Grainne McLaughlin fires Antrim to All-Ireland Junior title

Antrim 3-15 Fermanagh 0-11

A stunning second-half performance highlighted by a solo scoring spree from player of the match Grainne McLaughlin saw Antrim lift the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship title in spectacular style at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Saturday.

For Fermanagh, this was a soul-destroying experience, their first-half defiance giving way to a second-half capitulation during which Antrim scored almost at will.

A delighted Antrim skipper Cathy Carey not only collected the All-Ireland silverware but the player of the game award as well. Afterwards she paid a glowing to her team, management and supporters.

“I thought the girls were fantastic, they put in a huge effort. They showed great composure and resilience and while Fermanagh tended to make things difficult for us in the first-half, when we pulled away after half-time we played with greater confidence and authority,” declared Carey.

“Our management team had us well prepared for this match in every respect and I think the way that the team maintained their discipline and stuck to their game plan reflects great credit on the management.”

“And the manner in which our fans got behind us was inspiring. They gave us great encouragement and we were just so dedicated to winning the title for them. It’s not often that Antrim win two All-Ireland titles within a week but I think the ladies in both codes have done the county proud over this last week or so.”

Within the opening eight minutes Antrim had hit the Fermanagh net twice and looked as if they might be about to take complete control of the game.

With just six minutes gone the impressive Lara Dahunsi gained possession far out on the right wing and her hopeful lob towards the Fermanagh posts completely eluded goalkeeper Roisin Gleeson.

To add insult to injury, the Saffrons struck again two minutes later. Referee Lorraine O’Sullivan awarded a penalty and team skipper Carey swept home the spot kick to put her side 2-1 to 0-2 ahead, with Eimear Smyth having already signalled the danger she presented to the Antrim defence by grabbing Fermanagh’s opening brace of scores.

But if Antrim appeared to be in control, Fermanagh had no intention of lobbing in the towel. It was Smyth again who was on target in the ninth minute and when she was joined by Erin Tierney in landing a further two points, Fermanagh were suddenly back in business at 2-2 to 0-5.

Orlaith Prenter and Grainne McLaughlin tagged on further points for Antrim who led by 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

However, when Antrim cut loose in the second-half, Fermanagh were forced to bow the knee. With the imperious McLaughlin firing over a raft of points, skipper Carey leading by splendid example, Lara Dahunsi and Aine Tubridy reigning supreme at midfield and Orlaith Prenter and Caitlin Taggart joining McLaughlin in pilfering points, Antrim were totally dominant.

When Carey potted their third goal, it hoisted her side into a 3-14 to 0-8 lead and although Eimear Smyth and Blaithin Bogue never gave up the fight for Fermanagh, they were unable to curb what was a tidal wave of Antrim pressure.

Antrim: A McCann; D Coleman, A McFarland, N McIntosh; M Mulholland, S Tennyson, S O’Neill; L Dahunsi 1-0, A Tubridy; C Taggart 0-3, C Carey 2-0, I pen, 0-1), M O’Neill; B Devlin 0-1, O Prenter 0-2, G McLaughlin 0-8 (2f). Subs: T Mellon for O’Neill (46), O Corr for Coleman (47), C Emerson for Taggart (51),

M Megarry for S O’Neill (56), E Murphy for Devlin (58).

Fermanagh: R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin, S McQuade; N McManus, S McCarville, C Bogue 0-1; B Bannon, A O’Brien; E Tierney 0-1, B Bogue 0-2 (1f), S Britton; C McElroy, E Smyth 0-7 (1f), L Grew. Subs: N Curran for Grew (half-time), E Maguire for Tierney (42), E Douglas for O’Brien (44), A Gordon for Bannon (51), E Elliott for C Bogue (55).

Referee: Lorraine O’Sullivan (Donegal).