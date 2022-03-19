Ireland claim Triple Crown with bonus point win over Scotland but miss out on Six Nations title to fantastic France

Ireland's Saturday was more strange than super as they ended their own Six Nations campaign with one piece of silverware in their hands but a three-hour wait to find if they'd done enough to claim the prize they really craved.

As the players celebrated on the field with the Triple Crown sealed with a bonus-point win over Scotland there was a sense that the tougher part of the bargain was happening elsewhere and completely out of their control.

This delay to reveal their fate was always the likely scenario at the Aviva Stadium, where Andy Farrell's side had known all week that they would have to win their own game before looking for a favour from England over in Paris.

That Les Bleus were to see through their first Grand Slam since 2010 was a not unexpected development but, coupled with the rather routine nature of Ireland's victory, it ensured that all the drama on a day that has become known for twists, turns and shifts in momentum all felt a bit one-paced after Italy's incredible win over Wales.

Scotland came into the game with Finn Russell's omission from the starting side having made all the headlines and they never really looked capable of causing an upset. While they started brightly in a frantic opening that was played at an unsustainable clip, they were ultimately wasteful on a day when Ireland didn't need to be at their most sharp.

The sight of Stuart Hogg failing to pass the ball inside for what would have been an easy try to make it a one-score game in the second-half and then getting caught by a fine covering tackle from Hugo Keenan probably summed up the afternoon for a side who feel as if they have lost all their momentum over the course of a championship that began with them beating England.

Often scrappy, occasionally scruffy, Ireland struck for scores when they needed to with their first try of the game coming through man of the match Dan Sheehan after 18 minutes and really grabbed control of things with their second provided by Cian Healy.

Sheehan, who started this campaign as Ireland's second-choice hooker only for Ronan Kelleher to get injured in the France game, was the bright spark for the hosts.

Robust, physical and dynamic, the Leinster man made a real impact around the park even before his try while the line-out and scrum functioned well during his time on the pitch too.

It will be interesting now to see if he can hold onto the jersey going into the summer's three-Test tour of New Zealand.

It was the sort of game where there was plenty of time to ponder what is coming down the track.

The second-half didn't feel as if there was much rhythm and the stop-start nature of proceedings meant what had the potential to be such an important day for Ireland felt at times almost listless, the appearance of an end of campaign game that had little riding on it despite the reality that then there remained the possibility that we were watching a championship-winning performance.

The ill-discipline and errors from Scotland ensured that any comeback always felt a long-shot and the likelihood always was that it would have taken an extraordinary turn of events in Paris for Ireland's bonus-point try, arriving three minutes from time through Conor Murray, to really matter.

Ireland, though, cannot be blamed of course for the poor play of their opponents, either yesterday or over the past six weeks, and four wins in a single Six Nations campaign is their most since the 2018 Grand Slam.

Indeed, they had won three games for three straight years and there is little doubt that this can be said to be viewed as a step forward.

Only a year ago there were tangible concerns about the direction this side was going. They have lost just once since.

Aside from that defeat in Paris, where they still emerged with credit for how they fought their way back into things, they did what they had to when they had to do it in this campaign and signed off with a victory where their superiority was there for all to see.

A good day for the Irish but one that had once promised more. The same, in truth, can be said for their whole Six Nations.

