she may have suffered a ‘silent’ heart attack is urging others to get blood pressure checks.

It was only when Cathy McMullan got a health check, which included blood pressure results, that it was discovered she had “lots of red warning lights”.

“I was a little overweight, not getting enough exercise and relaxing with a drink most evenings,” she explains.

While the civil servant lost a stone-and-a-half, a follow-up check 12 weeks later revealed her blood pressure levels had actually gone up.

“The top figure (systolic) was high but the bottom figure (diastolic) was off the scale,” Cathy says.

“It made no sense and it concerned me. It bothered me so much that I went to the open surgery at my GP’s the next day.

“I had an ECG, but instead of being told I was fine, I was kept there.

“The GP was called back in and started asking what I would call heart attack-type questions.

“I hadn’t experienced any noticeable symptoms, such as chest pains. Maybe a little indigestion but nothing noteworthy.

“However, the ECG results were indicating that I’d had a heart attack in the previous few weeks.”

Cathy McMullan

Cathy was put on medication, and in hospital follow-up tests showed she had a slightly leaky heart valve.

“The doctors can’t conclusively say whether I did or did not have a heart attack, but the leaky valve indicates that this is a possibility because that damage can be caused by a heart attack,” she says.

Her story is being highlighted by the Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) charity, which is running a campaign stressing the importance of getting regular blood pressure checks, with one in two heart attacks being connected to high blood pressure.

According to Fidelma Carter, the head of public health at the NICHS, more than 280,000 people — the equivalent of 15% of the population here — are living with high blood pressure.

Worryingly, around one in eight people have high blood pressure but do not realise it.

“Undetected high blood pressure is often known as ‘the silent killer’ due to the fact it rarely causes any physical symptoms or warning signs and is often only discovered after someone suffers a stroke or heart attack,” says Fidelma.

“The only way to know what your blood pressure is, and if it is high, is to have it measured, and that is what we are urging the public to do through our new campaign.

“We are encouraging people to get their blood pressure checked so they know their blood pressure numbers and, in turn, can take action to reduce their risk of a serious health event by seeking treatment where necessary.

“A blood pressure check is simple and only takes a few minutes, but it really could help save your life.

“Many people associate high blood pressure with older people, but high blood pressure can affect anyone, at any age.

A patient having their blood pressure taken

“It is important people are not complacent about their health just because they are in a younger age bracket.

“The good news, however, is it is also one of the most preventable causes of these conditions.

“There are many lifestyle changes we can all make to help reduce our blood pressure and maintain it at a healthy level.

“These changes include maintaining a healthy weight, taking regular exercise and being more active, reducing salt intake, stopping smoking, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption and cutting back on the amount of alcohol we drink.

“These changes might sound simple, but they really could help save your life.”

Cathy adds: “My message to everyone is to get checked. Know your blood pressure and your cholesterol.

“A doctor would not have picked me out as a likely candidate for a heart attack, yet look what happened.

“If it hadn’t been for NICHS and having that health check, I might never have known.

“Thanks to them now, most importantly, doctors will continue to monitor my heart with regular echocardiograms in the future, so get checked.”

The NICHS promotion team is visiting Mace stores throughout October to provide pop-up blood pressure checks to local communities.

For more information on the charity’s work and advice on how to lower your blood pressure and heart risk, visit www.nichs.org.uk/highbloodpressure