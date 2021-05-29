In pictures: Linfield lift the Gibson Cup after 55th Irish League title
Linfield got their hands on the Gibson Cup for the 55th time on Saturday evening when skipper Jamie Mulgrew lifted the trophy at Solitude.
The Blues have equalled Rangers' world title for top tier domestic league titles and capped on another victorious season with a final day victory over Cliftonville.
Christy Manzinga opened the scoring at the end of the first half and then the stage was cleared to leave Andy Waterworth to bag his final goal for the club to conclude a 2-0 victory.
