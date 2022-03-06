Friends’ shock at death of Co Down pensioner Jean Ferguson after eight-hour wait in ambulance

It doesn’t feel like there’s a proper health service anymore, says neighbour

Close friends of the pensioner who died after waiting in an ambulance for eight hours because there was no room in A&E have spoken of their shock at her death.

Sunday Life understands Jean Ferguson was taken to hospital on Monday after a fall at her home in Newtownards.

Neighbours found the widow late on Monday morning lying on her bedroom floor, where she had been for hours.

Margaret McBratney said her sister June was among those who tried to help. “June said she didn’t know whether to lift her because they didn’t know what happened to her,” she added.

“Jean wanted lifted onto the bed. They got her up onto the bed and an ambulance was called.” But no one expected the news that came later.

Margaret’s elderly mother Frances, who was good friends with Jean, said: “I was really shocked. I thought I would go before her. God love her.

“We got on well together. She would have come in here, we would have a wee yarn and she would go back home again. It was nice to have her there. I’ll miss her, really miss her.”

It is understood that the pensioner had a triple heart bypass. It has been reported she suffered a heart attack. Her death is not being linked to her eight-hour wait outside the Ulster Hospital.

But friends say the fact someone so elderly had to wait in an ambulance for so long is still unacceptable.

The Ulster Hospital

“It isn’t right. I feel we [old people] are not important,’’ said Frances.

Margaret added: “Why do people have to lie in an ambulance for eight hours. Why does that have to happen?

“Whether they are under pressure or not, it doesn’t feel like there is a proper health service anymore.”

The South Eastern Trust is carrying out a review to find out if any lessons can be learned.

It said it was “very saddened” by the pensioner’s death and that staff in the emergency department did everything they could to resuscitate her. Sources described that day in the hospital as “horrific”.

It’s understood that Jean suffered a cardiac arrest just moments after returning from the toilet. “She was heard saying, ‘I don’t feel good, I’m finding it hard to breathe’,” a source explained.

“Moments later, she was unresponsive. No breathing, no pulse.

“This poor lady was lying for hours at home and then she had a long wait in the ambulance. It felt pointless.

“It was no one’s fault, but we all feel we let her down.”

Jean had lived in Canada but returned to Newtownards with her husband some years ago to look after her sick mother.

When they both died, she continued to live there.

But her children, a son and daughter, stayed in Canada and are now on their way back.

Margaret said: “Its awful her wee family coming all this way. They have all that time on a plane to sit and think.”