Gary Hamilton’s hidden gem Aaron Prendergast gives nine-men Glenavon a draw at Ballymena

Ballymena United 2 Glenavon 2

Manager Gary Hamilton believes and has unearthed another gem in teenage striker Aaron Prendergast, who grabbed a dramatic injury time equaliser to help NINE-MAN Glenavon nick a point at the Showgrounds yesterday.

David Jeffrey’s Ballymena United looked a banker for a Danske Bank Premiership opening day win having established a two-goal lead through Paul McElroy and new boy Jordan Gibson.

Peter Campbell hauled the Lurgan Blues back into it in first half injury time, but when new signing Eoin Bradley -- he was only on the pitch five minutes – and defender Andrew Doyle both received quick-fire red cards, Hamilton’s boys were on the ropes.

The 18-year-old Prendergast was only introduced on 87 minutes, but he produced a moment of magic deep into injury time to rescue an unlikely point.

“As a striker myself, I appreciate how he handled the situation,” purred Hamilton.

“He anticipated the back pass and he’s through on goal. He had so much time, those are usually the hard ones to put away.

“There was also so much pressure on him. There was so much riding on it because he knows if he misses, the game is over. For a young lad to show that composure, it was unbelievable, it was a fantastic finish.

“It was a finish I would have been proud of, credit to him. He’s an incredible young talent and he works hard. He also has great ability on the ball.

“I also must pay credit to my assistant manager Paul McAreavey. He was taking AP in the warm-up and he told me he was exceptional.

“He urged me to throw him on as we had nothing to lose. It paid a big dividend.”

On the double dismissal, Hamilton said: “We had an experience player (Bradley) sent off and it shouldn’t have happened – it was unacceptable. That left his team-mates under pressure.

“Then we had Doyler sent off. I thought he won the ball. I thought it was harsh. But I’m sitting on the fence until is see it properly.

“When we went down to nine men, that’s when we showed the hunger and desire. We won more second balls with nine men that we did with 11. The nine men were exceptional and a credit to themselves.

“Our first half performance was a disgrace. I told the players they were letting themselves down and letting the fans down. It wasn’t acceptable.”

The Sky Blues got off to a dream start, forging ahead after only four minutes. Steven McCullough’s corner kick ricocheted to McElroy on the edge of box and he cracked a beauty past Rory Brown.

On 32 minutes later, the home fans were celebrating again. This time McCullough whipped in a free kick from the right, which was met by Gibson, whose thumping header ballooned the net.

Campbell reduced the deficit in first half injury time, conjuring up a goal out of nothing after the ball had ping-ponged on the edge of the box. But when Bradley -- for an alleged elbow on Conor Keeley -- and Doyle, to lunged into a tackle on McElroy, made their exit, the Lurgan Blues looked dead and buried.

That was until Prendergast gobbled up a Ross Redman error – and his finish was sublime.

United boss David Jeffrey pulled no punches in his assessment.

“The worst thing that happened to us was Glenavon having had two men sent off,” he moaned. “They were then the more comfortable of the two teams.

”We had chances to bury them, but we didn’t. The way we threw away the points in the manner we did, is embarrassing. I’ve always made it my practice to praise in public and criticise in private.

“The bottom line is, I’m not only embarrassed but extremely angry.”

It was shades of the Irish Cup final all over again when Crusaders produced late drama to win the trophy last May.

“I still haven’t forgotten what happened to us in the final,” said Jeffrey. “To concede when we did in the first half and to concede when we did in the second half, it was just ridiculous.

“What will be remembered about this display is our inability to see a game out.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill 7, Redman 7, Whiteside 7, Keeley 8, McElroy 6, Waide 6 (McDaid 31), McCullough 7, Tweed 6, Gibson 7 (Parkhouse 70), Keeley 7, Place 7 (Henderson 79).

Unused subs: Johnston, Loughran, Kane, Corbett.

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Glynn 7, Birney 7 (Prendergast 87), A Doyle 5, Snoddy 6 (Bradley 51), Fitzpatrick 6 (J Doyle 79), Campbell 7, Wallace 67, Garrett 6 (Baird 87), Malone 7, Ward 7.

Unused subs: Kerr, Hall, Norton.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH

United defender Conor Keeley produced a brilliant shift and was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet.

MOVE OF THE MATCH

Jordan Gibson crossed from the right for Davy McDaid, who could only blast against Rory Brown’s legs.

REFEREE WATCH

Sent off both Bradley and Doyle in the space of four minutes – both seemed justified.