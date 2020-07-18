Former Westminster candidate refused bail over threats and graffiti at football grounds

A one-time Wesminster candidate who police say has “underlying mental health issues” has appeared in court accused of threatening to kill a man and painting graffiti on the walls of two football grounds.

Robert Alan Beck is accused of damaging walls belonging to Bangor FC, Ards FC along with a wall owned by North Down and Ards Borough Council.

At Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday, the 56-year-old also faced a charge of threatening to kill a man, with all the alleged offences occurring on July 14.

Objecting to Beck being released on bail a police officer told the court they believe he is repeatedly intimidating the man as he had threatened to kill him before.

He said the man had taken out a restraining order against him, describing Beck as being “very unpredictable” and with underlying mental health issues.

The officer added that if he were released it may cause further community tension and possibly put Beck’s own life at risk.

Beck’s solicitor said there was an address available to him in Londonderry and that he denied making the threat to kill.

However, District Judge Fiona Bagnall refused Beck bail saying there was a high risk of reoffending and that she believed there was a lot more to the case than was being presented in court.

She added there was also a risk of him drifting back to the area where the alleged offences occurred.

Beck, of no fixed abode, will appear in Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on July 24 via videolink.

In the 2017 general election Beck stood as an independent candidate for the Belfast East seat.