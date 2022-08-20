Gary Hamilton says ‘we’re always the victims of poor decisions’ as nine-men Glenavon concede a late penalty

Glenavon 1-2 Larne

Glenavon have two men sent off in each of the last two games

Larne’s Ben Doherty broke the hearts of NINE-MAN Glenavon by nicking three points with the last kick of the game in a day of drama at Mourneview Park.

For the second successive week, Gary Hamilton’s team had two players dismissed in the form of defender Calum Birney and new signing Jack Malone - both red carded in a frantic second half.

New signing Paul O’Neill shot the visitors into a first half lead that was wiped out by Micheal McGlynn’s first goal in a Glenavon shirt.

But, when hell broke loose in the second half with Birney and Malone making their exit, it was left to Doherty to seal the deal deep into injury time, hoofing home an unstoppable penalty kick.

“Birney’s sending off was very harsh,” said Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton.

“I think the referee sent him off because he knew he had disallowed a Larne goal.

“Because he made a mistake, it doesn’t mean he should have sent Calum off. He certainly wasn’t the last man, there were another couple of defenders in and around.

“In Jack’s case, an official informed me he kicked out afterwards. If that’s the case, he let us down and we will deal with it.

“There were a few decisions that went against us that had a massive influence on the game. I know I go on, but there seems to be something about Glenavon, we are always the victims of poor decisions.

“It’s not as if we haven’t got the proof. We have videos from last year and the year before.

“I can’t fault my players, I thought they were excellent. To play the way we did against a team like Larne with only nine men was brilliant.

“But it was heart-breaking to be done with a penalty kick with the last kick of the match. You saw what it meant to Larne at the end of the game – it's not often a team celebrates three points like that.

“It’s not sour grapes, but for me, Larne are a full-time club that pay big money players, so they should be beating us – but it took a penalty to do it.”

Lynch’s team forged ahead on 34 minutes with a clinical finish from O’Neill. He was sent clear on the right by a sublime pass from Tomas Cosgrove and, after skipping past goalkeeper Rory Brown, he drilled home from a tight angle.

Larne managed to hold the advantage for merely six minutes. Striker Matthew Fitzpatrick forced Rohan Ferguson into a blinding save, but when the ball was recycled, Malone clipped to the back post where McGlynn got up above everyone else to power home with the flick of his head.

But the game erupted for all the wrong reasons on 64 minutes when Birney hauled down the long-striding Lee Bonis just 20 yards out and, even though O’Neill slipped the ball under the body of Brown, referee Andrew Davey had already awarded the free kick, before producing a red card or the offending Glenavon man.

Then, when Malone clattered into O’Neill, who cut his head, the Bangor official was again reaching for his top pocket.

Larne appeared to have weathered the storm until the 96th minute when Sean Ward was adjudged to have handled inside the box. Doherty made no mistake from the spot.

“I thought we kept our shape and we got our rewards in the end,” sighed Larne boss Tiernan Lynch. “We may have left it late, but it was a stonewall penalty kick.

“On the (first) sending off, I thought the goal should have counted first and foremost. I didn’t really see the incident; I was only focusing on Paul putting the ball in the net.

“The big thing we are asking of the players is keep working hard and keep making us proud, to keep giving everything they have.

“Our ability and our talent will always shine through. I couldn’t have asked any more of the players over the last two games.”

GLENAVON: Brown 8, Glynn 6 (Snoddy 82), Birney 6, Haughey 7, Fitzpatrick 6, Campbell 6, Wallace 6, Doyle 6 (McCloskey 72), Garrett 6 (Baird 72), Malone 6, Ward 7

Unused subs: Kerr, Scannell, Prendergast, Doran

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Watson 6, Sule 7 (Kearns 82), Randall 7, O’Neill 7, Bonis 7, Doherty 6, Donnelly 6 (Bolger 68), Millar 6, Cosgrove 6, Hughes 6

Unused subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Goron, Sloan, Lusty

REFEREE: Andrew Davey 7