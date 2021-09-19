I couldn’t take sides during Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell fall-out ahead of 2014 Ryder Cup, says Europe’s winning captain Paul McGinley

Paul McGinley has spoken of the challenge of trying to manage the fall-out between Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell as Ryder Cup team captain in 2014.

The Northern Ireland pair had bad blood between them off the course with a legal dispute that saw McIlroy suing McDowell’s then management company.

On the eve of this year’s tournament, McGinley has lifted the lid on the tense atmosphere and talks and how hard he worked in “getting Graeme over the line” so that the duo could star for Europe during their 16.5-11.5 victory over the US at Gleneagles.

He said he promised McDowell, 42, before the tournament that if he helped by partnering Victor Dubuisson at the start of the week, he would be handed a big role in the singles.

He revealed: “Always have some good news to go with the bad news. For example, sitting down with Graeme, big ego, former US Open champion, hero the last time we played at home.

“Coming in as a senior guy expecting to play all five matches, me seeing him in a different role where I wanted him to look after Victor in the foursomes but being prepared with my conversation with him that, ‘Look, if you do this and play with Victor the first two days, the carrot at the end of the stick would be I will put you out No.1 in the singles’,” said McGinley.

“I really believe the street fighters are the best No.1s, not the best players.

“His immediate first thought to that was, ‘What would Rory say if I’m playing No.1?’

“And at that stage as well, you talk about managing dynamics? Again, this is all public knowledge, but Rory and Graeme were in the High Court against each other at the time with a management dispute that was going on, on other sides of the fence.

“So I was managing that situation at the same time too.

“So there’s always challenges as you go on and it’s important that you keep your independence as a manager of both players and it was important that I didn’t take sides in that regard.”

McGinley said that by pledging to the Portrush man that he would be his No.1, it sealed the deal in getting him to buy into his game plan.

He explained: “When I said, ‘We’ll put you out No.1’ — this was well in advance of the Ryder Cup, this is not a decision the night before.

“It was important the players had real clarity well before the week started as to what their role was, in my opinion, because that’s what I wanted.

“There’s enough turmoil going on during the week of it when you have to blend and meet with people and do the things they normally do without putting in the turmoil of decisions being made at the last minute.

“So that’s why decisions and clarity had to be given earlier, so the carrot at the end of the stick was, ‘I’ll put you out No.1 in the singles because I believe the street fighters are best at No.1 and this is what I genuinely believe and you’re the best street fighter in the team’.

“Again, every single thing I said to any player I believed it, it wasn’t BS because we can all smell BS and if somebody’s giving us the BS we’re going to smell it: ‘He’s just playing me here’. And it was important that I didn’t do that.

“The final thing I said to get him over the line was, ‘Graeme, you can be guaranteed the Americans are going to do one of two things for a No.1 player in the singles.

“‘They’re either going to (a) put out their best player or (b) put out a player who’s playing the best and the chances are that player who’s playing the best will have played 72 holes in the first two days, you’ll only have played 36 — you’re going to be fresh against whoever you play’.

“So the job was done and off he went. He played with Victor, they were absolutely fabulous together, they won both of their matches comfortably, and then he went on and beat Jordan Spieth in the singles.”

McGinley, 54 — who revealed he also sought advice from legendary football boss Sir Alex Ferguson on management — said he had a hands-off approach to players like McIlroy when they were on the course.

He explained: “Simplicity and clarity, more than anything else, that’s my communication with the players.

“And that’s why my team meetings every night at 9 o’clock were no longer than 10 minutes.

“You don’t want to confuse anybody. And there’s only so much you can say to Rory McIlroy, who’s the best player in the world, there’s only so much you can say that’s going to relate to everybody.

“Because ultimately they are going out tomorrow playing their own match.

“And that’s the other difficulty about being a Ryder Cup captain — remember, there’s not one arena, there’s four consecutive arenas going on at the same time.

“So as a captain, you’ve got to keep your eye on all four of those. That was one of the reasons why I actually wasn’t on the golf course much, I watched most of it on TV.

“One thing I hated as a player when I played Ryder Cup was you’re playing along in your zone, four, five, six holes, next thing the blue cart of the captain comes flying along up the hill and he starts watching you and it just unnerves you a little bit.

“So I made it my business to keep out of the damn way and I said to the players when you get on the golf course — and certainly the caddies, I had a meeting with the caddies every night as well before I met the players, separately with the caddies — and what I promised them was, ‘I will not get involved in any communication with any of the players during play’.

“There is no one way of doing this and you’ve got to figure out what’s best for you.

“And I knew that me going up to Rory McIlroy in the middle of the ninth fairway and saying, ‘Rory, just be careful with the wind here because I just watched the game in front and they kind of misjudged it...’

“All I’m going to do is confuse Rory. Rory’s the best player in the world, he’d won two Major Championships that year, him and his caddie had obviously made brilliant decisions to do that, why do I want to contaminate that dynamic?

“So I kept out of the way. The caddies felt really empowered by that: ‘That’s great, nobody’s going to come in and take care of the business that we do and do so well’.

“If I need to speak to a player for a reason, I’m going to speak to the caddie first and, ‘You let me know when a good time is to speak to him’.

“I made it about individuals, I know it was contrary to a lot of things you hear about teams.

“But these guys coming in from an individual sport, to be honest, and I include myself in this, we’re all quite selfish, you have to be.

“It has to be about you, and it’s all about you, you’ve nobody to bail you out, you’ve got your caddie and your coach is not on the golf course.

“You have to be very insular, you have to be very selfish. So when I took over the Ryder Cup team, and something that I observed when I was the vice-captain and when I played in the Ryder Cup, was that this is not really about the team here.

“The real skill is dealing with them as individuals first and that’s where most of my management was done — 98% of my management was done on a one-to-one basis.”

McGinley told the High Performance podcast that dealing with modern players like McIlroy, 32, meant that he had to take on board a lot of their ideas too.

He added: “It’s got to come from them. They’ve got to be brought into it and their ideas are really important.

“The authoritarian, ‘This is what you’re going to do’... managing millennials if you want to call them that, or people of this era, I wasn’t authoritarian, I was very unified and consulting in terms of my captaincy.

“Sometimes I had to box a bit clever, if they said this and I really didn’t want that I had to move them into another place.

“And I did that on a number of occasions by not making a decision right there and then.

“I saw my job as a captain to give clarity, give simplicity, create a really strong environment, inspire them and then get the hell out of the way.”