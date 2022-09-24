Glentoran's Conor McMenamin withdrawn from Northern Ireland squad by Irish FA over historic video

Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin has been withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad just before the crunch Nations League clash with Kosovo at Windsor Park.

In a statement the Irish FA confirmed that the decision was taken following the circulation of a video on social media.

An Irish FA statement read: “In light of an historic social media video which has been circulated, Northern Ireland senior men’s team player Conor McMenamin has been withdrawn from the squad.”

McMenamin made his Northern Ireland debut in June of this year.

The 26-year-old is the second Northern Irish player to be axed from Ian Baraclough's panel after striker Kyle Lafferty was also axed on Friday.