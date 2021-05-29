In pictures: Linfield lift the Gibson Cup after 55th Irish League title

Linfield’s Shane Lavery ,David Healy and Andy Waterworth celebrate title success. Pic: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Andy Waterworth with daughter Mia Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Andy Waterworth takes time for fans who couldn’t get to today game Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Jimmy Callaher Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/05/2021 Jimmy Callagher & Jordan Stewart with their kids Linfield lift their record equalling 55 league title this afternoon after the final game of the season against Cliftonville at Solitude. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/05/2021 David Healy & Family Linfield lift their record equalling 55 league title this afternoon after the final game of the season against Cliftonville at Solitude. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Joel Cooper and Mark Haughey Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Jordan Stewart with daughter Willow Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/05/2021 David Healy & Family Linfield lift their record equalling 55 league title this afternoon after the final game of the season against Cliftonville at Solitude. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Danske Banks Philip Smyth pictured with Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew and Jack Grundy. Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s captain Jamie Mulgrew with wife Claire and Arthur Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s players celebrate Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/05/2021 Andy Waterworth Shayne Lavery & david Healy Linfield lift their record equalling 55 league title this afternoon after the final game of the season against Cliftonville at Solitude. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Andy Waterworth celebrates Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/05/2021 David Healy Linfield lift their record equalling 55 league title this afternoon after the final game of the season against Cliftonville at Solitude. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Shane Lavery ,David Healy and Andy Waterworth Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Shane Lavery Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/05/2021 Jamie Mulgrew and family Linfield lift their record equalling 55 league title this afternoon after the final game of the season against Cliftonville at Solitude. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Andy Waterworth picks up the Gibson Cup. Pic: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Shane Lavery Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Shane Lavery Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Andy Waterworth with new baby daughter Mia Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

29th May 2021 Danske Bank Irish league,Solitude,Belfast. Cliftonville v Linfield Linfield’s Jordan Stewart with daughter Willow Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Linfield got their hands on the Gibson Cup for the 55th time on Saturday evening when skipper Jamie Mulgrew lifted the trophy at Solitude.

The Blues have equalled Rangers' world title for top tier domestic league titles and capped on another victorious season with a final day victory over Cliftonville.

Christy Manzinga opened the scoring at the end of the first half and then the stage was cleared to leave Andy Waterworth to bag his final goal for the club to conclude a 2-0 victory.

Read more about the title success via the links before or have a look through the trophy photo gallery above.

