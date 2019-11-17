I’m A Celebrity: Nadine Coyle faces her fears as she skydives into camp

The Girls Aloud star was comforted by Caitlyn Jenner

Terrified Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle will skydive into the jungle on Sunday night on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The Derry songstress (34) will fall 10,000 feet into the Australian wilderness as the wildly popular reality show returns to ITV.

She’s supported by Olympic gold medal-winner and 70-year-old transgender multi-millionaire Caitlyn Jenner before the jump.

Also braving the jungle with Nadine will be Arsenal legend Ian Wright, ex-England rugby star James Haskell and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, among others.

Sky Dive - Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle

On tonight’s show, Caitlyn Jenner is tasked with collecting tokens via a dizzying skydive alongside Nadine and comforts the petrified Northern Ireland singer with a hug before their jump. The leap is one of the perilous methods the 10 contestants will use to arrive at camp as a reunited Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly watch on.

After a brief meet-and-greet, they will be seen swimming from a luxury yacht to shore. The contestants then try to secure their choice of partner to become a “power” pairing which will enjoy special privileges in the camp.

When the pairs are established, the terrified celebrities must face skydives, canoeing and dizzying planks suspended hundreds of feet in the air to enter the jungle.

Former Arsenal favourite Ian Wright is one of those facing the high-wire challenge and the show’s line-up is completed by singer Myles Stephenson, DJs Adele Roberts and Roman Kemp, comedian Andrew Maxwell and soap star Jacqueline Jossa.

Last week, veteran politician and Bloody Sunday campaigner Eamonn McCann leapt to the defence of Nadine Coyle’s accent as she fell victim to online trolls.

She was slammed after plugging her appearance on tonight’s show, with one critic saying Nadine should “never get airtime with that mental accent”.

However, former People Before Profit MLA Mr McCann (76) said: “Nadine Coyle is a fine, decent woman from Creggan who happens, naturally, to speak in a mellifluous Derry accent.

“F*** off the lot of ye.”

The mum-of-one has previously joked about her appearance on the reality show, saying: “The worst thing that could happen in the jungle is... death... or as far as I know.”